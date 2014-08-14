(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded South Korea-based Lotte Shopping Co. Ltd's (Lotte) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. The downgrade reflects Lotte's weakened financial profile as a result of delayed recovery in its domestic as well as overseas operations, its ongoing aggressive store expansion and unfavourable regulatory measures. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Lotte's overall business and financial profile will remain consistent with this rating level over the next 12-18 months. KEY RATING DRIVERS Weak Operating Performance: Lotte's operating performance has been negatively affected since early 2013 by weak domestic consumer demand, the impact of unfavourable regulations and continued losses in its overseas operations. In 1H14, Lotte's consolidated revenue and operating profit fell by 0.8% and 9.5% yoy, respectively. EBIT margin contracted to 4.6 % in 1H14 from 5.0% in 1H13. Continued Losses in Overseas Operations: Lotte's overseas operations continued to post losses, a trend that Fitch expects to continue in the near term. While there was robust growth at its Indonesian hypermarkets, this was offset by losses at its Chinese department stores and hypermarkets and higher costs due to expansion of its Chinese hypermarkets. A turnaround in its overseas operations is unlikely to be imminent because of the continued expansion plans for the Chinese market, ongoing restructuring in the existing stores and a lack of economies of scale in its department stores. Deterioration in Credit Metrics: Sluggish operating performance, high investments and increased rental expenses have put further pressure on Lotte's credit metrics. As a result, the company's adjusted net debt to EBITDAR in its non-financial operations rose to 4.0x in 2013 from 3.8x in 2012. Fitch expects this ratio to remain at over 4.0x in the next two to three years, above the guideline of 3.75x at which Fitch would consider negative rating action. The ratio of EBITDAR to interest and rental is also expected to remain below 3.0x in the next few years due to rising rental expenses (2013: 2.9x). Deleveraging Efforts Not Enough: Lotte's planned deleveraging measures, including sale and leaseback of its properties and sale of treasury shares, will not be enough to restore its balance sheet strength to the previous level in the near term. In addition, although these measures will have positive impact on the company's financial ratios, we have not factored their impact in our rating assumptions because execution of the measures is subject to market conditions. Strong Market Presence: Lotte is the dominant player in Korea's retail market with the largest number of stores and highest sales in the department store segment and Fitch expects it to maintain its market position. Its ratings are also supported by its diversified business portfolio, encompassing major retail formats such as department stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and outlets among others, which gives it economies of scale and mitigates exposure to cyclicality and market volatility. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include; - Adjusted net debt/EBITDAR from non-financial operations exceeding 4.5x on a sustained basis - EBITDAR/gross interest and rental falling below 2.0x on a sustained basis Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include; - Adjusted net debt/EBITDAR from non-financial operations falling below 3.5x on a sustained basis - EBITDAR/gross interest and rental exceeding 3.0x on a sustained basis - Sustained recovery in the domestic retail industry 