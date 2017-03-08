(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, March 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded LO Funds -
Absolute Return
Bond's (ARBF) Investment Management Quality Rating to
'Proficient' from
'Strong'. The fund is managed by Lombard Odier Investment
Managers (LOIM).
The downgrade primarily results from the departure of the three
Portfolio
Managers (PMs) of the fund and the re-positioning of the fund's
fixed income
investment approach. Specifically, since early February 2017,
the fund has been
managed under a systematic, risk-based approach by LOIM's
multi-asset team. The
repositioning and migration of the portfolio progressed smoothly
and is now
completed.
Fitch views LOIM's systematic risk-based investment approach as
disciplined,
well-established and well-supported by research studies and
advanced analytics.
These factors underpin the "Strong" rating of LO Funds-All
Roads, another fund
managed under the same approach and supported by the same
resources as the ARBF.
Nevertheless, Fitch considers that the transfer of the ARBF to
the multi-asset
platform is too recent for the fund to be rated at a higher
level than
"Proficient".
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fund Profile
ARBF is a sub-fund of LO Funds, Lombard Odier's Luxembourg SICAV
which is UCITS
IV- compliant. ARBF is a fixed-income absolute return fund with
EUR69 million of
assets as of end-February 2017. The fund aims to generate
returns of 2%-3% in
excess of its cash benchmark over a cycle with a target
volatility of 5%.
Investment Process
The fund now uses a risk-based approach implemented in a
systematic, robust
manner. The process aims to capture both traditional and
alternative risk premia
within a broad fixed income and foreign exchange universe. Until
1 February, the
fund was managed under a discretionary approach, whereby each,
now departed, PM
focused on a specific book according to their skill set.
Investment Resources
The multi-asset group now consists of 13 investment
professionals. The fund also
benefits from LOIM's dedicated trading desk. The proprietary
multi-asset quant
platform is the core system used for portfolio construction. The
platform is
linked to Bloomberg (AIM), the fund's core front office system
used for
portfolio monitoring and trading.
Risk Management
Portfolio risk monitoring is detailed, accessible and available
daily on the
proprietary quant platform. Liquidity risk is limited in the
fund, which
consists mainly of liquid derivatives. Second-level risk control
is provided by
LOIM's independent risk management function, which uses the
Barra system to
independently review portfolio construction.
Investment Performance
The fund has fallen short of its performance objective since its
launch in 2010.
Nevertheless, the fund's returns do not show correlation with
credit markets, as
with many other fixed-income absolute return peers. The fund
also tends to show
lower drawdowns and smoother returns than peers. Simulated
performance under the
newly implemented risk-based absolute return approach is
consistent with the
fund's objectives.
Asset Manager
LOIM is the asset management division of the Swiss private bank
Lombard Odier
SCA (AA-/Stable/F1+). LOIM managed USD49 billion at end-June
2016, including
around USD8 billion in multi-asset, risk-based strategies.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or operational
processes, or resources dedicated to the fund. A material
adverse deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating drivers could result in a
downgrade. For
example, this may be manifested in significant structural
deterioration in the
fund's performance resulting from a model error or inadequacy,
as measured by
drawdown or underperformance relative to objective and peers.
Fitch currently sees limited potential for positive rating
action at this stage
due to the recent change in portfolio management process and
responsibilities.
However, an upgrade could be considered if Fitch obtains
evidence that the
systematic, risk-based process is delivering effectively, in
line with
expectations for a "Strong" rating.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Secondary Analyst
Minyue Wang, CFA
Analyst
+44 20 7530 1406
Committee Chairperson
Ralph Aurora
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0528
Media Relations: Rose Connolly, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.connolly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Investment Management Quality Ratings (Assessing Active, Passive
& Alternative
Investment Managers, Strategies & Funds) (pub. 06 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
