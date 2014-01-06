(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
credit ratings of
Liberty Property Trust (NYSE: LRY) and its operating
partnership, Liberty
Property Limited Partnership (collectively Liberty, or the
company) as follows:
Liberty Property Trust
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'.
Liberty Property Limited Partnership
--IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
--Medium-term notes to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
--Preferred operating units to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'.
Fitch revised the Rating Outlook to Stable from Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade is principally based on the increase in Liberty's
leverage to the
low 6.0x area from the mid-4.0x's in 2009, against the backdrop
of increased
development risk and a persistent shortfall in Liberty's
dividend coverage from
adjusted funds from operations (AFFO).
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation for Liberty's
leverage to remain
in the low 6.0x range through 2015, which is appropriate for the
'BBB' rating.
Development Drives Leverage Higher
The expansion of Liberty's non-stabilized asset pool (primarily
through
development and, to a lesser extent, under-leased acquisitions)
has increased
the company's leverage to a level that is consistent with a
'BBB' IDR. Fitch
expects leverage to sustain in the low 6.0x range through 2015.
Fitch estimates that Liberty's leverage would have been 6.1x pro
forma for the
company's recent acquisition of the Cabot Industrial Value Fund
III Operating
Partnership, L.P., compared with 6.0x, 4.9x and 4.7x as of Dec.
31, 2012, 2011
and 2010, respectively. Fitch defines leverage as net
debt-to-recurring
operating EBITDA, including Fitch's estimate of recurring cash
distributions
from joint ventures (JVs).
Fitch expects Liberty's leverage will increase in the near term,
but remain in
the low 6.0x range due to the previously announced $700 million
sale of a
portfolio of suburban office assets. The transaction will be
dilutive to
Liberty's earnings in 2014 until its development deliveries ramp
up in the
second half of the year, and due to the company using a portion
of the proceeds
to repay debt. The sale will close in two transactions. Liberty
completed the
first transaction, totaling $367.7 million on Dec. 24, 2013 and
anticipates
closing on the second in January 2014.
Increased Development Risk
Fitch expects Liberty to increase its development activities in
2014 and 2015 to
a level where the estimated total cost of investments approaches
the high single
digits as a percent of undepreciated gross assets.
The company's development pipeline totaled 3.9% of gross assets
at Sept. 30,
2013, down from 6.4% in sequential quarters due to the delivery
of two large
projects. Fitch expects Liberty to begin approximately $500
million of new
developments over 2014 and 2015 with roughly two-thirds
initiated on a
speculative basis.
Liberty has earmarked a portion of the proceeds from the
suburban office
portfolio sales to repay maturing unsecured debt and help fund
its 2014
development starts, effectively prefunding most of this year's
development
spending. Fitch views this positively as a risk mitigant,
notwithstanding the
near-term dilution to earnings that will hurt the company's
leverage and
coverage metrics until these developments stabilize.
Liberty's unfunded development commitments totaled 2.5% of
undepreciated gross
assets at Sept. 30, 2013. Fitch expects the company's funding
obligation to
increase to the mid-to-high single digits as a percentage of
gross assets as its
development platform grows during the next two years.
Fitch generally views Liberty's development franchise as a
credit positive;
however, Fitch is cautious about Liberty's plans to purchase
land and/or begin
developments in markets entered only recently via its
acquisition of the Cabot
portfolio.
The company has an established track record of development
success that extends
back to its founding. Liberty has developed over 64 million
square feet through
a combination of office, warehouse, hotel and mixed-use
projects. The total
includes 186 build-to-suit developments, which evidences the
company's strong
relationships with corporate clients. Liberty also has an
expertise in
LEED-certified development, with 61 projects completed or under
construction.
Modest Internal Growth
Fitch anticipates only moderate same-store NOI growth during the
next two years,
despite strengthening industrial fundamentals. Fitch expects
Liberty's
same-store NOI to grow by 2% in 2014 and 3.5% in 2015, on a GAAP
basis, as
modest occupancy gains are partially offset by negative office
leasing spreads.
The company experienced 0.9% GAAP same-store NOI growth for the
nine months
ended Sept. 30, 2013 relative to the same period in 2012.
Dividend Coverage Shortfall
Fitch expects Liberty's common dividends to exceed 100% of its
AFFO again in
2014. Dilution from the company's $700 million suburban office
portfolio sales
is the principal driver of the shortfall, notwithstanding the
improvement in
Liberty's portfolio property mix in favor of less capital
intensive industrial
assets.
Liberty's AFFO payout ratio was 98.1% for the nine months ended
Sept. 30, 2013
and 102.5% and 96.6% for the years ended Dec. 31, 2012 and 2011,
respectively.
Fitch expects the company's payout ratio to exceed 100% for the
full year ended
2013, primarily due to acquisition costs associated with the
Cabot portfolio.
Cabot Strengthens Industrial Platform
Fitch views Liberty's acquisition of Cabot and subsequent sale
of $700 million
of suburban office and flex industrial assets as a credit
positive.
The transaction is consistent with Liberty's strategy of
increasing its
ownership of industrial properties. The addition of Cabot's 177
properties,
comprising 23 million industrial square feet, combined with the
$700 million of
suburban office dispositions, will increase Liberty's industrial
property
exposure (including flex space) to 81% of wholly-owned square
feet from 73% at
Sept. 30, 2013.
