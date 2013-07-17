(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, July 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of Credit Agricole (CA), Societe Generale
(SG), Groupe
BPCE (GBPCE), Dexia and Dexia Credit Local (DCL) to 'A' from
'A+' and Short-term
IDRs to 'F1' from 'F1+'. Fitch has also downgraded BNP Paribas'
(BNPP) and
CM11-CIC's Short-term IDRs to 'F1' from 'F1+'. The Viability
Ratings (VRs) of
all French banks and BNPP's and CM11-CIC's Long-term IDRs are
unaffected. In
addition, BNPP's, CA's, CM11-CIC's, SG's, GBPCE's, Dexia's and
DCL's Support
Rating Floors (SRFs) have been revised to 'A' from 'A+'.
Fitch has affirmed Credit Immobilier de France Developpement's
(CIFD) Long-term
IDR at 'A', Short-term IDR at 'F1' and SRF at 'A'. La Banque
Postale's (LBP)
Long-term IDR has been downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-' and
Short-term IDR affirmed
at 'F1+'. A full list of ratings actions is at the end of this
comment. The
impact on the banks' related entities will be detailed in a
separate rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS AND SENIOR
DEBT
The rating actions follow Fitch's downgrade of France to
'AA+'/Stable from
'AAA'/Negative on 12 July 2013. The downgrade of the French
state to 'AA+' means
that Fitch considers its ability to support French banks has
decreased slightly.
Hence, the agency has revised certain French banks' SRFs.
Accordingly, Fitch has
downgraded the Long-term IDRs of banks whose IDRs were derived
from their SRFs
(because they were higher than their VRs) and whose SRFs have
been revised. The
related Short-term IDRs have been downgraded to 'F1' in line
with the mapping
that links Short-term and Long-term IDRs generally applied by
Fitch. The
downgrade of LBP reflects the downgrade of its 100% shareholder,
La Poste (to
'AA-'/Stable), France's state-owned post office.
BNPP's, CA's, SG's, GBPCE's and CM11-CIC's, Support Ratings and
SRFs reflect
their systemic importance domestically given their size,
significant deposit
market shares and the fact they are core providers of credit and
other key
financial services to the French economy. Moreover, BNPP, CA, SG
and GBPCE are
considered globally systemic financial institutions according to
the Financial
Stability Board.
Credit Agricole S.A.'s Support Rating and SRF reflect its
integral role within
CA and Fitch's opinion that potential state support to the group
would flow
through Credit Agricole S.A. BPCE S.A.'s Support Rating and SRF
reflects its
integral role within Groupe BPCE and Fitch's opinion that
potential state
support to the group would flow through BPCE S.A. Banque
Federative du Credit
Mutuel's (BFCM) Support Rating and SRF reflect its integral role
within CM11-CIC
and Fitch's opinion that potential state support to the group
would flow through
BFCM.
CIFD's, Dexia's and DCL's Support Ratings and SRFs reflect the
agency's opinion
that they would continue to be supported by the French
authorities in order to
preserve financial system stability. Any default of these banks
could disrupt
the financial markets, which remain fragile. Moreover, these
banks have obtained
EC approval for state aid received (albeit temporary approval
for CIFD). Caisse
Centrale du Credit Immobilier de France's (3CIF) Support Rating
and SRF reflect
its integral role within CIFD. Both 3CIF and DCL have benefited
from state
guarantees for issuing debt. Fitch considers that the French
state is extremely
likely to continue to provide support necessary to ensure that
both the CIFD and
Dexia groups continue to be wound down in an orderly way.
SG's, GBPCE's, CIFD's, Dexia's and DCL's Long-Term IDRs (and
senior debt in the
case of SG and DCL) are at their SRFs and still factor in
potential support from
the French state, in case of need. BPCE S.A.'s IDRs (and senior
debt) are
aligned with those of Groupe BPCE as BPCE S.A. is part of
GBPCE's cross-support
mechanism. 3CIF's IDRs (and senior debt) are aligned with those
of CIFD as 3CIF
is the group's main issuing vehicle and manages the group's
liquidity. The
Stable Outlook on all these banks reflects that on France's
sovereign IDR.
BNPP's, CM11-CIC's and CA's IDRs (and senior debt in the case of
BNPP) are
driven by their standalone financial strength, as indicated by
their VRs. BFCM's
IDRs (and senior debt) are aligned with those of CM11-CIC as
BFCM is a core
subsidiary; it is the group's main issuing vehicle, manages the
group's
liquidity and controls the group's subsidiaries. Credit Agricole
S.A.'s IDRs
(and senior debt) are aligned with those of CA as Credit
Agricole S.A. is part
of CA's cross-support mechanism.
