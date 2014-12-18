(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
La Banque
Postale's (LBP) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A'
from 'A+' and
Short-term IDR to 'F1' from F1+'. Fitch has also revised LBP's
Support Rating
Floor (SRF) downwards to 'A' from 'A+' and removed all ratings
from Rating Watch
Negative (RWN). The Outlook on LBP's IDR is Negative. Its
Support Rating (SR)
has been affirmed at '1'.
The rating actions follow the downgrade of France's IDR to
'AA'/Stable on 12
December 2014 (see 'Fitch Downgrades France to 'AA'; Outlook
Stable ' at
www.fitchratings.com).
France's financial flexibility and track record of financial
sector support have
a high influence on our assessment of support for French banks.
Nonetheless,
Fitch considers that the French state's ability to support banks
has decreased
slightly following the downgrade and is no longer compatible
with a 'A+' SRF.
Hence, the agency has revised downwards LBP's SRF. As LBP's IDRs
and senior debt
ratings are driven by its SRF, these have been downgraded
accordingly.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
LBP's IDRs (and senior debt rating), SR and SRF reflect Fitch's
view that there
is an extremely high probability that the French state would
provide support to
LBP in case of need. The French state is the bank's 100%
indirect shareholder
through La Poste (LP), France's state-owned post office.
Fitch considers the probability of support would be extremely
high given LBP's
systemic importance, key importance to and integration with LP,
full ownership
by LP and LP's full ownership by the French state. LBP operates
through LP's
postal agencies network and uses LP's sales employees. As the
major contributor
to LP's operating profit, any large losses at LBP would severely
impact LP. In
addition, we understand that LP is legally required to retain a
majority stake
in LBP. In Fitch's view, support would ultimately be provided by
the French
state, possibly through LP, whose own IDRs reflect potential
support from the
French state.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
LBP's IDRs (and senior debt) and SRF would be revised downwards
if state control
of LBP diminished, which Fitch does not expect.
In addition, LBP's SRF, and hence its IDRs and senior debt
ratings, are also
sensitive to any weakening of the ability or propensity of the
French state to
inject capital into LBP as a result of the Bank Recovery and
Resolution
Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM). In
this regard,
Fitch believes the French state could ultimately face potential
obstacles in
providing capital support to LBP in the scenario of an
extraordinary sudden and
major problem requiring an immediate injection of funds. This is
reflected in
the Negative Outlook on LBP's IDR. Fitch expects to review the
impact of BRRD
and the SRM on LBP's SRF during 1H15. Given its ownership
structure and the
important role the French state considers LBP plays in France as
part of LP, it
is likely that LBP's SRF will not fall below 'A-' as long as the
French state is
rated at least 'AA'.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; off RWN; Negative
Outlook
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'; off RWN
VR: 'bbb+'; unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'A' from 'A+'; off RWN
Short-term debt: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'; off RWN
Senior unsecured long-term debt: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+';
off RWN
