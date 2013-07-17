(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, July 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
several of BNP
Paribas' (BNPP), Credit Agricole's (CA), Societe Generale's
(SG), Groupe BPCE's
(GBPCE) and CM11-CIC's related entities' Short-term ratings to
'F1' from 'F1+'.
In addition, several CA's, SG's, and GBPCE's related entities'
Long-term IDRs
have been downgraded to 'A' from 'A+', while several BNPP's and
CM11-CIC's
related entities' Long-term IDRs have been affirmed at 'A+'.
Fitch has affirmed
Credit Immobilier de France Developpement's (CIFD) related
entities' Long-term
IDRs at 'A' and Short-term IDRs at 'F1'. A full list of ratings
actions is at
the end of this comment.
The rating actions follow the rating actions taken on the French
major banks
earlier today. The downgrade of certain ratings of the major
banks means that
Fitch considers their ability to support their subsidiaries has
decreased. In
the case of cooperative groups, the ratings of affiliated
entities, whether they
are part of the mutual support mechanisms or core subsidiaries,
remain aligned
with those of the group.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - BNPP SUBSIDIARY AND
AFFILIATED COMPANY
The Long-and Short-term IDRs and Support Rating of BNPP's French
subsidiary BNP
Paribas Securities Services are based on an extremely high
probability of
support from BNPP if needed. BNP Paribas Securities Services'
Long-and
Short-term IDRs are equalised with those of BNPP as we view it
as a core
subsidiary given its strategic importance to and integration
with its parent.
The ratings of this subsidiary are therefore sensitive to
changes in BNP
Paribas's IDRs and could also be sensitive to changes in its
strategic
importance to the rest of the group. BNP Paribas Arbitrage
Issuance BV, BNP
Paribas US Medium-Term Notes Programme LLC and BNP Paribas
Finance Inc are
wholly owned financing subsidiaries of BNP Paribas whose debt
ratings are
aligned with those of BNP Paribas based on an extremely high
probability of
support if required. These ratings are sensitive to the same
factors that might
drive a change in BNPP's IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - CA SUBSIDIARY AND
AFFILIATED COMPANY
The Long-and Short-term IDRs and Support Rating of CA's largest
subsidiary,
Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank are based on an
extremely high
probability of support from CA, and ultimately of the French
state, if needed.
The Long-and Short-term IDRs and Support Ratings of other
subsidiaries - CA
Consumer Finance, Credit Agricole Leasing & Factoring and Le
Credit Lyonnais -
are based on an extremely high probability of support from CA if
needed. The
Long-and Short-term IDRs of Credit Agricole Corporate and
Investment Bank, CA
Consumer Finance, Credit Agricole Leasing & Factoring and Le
Credit Lyonnais are
equalised with those of CA as we view them as core subsidiaries
given their
strategic importance to and integration with their parent. The
Long- and
Short-term IDRs and Support Rating of Union de Banques Arabes et
Francaises are
based on a high probability of support from CA. Its Long-term
IDR is two notches
below its parent's, which is a minority shareholder, because we
view Union de
Banques Arabes et Francaises as a strategically important
subsidiary rather than
a core subsidiary. All these ratings are sensitive to changes in
CA's IDRs and
changes in the subsidiaries' importance to the group.
Credit Agricole North America, Credit Agricole CIB Finance
(Guernsey) and Credit
Agricole CIB Financial Products (Guernsey) are wholly owned
financing
subsidiaries of Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank.
Their debt
ratings are aligned with those of Credit Agricole Corporate and
Investment Bank
based on an extremely high probability of support if required.
The ratings are
sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in
Credit Agricole
Corporate and Investment Bank's IDRs. Eurofactor is a wholly
owned subsidiary of
Credit Agricole Leasing & Factoring whose debt ratings are
aligned with those of
Credit Agricole Leasing & Factoring based on an extremely high
probability of
support if required. Its ratings are sensitive to the same
factors that might
drive a change in Credit Agricole Leasing & Factoring's IDRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SG SUBSIDIARY AND
AFFILIATED
Societe Generale Acceptance N.V., SG Option Europe and SG
Structured Products
Inc. are wholly owned financing subsidiaries of SG whose debt
ratings are
aligned with those of SG based on an extremely high probability
of support if
required. The ratings are sensitive to the same factors that
might drive a
change in SG's IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - GBPCE SUBSIDIARY AND
AFFILIATED
Under the affiliation, BPCE S.A. is legally committed to
maintain adequate
liquidity and solvency for its subsidiaries. The affiliation
with BPCE S.A.