The company's exposure to suburban and metro office properties
will drop to 19%
of wholly-owned square feet from 27%.
The purchase also diversified Liberty's portfolio into 10 new
markets, with
Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Cincinnati representing the three
largest based on
square feet. In total, 64 assets, comprising 9.6 million square
feet, are
located in markets new to Liberty. Fitch views this positively
given greater
geographic cash flow diversity for its portfolio in
strategically important U.S.
logistics markets.
The transaction will also deepen Liberty's ownership in 14
existing markets,
with the United Kingdom, South Florida and the
Baltimore/Washington, D.C.
corridor representing the three largest increases based on
square feet acquired
relative to existing portfolio square feet in each respective
market.
Appropriate Coverage
Coverage metrics are appropriate for the rating category. Fitch
estimates that
Liberty's coverage would have been 2.4x pro forma for the
acquisition of the
Cabot portfolio based on an annualized run rate of combined
3Q'13 results. This
compares with 2.4x, 2.5x and 2.2x for the years ended Dec. 31,
2012, 2011 and
2010, respectively.
Fitch calculates fixed-charge coverage as recurring operating
EBITDA, including
the agency's estimate of recurring cash JV distributions, less
recurring capital
expenditures and straight-line rents, divided by total interest
incurred and
preferred operating unit distributions.
Adequate UA/UD Coverage
Fitch estimates Liberty's unencumbered asset coverage of
unsecured debt (UA/UD)
at 2.0x as of Sept. 30, 2013 pro forma for the acquisition of
the Cabot
portfolio. This level of coverage is adequate for the 'BBB'
rating. The $700
million suburban office portfolio sale could weaken the
company's UA/UD coverage
to the high 1.0x's in the near term.
The magnitude of the decline will depend on the use of proceeds,
which Fitch
expects will include a mix of development funding and,
potentially, the
repayment of $200 million of unsecured notes that mature in
August 2014.
However, incremental NOI from development deliveries in 2014 and
2015 should
bring the ratio back above 2.0x.
Fitch calculates UA/UD under a direct capitalization approach of
unencumbered
NOI that assumes a stressed 8.5% cap rate.
Conservative Leasing Profile
Liberty's portfolio lease maturity schedule is reasonably well
balanced through
2018. On average, 12.6% of the company's average base rent (ABR)
expires per
year through 2018 with a max 13.4% of ABR expiring in 2016.
These metrics
exclude Cabot in the absence of disclosure; however, Fitch does
not expect a
meaningful change in Liberty's lease expiration profile, given
the granularity
of the Cabot portfolio.
In addition, no tenant represented more than 4% of annual base
rent, and the top
10 tenants comprise only 17% of base rent as of Dec. 31, 2012.
Adequate Liquidity
Liquidity coverage, calculated as liquidity sources divided by
uses, is 1.1x for
the period Oct. 1, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2015. Sources of liquidity
include
unrestricted cash, availability under the company's unsecured
credit facility,
$700 million of net proceeds from the suburban office portfolio
sale, and
projected retained cash flows from operating activities after
dividends and
distributions. Uses of liquidity include the company's purchase
of the Cabot
Portfolio (closed on Oct. 8, 2013), debt maturities and
projected recurring
capital expenditures and development costs.
Liberty's debt maturities are reasonably well balanced.
Including the company's
share of JV debt, maturities average 8% through 2021 with a
maximum of 17.8%
maturing in 2016. The elevated amount of maturities in 2016 is
partly due to
$180 million of mortgage debt maturing. The maximum amount of
unsecured debt
maturing in a single year was 12.9% in 2020 as of Sept. 30,
2013, which Fitch
views as manageable.
The company should have adequate capital access to refinance
upcoming unsecured
debt maturities given its demonstrated ability to access various
forms of
capital, including the company's $834 million equity raise in
August 2013 and
its $450 million unsecured notes offering in late September
2013.
Cycle-Tested Management
The ratings also point to the strength of Liberty's management
team, including
senior officers and property and leasing managers. The company
has successfully
disposed of lower-growth assets such as secondary-market
suburban office and
flex properties and has acquired or is in the process of
developing industrial
distribution assets, which have exhibited stronger demand
characteristics.
Preferred Stock Rating
The two-notch differential between Liberty's IDR and preferred
stock rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an
IDR of 'BBB'.
Based on Fitch research on 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in
Nonfinancial
Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', these preferred securities
are deeply
subordinated and have loss absorption elements that would likely
result in poor
recoveries in the event of a corporate default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may result in positive momentum in
Liberty's rating and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 5.5x
(leverage was 6.1x as of
Sept. 30, 2013 on an annualized basis pro forma for the Cabot
transaction);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
2.5x (pro forma
coverage was 2.4x on an annualized basis for the quarter ended
Sept. 30, 2013);
--UA/UD sustaining above 2.3x (UA/UD was 2.0x on a pro forma
basis as of Sept.
30, 2013).
The following factors may result in negative momentum in
Liberty's rating and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.0x for
several quarters;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
2.3x for several
quarters;
--Fitch's expectation of an AFFO dividend payout ratio
sustaining above 100%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-9153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Committee Chairperson
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate
and REIT Credit
Analysis' (Dec. 23, 2013);
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for REITs' (Nov. 19,
2013);
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 5, 2013);
--'Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs' (Feb. 26,
2013);
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 5, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage
here
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis â€“ Effective Dec. 15, 2011 to Dec. 13, 2012
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.