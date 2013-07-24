(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded LFP Europe Alpha's Fund Quality Rating (FQR) to 'Weak' and resolved the 'Under Review' status where it was placed on 28 January 2013. Fitch has subsequently withdrawn the rating as the fund is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage. Despite the actions taken by management after the fund's severe underperformance in 2012, Fitch views the ability of the investment process to generate a consistent performance as structurally questionable, and expects LFP's "alpha" process to be structurally rethought. Fitch notes that management is already working on strengthening firm's equity process and on repositioning the fund. Fitch placed LFP Europe Alpha's 'Satisfactory' FQR Under Review in January 2013 following the deterioration in its performance in 2012, reflecting the volatility of alpha, as outlined in LFP Europe Alpha's Full rating report dated 10 February 2012. The volatile performance has materially impacted the fund's long-term track record, causing the three-year Lipper score to fall to 1 in September 2012. It has continued to lag its benchmark and peers in 2013 year to date (at end-June). YTD (at end-June) the fund returned +0.58%, versus +4.08% for its benchmark, the Stoxx600, its Lipper leader scores remaining at 1on one year and three years since September 2012. The fund is managed by La Francaise des Placements (LFP), an entity of La Francaise AM, an asset management group, 86% owned by Credit Mutuel Nord Europe (a euro-regional bank mainly present in northern France with branches in Belgium (BKCP) and Luxembourg (UFPB)). The group managed EUR37bn as of end-June 2013, through La Francaise Real Estate Managers and LFP ('High Standards' asset manager rating by Fitch). Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure. For more information, please see www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt in here Contact: Primary Analyst Francois Vattement, CFA Analyst +33 1 44 29 92 75 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau Paris 75008 Secondary Analyst Aymeric Poizot, CFA, CAIA Managing Director +33 1 44 29 92 76 Committee Chairperson Ralph Aurora Senior Director +1 212 908 0528 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Rating Criteria', dated 19 September 2011, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fund Quality Ratings Criteria: Assessing Fundsâ€™ Investment Processes and Operational Attributes here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.