concerns over 100 entities, including the Banque Populaire and
Caisse d'Epargne
et de Prevoyance networks, which are also part of the
cross-support mechanism,
as well as the group's primary subsidiaries (Natixis, CFF,
Banque Palatine and
BPCE International Outre-Mer). The Long-and Short-term IDRs of
Natixis, Credit
Foncier de France and Banque Palatine are equalised with those
of GBPCE as we
view them as core subsidiaries given their affiliation to BPCE
S.A. The
affiliated subsidiaries' IDRs will therefore continue to move in
tandem with
those of GBPCE unless there is a change in the affiliation
status, which Fitch
views as extremely unlikely. For Natixis, given its large size
compared to the
group, the Long-and Short-term IDRs and Support Ratings are also
based on an
extremely high probability of ultimate support of the French
state, if needed.
Given Natixis's, Credit Foncier de France's and Banque
Palatine's affiliation to
and extremely strong integration within GBPCE, they have not
been assigned a VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - CM11-CIC SUBSIDIARY AND
AFFILIATED
The Long-and Short-term IDRs and Support Rating of CM11-CIC's
French subsidiary
CIC are based on an extremely high probability of support from
CM11-CIC and
ultimately of the French state, if needed. Given its strong
integration with and
high strategic importance to CM11-CIC, Credit Industriel et
Commercial (CIC) is
seen as a core subsidiary of CM11-CIC and its respective IDRs
are aligned with
those of CM11-CIC. CIC's ratings are therefore sensitive to any
changes in
CM11-CIC's ratings. CIC, which handles part of the group's
retail banking
business and acts as the group's corporate and investment
banking subsidiary,
has not been assigned a VR as it lacks the strategic autonomy to
be meaningfully
assessed on a standalone basis. Banque Europeenne du Credit
Mutuel is a wholly
owned subsidiary of Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel (BFCM,
CM11-CIC's entity
for controlling its subsidiaries) whose debt ratings are aligned
with those of
BFCM based on an extremely high probability of support if
required. Its ratings
are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in
BFCM's IDRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - CIFD SUBSIDIARY AND
AFFILIATED
The Long- and Short-term IDRs assigned to CIFD apply to the
following entities
that are part of the group, because of the cross-support
mechanism in place
between all group entities: nine regional financial subsidiaries
(societes
financieres regionales) and Banque Patrimoine et Immobilier and
Societe pour
L'Accession a la Propriete (SOFIAP). If any of the entities were
sold or left
CIFD's cross-support mechanism, Fitch would subsequently review
its ratings,
taking into account the entity's new ownership.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - DEBT GUARANTEED BY CAISSE
DES DEPOTS ET
CONSIGNATIONS
Natixis's long-term debt guaranteed by Caisse des Depots et
Consignations has
been downgraded to 'AA+' to reflect the downgrade of this
institution to 'AA+'.
Natixis's short-term debt guaranteed by Caisse des Depots et
Consignations has
been affirmed at 'F1+' in line with that of Caisse des Depots et
Consignations.
The ratings will continue to move in line with those of the
guarantor.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - UNION FINANCE GRAINS
GUARANTEED DEBT
UFG's French CP programme's Short-term rating is based on
guarantees for issues
under the programme by four banks (Credit Agricole Corporate and
Investment Bank
(A/F1), Le Credit Lyonnais (A/F1), Credit Cooperatif (A/F1) and
Banque
Europeenne du Credit Mutuel (A+/F1) and Fitch's view that the
banks honour their
guarantees if required. The Short-term ratings assigned to the
CP individually
would move in tandem with the Short-term IDRs of the banks
guaranteeing the CP.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by
subsidiaries are notched
down from their parent banks' VR in accordance with Fitch's
assessment of each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably. Their ratings are primarily
sensitive to any
change in the parent banks' VRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
BNPP Subsidiaries and Affiliates
BNP Paribas Securities Services:
Long-term IDR: Long-term IDR: 'A+'; Stable Outlook; unaffected
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance BV
Guaranteed senior unsecured notes: 'A+'; unaffected
Debt issuance programme: 'A+'; unaffected
Short-term debt: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Market linked securities: 'A+emr'; unaffected
Market linked guaranteed securities: 'A+emr'; unaffected
BNP Paribas Finance Inc.
