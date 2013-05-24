(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Kazakhstan-based JSC
Alliance Bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'CCC'
from 'B-'. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
AND SENIOR DEBT
The downgrade of the IDRs, Support Rating Floor and senior debt
rating reflects
Fitch's view that a new restructuring of the bank's debt now
appears a real
possibility. This view is based on (i) the plan of the major
shareholder,
National Wealth Fund Samruk Kazyna (SK), to sell the bank, (ii)
Fitch's
understanding that SK is unlikely to inject capital into
Alliance prior to any
sale in order to support the bank's viability; and (iii) the
agency's
understanding that regulatory forbearance in respect to the
bank's
capitalisation is unlikely to be extended beyond the near term,
meaning that a
restructuring of the bank is likely if a buyer is not found in
reasonably short
order.
The 'CCC' Long-Term IDRs and senior debt rating are based on the
'CCC' Support
Rating Floor and remain one notch above the bank's 'cc'
Viability Rating. This
reflects the limited support benefits still available to
Alliance as a result of
its government ownership, in particular (i) considerable funding
made available
to the bank from SK and the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK),
(ii) the
readiness of SK to support the sale and viability of Alliance by
promoting a
merger with the better capitalised Temirbank (unrated), which is
also majority
owned by SK, and (iii) likely continued regulatory forbearance
in the near term,
while sale negotiations are ongoing.
The plan to sell Alliance follows an instruction given by
President Nazarbayev
at the start of this year that SK should exit the capital of all
three Kazakh
restructured banks - Alliance, Temirbank and BTA Bank ('CCC'/
Rating Watch
Positive) - by end-2013. In Fitch's view, it will likely be
challenging to find
a buyer for Alliance due to its weak solvency.
SK has indicated that it may seek to sell Alliance and Temir
together to a
single buyer. However, Fitch understands that SK is unlikely to
merge the banks
prior to disposal (in order not to potentially delay the sale
process long after
the end-2013 deadline), and instead may try to make a subsequent
merger a
condition of any sale. Fitch calculates that a merged bank would
be likely to
meet minimum regulatory capital requirements (even after
bringing statutory
reserves into line with those under IFRS), making a combined
sale of the two
banks potentially more attractive than that of Alliance alone.
However,
considerable uncertaintly remains as to whether any such sale
will go ahead,
given the still weak financial position of any merged bank,
limited overall
demand for Kazakh banking assets and considerable operational
hurdles related to
necessary approvals from creditors and minority shareholders of
both banks.
In Fitch's view, if SK has not made significant progress towards
a sale by the
end-2013 deadline, then it will likely seek to restore
Alliance's solvency
through a restructuring of the bank's liabilities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
Alliance's 'cc' VR reflects the bank's weak stand-alone
financial strength,
including (i) still negative Fitch Core Capital (FCC) at
end-2012, (ii) the high
level of impaired non-earning assets and significant
restructured loans, the
latter potentially resulting in further pressure on capital,
(iii) weak
pre-impairment profitability, and (iv) increasing refinancing
risk.
Alliance's reported Basel I Tier I and total capital adequacy
ratios (CARs) were
a low 2.7% and 4.1%, respectively, at end-Q113, while FCC
remained negative due
to deduction of deferred tax assets. At the same time, the
bank's regulatory
CARs were, respectively, 13.2% and 18.6%. The difference is
primarily explained
by an additional KZT31bn of loan impairment reserves in the IFRS
accounts, and
the KZT22bn liability recorded in the IFRS statements on the
recovery notes.
During 2013, the NBK plans to bring into force a new regulation
requiring banks
to align their statutory provisions with those under IFRS; this
will result in
Alliance breaching minimum regulatory capital ratios, which will
likely further
increase the urgency of a resolution of the bank.
The persistently high non-performing loans (NPLs; loans more
than 90 days
overdue; 49% of the portfolio at end-2012 and end-Q113) reflect
minimal
recoveries since Alliance's default in 2009. Reserve coverage of
NPLs was a
reasonable 85% at end-2012 (84% at end-Q113). Restructured loans
were a
significant 24% of gross loans at end-2012, but Fitch is
informed that some of
these are already classified as NPLs, making it difficult to
assess the extent
of any potential further pressure on capital from these
exposures. Moreover, the
quality of the bank's unsecured consumer loans (the main source
of recent
growth) has weakened, with consumer NPL origination equal to 9%
of the average
performing portfolio in 2012 and 11% (annualized) in Q113.
Core profitability was weak in 2012, in particular due to strong
inflow of quite
expensive retail deposits, which were the main driver of a 38%
reduction in net
interest income. As a result, Alliance reported a KZT4.3bn net
pre-impairment
loss for 2012, although the bank achieved marginally positive
pre-impairment
profit (KZT0.2bn) in Q113 due to earning assets growth and the
higher coupon
yield on SK bonds.
Alliance's liquidity position remains fragile in view of
upcoming external debt
principal repayments of USD74m in 2014, USD148m in 2015, USD148m
in 2016 and
USD103m in 2017 (all figures net of bonds repurchased by the
bank). USD419m of
liquid assets at end-Q113, including USD112m of cash and
deposits and USD307m of
repoable SK and sovereign bonds, covered these repayments by
88%. Alliance also
had USD1bn of loans maturing in less than 12 months at end-2012,
suggesting that
additional liquidity could be generated through a slowdown in
issuance of new
consumer loans, although this would further undermine
profitability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The IDRs could ultimately be downgraded to 'RD' and the VR to
'f' if SK fails to
find a buyer for Alliance and announces that it will seek to
resolve the bank
through a restructuring of its liabilities. The IDRs could also
be downgraded if
the bank is sold to a weak new shareholder without measures
being taken to
strengthen the bank's capitalisation by either SK or the new
owner.
The ratings could stabilise at their current levels, or be
moderately upgraded,
if the bank's capitalisation is strengthened as a result of the
sale and/or
merger process.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT
The 'C' subordinated debt rating is notched down from the bank's
VR. The 'RR6'
Recovery Rating reflects weak recovery prospects in case of
default.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term foreign currency IDR downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'
Short-Term foreign currency IDR downgraded to 'C' from 'B'
Long-Term local currency IDR downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'cc'
Support Rating affirmed at 5
Support Rating Floor revised to 'CCC' from 'B-'
Senior debt rating downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'; Recovery
Rating at RR4
Subordinated debt rating downgraded to 'C' from 'CC'; Recovery
Rating at RR6
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Abramov
Director
+7 495 956 2409
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Roman Kornev
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7016
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 15
August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12 December
2012,
'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
dated 5 December
2012 and 'Recovery Ratings For Financial Institutions' dated 15
August 2012 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
