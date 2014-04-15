(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Jupiter Japan Select
SICAV's Fund Quality Rating to 'Satisfactory' from 'Strong'. It
has
simultaneously removed the fund from 'Under Review'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch has downgraded the fund as its performance no longer meets
Fitch's
criteria guidelines for a strong performance track record. The
fund was
underperforming prior to a portfolio manager change in October
2013. The new
portfolio manager's style could yield improved results for the
fund in the
future but has not done so as yet. Fitch judges the fund's
investment process as
'Satisfactory'.
Fitch placed the fund 'Under Review' in September 2013 at which
time it
identified continued underperformance as a potential driver of a
downgrade to
'Satisfactory'.
FUND PROFILE
Jupiter Japan Select SICAV is a long-only equities fund
investing primarily in
Japan and in selected opportunities in Asia. The fund is
domiciled in Luxembourg
with USD102m of assets as of end-February 2014.
INVESTMENT PROCESS
The fund is actively managed without regard to index weighting
and comprises a
target of 40-50 stocks. The fund now has a growth bias and the
capacity for some
smaller market capitalisation exposures, since the new portfolio
manager took
over in October 2013. The proprietary fundamental equity
research focuses on
resilient companies with sound earnings prospects, management,
franchise, and
cash flow generation.
RESOURCES
The fund is now managed by Dan Carter (11 years' relevant
investment experience;
six years' tenure), who took over management of the fund from
Simon Somerville.
Together they form Jupiter's Japanese equities team. In line
with Jupiter's
investment culture, the portfolio manager is highly accountable
and benefits
from significant leeway in portfolio construction. Independent
functions and
committees provide risk and performance oversight.
TRACK RECORD
The fund has underperformed both the Lipper global category
"Equity Japan" by
7.2% and the index, TOPIX, by 9.3% over the last three years to
March 2014. Its
one year and year-to-date performance is fifth (ie lowest)
quintile compared
with peers.
FUND MANAGER
Jupiter is a listed, UK, retail-focused asset manager, with
GBP31.7bn assets
under management at end-2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Should the fund demonstrate sustained outperformance compared
with peers or the
index for at least one year Fitch may then review its
quantitative assessment of
the fund's track record and consequently upgrade the fund's
rating. Conversely
should the fund continue to underperform Fitch may then review
its qualitative
assessment of the fund's investment process, which could lead it
to downgrade
the rating.
Fund quality ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or
operational processes or market risk profiles of the fund. A
material adverse
deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver
could cause Fitch to
downgrade the ratings. For example, notable structural
deterioration in the
fund's performance or departure of key investment professionals
may cause Fitch
to review the rating.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