Commercial paper: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
BNP Paribas US Medium-Term Notes Programme LLC
EMTN programme: 'A+'; unaffected and Short-term downgraded to
'F1' from 'F1+'
Guaranteed senior notes: 'A+'; unaffected
Market linked securities: 'A+emr'; unaffected
Market linked guaranteed securities: 'A+emr'; unaffected
Subordinated debt: 'A'; unaffected
CA Subsidiaries and Affiliates
CA Preferred Funding Trust, CA Preferred Funding Trust II, CA
Preferred Funding
Trust III:
Preferred stock: 'BBB-'; unaffected
Credit Agricole North America:
Commercial paper: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Senior debt: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'
Senior debt: 'AAA(tha)'; unaffected
Market-linked securities: downgraded to 'Aemr' from 'A+emr'
Short-term debt: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Credit Agricole CIB Finance (Guernsey):
Senior debt: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'
Market-linked guaranteed securities: downgraded to 'Aemr' from
'A+emr'
Guaranteed Notes: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'
Short-term debt: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Credit Agricole CIB Financial Products (Guernsey):
Senior debt: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'
Senior guaranteed securities: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'
Market-linked guaranteed securities: downgraded to 'Aemr' from
'A+emr'
Short-term debt: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (South Africa
Branch):
Long-term senior debt: Affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'
CA Consumer Finance:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior debt: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'
Short-term debt: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Credit Agricole Leasing & Factoring:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Eurofactor
Certificate of Deposit: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Le Credit Lyonnais (LCL):
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Viability Rating: 'a-' unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Certificates of Deposit: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
"Bons a Moyen Terme Negociables" (BMTN): downgraded to 'A' from
'A+'
Union de Banques Arabes et Francaises:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'
Viability Rating: 'bbb-' unaffected
Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1'
Certificates of Deposit: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'
SG Subsidiaries and Affiliates
Societe Generale Acceptance N.V.
Market-linked guaranteed notes: downgraded to 'Aemr' from
'A+emr'
EMTN programme: Long-term downgraded to 'A' from 'A+' and
Short-term downgraded
to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Senior long-term notes: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'
Short-term notes: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Senior guaranteed notes: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'
SG Option Europe
EMTN programme: Long-term downgraded to 'A' from 'A+' and
Short-term downgraded
to 'F1' from 'F1+'
SG Capital Trust III
Preferred stock: 'BB+'; unaffected
SG Structured Products Inc
Senior unsecured notes: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Stable
Outlook
Senior guaranteed notes: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'
Credit du Nord
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Viability Rating: 'bbb+;' unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Long-term debt: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'
BMTN programme: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'
EMTN programme: Long-term downgraded to 'A' from 'A+' and
Short-term downgraded
to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Certificate of deposits: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
GBPCE Subsidiaries and Affiliates
Natixis:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'
Market linked notes: downgraded to 'Aemr' from 'A+emr'
Lower Tier 2: 'BBB+'; unaffected
Hybrid capital instruments: 'BB+'; unaffected
BMTN programme: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'
EMTN programme: Long-term downgraded to 'A' from 'A+' and
Short-term downgraded
to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Debt issuance programme guaranteed by Caisse des Depots et
Consignations (CDC):
Long-term downgraded to 'AA+' from 'AAA' and Short-term affirmed
at 'F1+'
Debt issuance programme guaranteed by BPCE S.A.: Long-term
downgraded to 'A'
from 'A+' and Short-term downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Senior unsecured debt guaranteed by Caisse des Depots et
Consignations (CDC):
downgraded to 'AA+' from 'AAA'
Certificate of deposit: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Commercial paper: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
NBP Capital Trust I
Preferred stock: 'BB+'; unaffected
Credit Foncier de France
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
BMTN programme: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'
EMTN programme: long-term downgraded to 'A' from 'A+' and
short-term downgraded
to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'
Certificate of deposits: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Banque Palatine
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
BMTN Programme: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'
Certificate of Deposits: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
