(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Kazakhstan's
Alliance Bank JSC's Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to
'RD' (Restricted
Default) from 'C' and Viability Rating (VR) to 'f' from 'c'. A
full list of
rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrades reflect Fitch's view that the bank has
experienced an uncured
default on its senior debt obligations, following the failure to
pay a coupon
due on 25 March. Fitch understands that Alliance has no plans to
make the
outstanding payment during the 10-day grace period given the
ruling of the
financial court of Almaty on 3 March. This ruling authorised the
restructuring
of the bank's debt and ordered suspension of payments on these
obligations.
In January 2014, the bank stated its intention to materially
reduce its
liabilities under its senior and subordinated debt obligations
relative to
original contractual terms in order to improve its
capitalisation. Fitch
therefore expects that implementation of the restructuring will
involve a
material reduction of terms relative to the original contractual
terms, which
Fitch classifies as a restricted default in accordance with its
"Distressed Debt
Exchange Criteria"
The affirmation of the senior and subordinated debt at 'C'
reflects the fact
that these were already at the lowest level possible for
instrument ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch expects to review Alliance's ratings following completion
of the bank's
restructuring. Any upgrades will depend on the extent to which
the restructuring
restores Alliance's viability, and in particular, solvency.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: downgraded to 'RD'
from 'C'
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: downgraded to 'RD'
from 'C'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'f' from 'c'
Senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'C'; Recovery Rating
'RR4'
Subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'C'; Recovery Rating 'RR6'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roman Korev
Director
+7 495 956 7016
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street Moscow
115054 Moscow
Secondary Analyst
Aslan Tavitov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7065
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, 'Distressed Debt Exchange Criteria', dated 2
August 2013 and
'National Scale Rating Criteria', dated 30 October 2013, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Distressed Debt Exchange
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
