Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: City of Rome - Rating Action
ReportMILAN/LONDON, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
the Italian City
of Rome's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings to 'BBB'
from 'BBB+' and
affirmed its Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F2'. All
ratings have been
removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
A Negative Outlook has been assigned to reflect on-going policy
uncertainties,
which may lead to a protracted deficit over the medium term. The
rating affects
about EUR1.22bn of loans outstanding and future direct
borrowing.
The rating action concludes the review initiated in January 2013
when the
ratings were placed on RWN as Rome was delaying the
implementation of corrective
budgetary measures to restore operating surplus. Fitch assessed
back then (see
"Rome Squeezed Between Austerity and Cost Pressure", dated 31
January 2013) that
Rome was lining up a deficit of roughly EUR200m in 2013 -
widening to around
EUR300m in 2015 - as a result of the combined impact of cuts in
national
subsidies and planned spending growth for 2013 and 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the following drivers and their relative
weights:
High:
Fiscal performance: Fitch believes that Rome may not be able to
fully restore
the operating surplus needed to balance recurrent spending for
interest and
principal as required by Italian law. Out of about the EUR300m
needed, Fitch
believes that EUR150m may come from an increase in subsidies
from the Region of
Lazio for transportation services provided by Rome's company
ATAC, and the
remainder will be provided by Rome itself. Rome has so far
publicly declared
that it will not seek increases of property or personal income
taxes and relies,
among others, on EUR50m cuts in subsidies to ATAC and increases
in minor taxes,
such as the tourist tax.
Fitch believes that Rome's planned spending cuts may be
ambitious after the city
indicated in January 2013 that spending growth planned in 2013
and 2014 was key
to avoiding unfunded liabilities in ATAC and waste collection
company AMA.
Therefore, Rome may not be able to fully balance the current
budget, leading to
shortfalls of cash inflows relative to budgeted or accrued
revenue. Debt
servicing requirements of roughly EUR110m per year over
2013-2015 are therefore
unlikely to be covered by cash inflows and Rome will have to
rely on
preferential payment of debt over commercial liabilities in
order to service
debt in a timely manner.
Medium:
Low debt: Fitch expects Rome's stock of debt to grow towards
EUR2bn by 2015, up
from EUR1.5bn in the previous forecast, as the national
government is expected
to relax by 2013 borrowing rules for local authorities to help
revive economic
growth. Nonetheless Rome's debt remains modest - below 50% of
revenue in Fitch's
base case scenario - and debt servicing requirement for interest
and principal
will continue to hover around 3-4% of Rome's operating budget.
Rising liquidity pressure: Fitch expects Rome's liquidity to
eventually come
under increasing pressure over the medium term as potentially
inflated revenue
or underestimated spending weakens cash flows. The agency does
not expect Rome
to improve its historically weak collection rates of about 80%
on its fee
revenue of about EUR700m per year. Low collection rates would
translate into an
estimated revenue shortfall of about EUR100m relative to
budgeted/accrued fee
revenue. Moreover, Rome's resolve to provision for doubtful
receivables may also
weaken as it seeks to cover the on-going deficit, lowering its
fund balance
surplus. The latter amounted to about EUR700m in 2012, or EUR80m
when netted of
provisions.
Institutional framework: Despite the on-going budgetary deficit
Fitch assumes
that Rome will service its debt in a timely manner given their
preferential
treatment over commercial obligations as allowed by the national
legislation.
The agency also recognises Rome's closer ties to the national
government than
other Italian cities and the national government's potential
support, which
underpins the affirmation of the 'F2' Short-term rating.
Negotiations are underway with the national government for
budgetary relief. If
successful Rome would hand over to the Gestione Commissariale
del Comune di Roma
(GC; BBB+/Negative) capital spending incurred in 2013 of about
EUR0.5bn amid
delays in the realization of asset sales budgeted for about
EUR400m. Financial
debt servicing of the GC is an obligation of the national
government (see
"Gestione Commissariale del Comune di Roma", dated 4 September
2013)
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Failure to pass corrective measures to remove the operating
deficit on a cash
flow basis would not commensurate with a 'BBB' rating and would
lead to
downgrade. Ratings may also be downgraded if the envisaged
financial support
from the Region of Lazio or from the national government fails
to materialise.
Conversely a stronger than envisaged current balance keeping the
debt-to current
balance ratio below 50 years could lead to the Outlook being
revised to Stable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The issuer did not participate in the rating process, or provide
additional
information, beyond the issuer's available public disclosure.
Applicable criteria 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 14
August 2012 and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria '
dated 9 April
2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com
