(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded LFP
Europe Alpha's
Fund Quality Rating (FQR) to 'Weak' and resolved the 'Under
Review' status where
it was placed on 28 January 2013. Fitch has subsequently
withdrawn the rating as
the fund is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the
agency's
coverage.
Despite the actions taken by management after the fund's severe
underperformance
in 2012, Fitch views the ability of the investment process to
generate a
consistent performance as structurally questionable, and expects
LFP's "alpha"
process to be structurally rethought. Fitch notes that
management is already
working on strengthening firm's equity process and on
repositioning the fund.
Fitch placed LFP Europe Alpha's 'Satisfactory' FQR Under Review
in January 2013
following the deterioration in its performance in 2012,
reflecting the
volatility of alpha, as outlined in LFP Europe Alpha's Full
rating report dated
10 February 2012.
The volatile performance has materially impacted the fund's
long-term track
record, causing the three-year Lipper score to fall to 1 in
September 2012. It
has continued to lag its benchmark and peers in 2013 year to
date (at end-June).
YTD (at end-June) the fund returned +0.58%, versus +4.08% for
its benchmark, the
Stoxx600, its Lipper leader scores remaining at 1on one year and
three years
since September 2012.
The fund is managed by La Francaise des Placements (LFP), an
entity of La
Francaise AM, an asset management group, 86% owned by Credit
Mutuel Nord Europe
(a euro-regional bank mainly present in northern France with
branches in Belgium
(BKCP) and Luxembourg (UFPB)). The group managed EUR37bn as of
end-June 2013,
through La Francaise Real Estate Managers and LFP ('High
Standards' asset
manager rating by Fitch).
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Francois Vattement, CFA
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 92 75
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Secondary Analyst
Aymeric Poizot, CFA, CAIA
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 92 76
Committee Chairperson
Ralph Aurora
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0528
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