The following entities' Long-term IDRs have been downgraded from
'A+' to 'A'
Stable Outlook and their Short-term IDRs have been downgraded to
'F1' from
'F1+':
Banque Populaire Atlantique
Banque Populaire Bourgogne, Franche-Comte
Banque Populaire Aquitaine Centre Atlantique
Banque Populaire Cote d'Azur
Banque Populaire d'Alsace
Banque Populaire de l'Ouest
Banque Populaire de Lorraine-Champagne
Banque Populaire des Alpes
Banque Populaire du Massif-Central
Banque Populaire du Nord
Banque Populaire du Sud
Banque Populaire Loire et Lyonnais
Banque Populaire Occitane
Banque Populaire Provencale et Corse
Banque Populaire Rives de Paris
Banque Populaire Val-de-France
BRED - Banque Populaire
CASDEN - Banque Populaire
Groupe Credit Cooperatif
Credit Maritime Mutuel
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance d'Alsace
Caisse d'Epargne Aquitaine Poitou Charentes
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance d'Auvergne et du Limousin
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance de Bourgogne Franche-Comte
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance Bretagne-Pays de Loire
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance Cote d'Azur
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance Ile-de-France
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance du Languedoc Roussillon
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance Loire-Centre
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance Loire Drome Ardeche
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance de Lorraine Champagne-Ardenne
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance de Midi Pyrenees
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance Nord France Europe
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance Normandie
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance de Picardie
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance Provence Alpes Corse
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance de Rhone Alpes
Credit Cooperatif:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
BMTN Programme: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'
Commercial paper: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
CM11-CIC Subsidiaries and Affiliates
Credit Industriel et Commercial
Long-term IDR: 'A+'; Stable Outlook; unaffected
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt: 'A+'; unaffected
BMTN programme: 'A+'; unaffected
Certificates of deposit: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Banque Europeenne du Credit Mutuel
BMTN program : 'A+'; unaffected
CIFD Subsidiaries and Affiliates
The 'A' Long-term and 'F1' Short-term IDRs of the below entities
have been
affirmed:
Credit Immobilier de France Bretagne (CIFD group)
Credit Immobilier de France Centre-Ouest (CIFD group)
Credit Immobilier de France Ile-de-France (CIFD group)
Credit Immobilier de France Mediterranee (CIFD group)
Credit Immobilier de France Nord (Group CIFD)
Credit Immobilier de France Ouest (CIFD group)
Credit Immobilier de France Sud-Ouest (CIFD group)
Credit Immobilier de France R.A.A. (CIFD group)
Credit Immobilier de France Centre Est (CIFD group)
Societe Financiere pour L'Accession a La Propriete (CIFD group)
Banque Patrimoine et Immobilier (BPI) (CIFD group)
Union Finances Grains
Commercial paper guaranteed by Credit Agricole Corporate and
Investment Bank:
Downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Commercial paper guaranteed by Le Credit Lyonnais: downgraded to
'F1' from 'F1+'
Commercial paper guaranteed by Credit Cooperatif: downgraded to
'F1' from 'F1+'
Commercial paper guaranteed by Banque Europeenne du Credit
Mutuel: downgraded to
'F1' from 'F1+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst (BNP Paribas Securities Services, Credit
Agricole Corporate and
Investment Bank, CA Consumer Finance, Credit Agricole Leasing &
Factoring,
Natixis, Credit Industriel et Commercial)
Alain Branchey
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 41
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau,
75008 Paris
Primary Analyst (Le Credit Lyonnais, Union de Banques Arabes et
Francaises,
Credit du Nord, Credit Foncier de France, Banque Palatine, Union
Finances
Grains)
Sonia Trabelsi
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 42
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau,
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst (BNP Paribas Securities Services, Natixis,
Union Finances
Grains)
Francois-Xavier Marchand
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 46
Secondary Analyst (CA Consumer Finance, Credit Agricole Leasing
& Factoring, Le
Credit Lyonnais, Credit du Nord, Credit Foncier de France,
Banque Palatine,
Credit Industriel et Commercial)
Solena Gloaguen
Director
+44 20 3530 1126
Secondary Analyst (Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment
Bank)
Sonia Trabelsi
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 42
Secondary Analyst (Union de Banques Arabes et Francaises)
Keranka Dimitrova
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1223
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012; Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies dated
10 August 2012;
'Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support
Mechanisms'
dated 20 December 2012; 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated
and Hybrid
Securities', dated 5 December 2012; 'Evaluating Corporate
Governance', dated 12
December 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