BNPP's and CM11-CIC's Short-term IDRs of 'F1' rather than the
'F1+' possible
mapping from a Long-term IDR of 'A+' are typical for European
banks rated 'A+'
whose IDRs are not based on support. Other than a support-based
rationale, a
'F1+' would only be assigned if liquidity was exceptionally
strong for the
rating level, which is not the case for these banks.
LBP's IDRs (and accordingly senior debt) and Support Rating
reflect Fitch's view
that it would be supported, if required, by its 100%
shareholder, La Poste,
France's state-owned post office, and ultimately by La Poste's
owner, the French
state. LBP's Long-Term IDR is one notch lower than that of La
Poste, reflecting
Fitch's view of potential timeliness issues in the provision of
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
Support Ratings and SRFs would be sensitive to a decrease in
Fitch's view of
France's ability (as measured by its rating) or willingness to
support these
banks. These ratings are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assumptions
around the availability of sovereign support for French
financial institutions.
There is a clear political intention to ultimately reduce the
implicit state
support for systemically important banks in Europe, as
demonstrated by a series
of policy and regulatory initiatives aimed at curbing systemic
risk posed by the
banking industry. This might result in Fitch revising SRFs down
in the medium
term, although the timing and degree of any change would depend
on ongoing
developments and ongoing policy discussions around support and
'bail in' for
eurozone banks. Until now, senior creditors in major global
banks have been
supported in full, but resolution legislation is developing
quickly and the
implementation of creditor "bail-in" is starting to make it look
more feasible
for taxpayers and creditors to share the burden of supporting
large banks.
LBP's Support Rating would be sensitive to any change in Fitch's
view that
institutional support is extremely probable to come from La
Poste and ultimately
the French state.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
SG's, GBPCE's, CIFD's, Dexia's and DCL's Long- and Short-Term
IDRs (and senior
debt in the case of SG and DCL) are sensitive to the same
factors as those
affecting their SRFs. BPCE S.A.'s IDRs (and senior debt) would
be sensitive to
any change in those of GBPCE. 3CIF's IDRs (and senior debt)
would be sensitive
to any change in those of CIFD.
BNPP's, CM11-CIC's and CA's IDRs (and senior debt in the case of
BNPP) are
driven by their VRs and therefore would be unaffected by any
further downgrade
of their SRFs. These ratings are sensitive to the same drivers
as those that
would affect their VRs, as detailed in previous commentary.
BFCM's IDRs (and
senior debt) would be sensitive to any change in those of
CM11-CIC. Credit
Agricole S.A.'s IDRs (and senior debt) would be sensitive to any
change in those
of CA.
The Stable Outlook on LBP's Long-Term IDR reflects that on La
Poste and France's
Long-Term IDRs. LBP's IDRs would be sensitive to a rating action
on La Poste and
therefore on France. LBP's IDRs could also be downgraded if
Fitch reassessed La
Poste's and ultimately France's propensity to provide support to
LBP, or if
state control of La Poste diminishes, which Fitch does not
expect.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by the banks
are notched down
from their VRs in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles. Their
ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in the banks' VRs
but also to any
change in Fitch's view of non-performance or loss severity risk
relative to the
banks' viability.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - STATE GUARANTEED DEBT
Dexia Credit Local's debt guaranteed by the states of France,
Belgium and
Luxembourg on a several but not joint basis is rated the same as
the weakest of
the three sovereigns, which is currently Belgium (AA/Stable).
Hence, this
guaranteed debt has been affirmed. The ratings assigned to the
securities issued
under the guarantees are primarily sensitive to any rating
action on the Belgian
sovereign.
3CIF's long-term debt guaranteed by France has been downgraded
to 'AA+' to
reflect the downgrade of the sovereign to 'AA+'. Its short-term
debt guaranteed
by France has been affirmed at 'F1+' in line with that of the
sovereign. The
ratings will continue to move in line with those of the
guarantor.
The rating actions are as follows:
BNP Paribas
Long-term IDR: 'A+'; Stable Outlook; unaffected
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Viability Rating: 'a+'; unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'A' from 'A+'
BMTN programme: 'A+'; unaffected
Debt issuance programme (AUD): Long-term 'A+' unaffected, and
Short-term
downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
EMTN programme: Long-term 'A+' unaffected and Short-term
downgraded to 'F1' from
'F1+'
Medium Term Note (MTN) programme: Long-term 'A+' unaffected and
Short-term
downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Short-term debt: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Long-term senior debt: 'A+'; unaffected
Market linked securities: 'A+emr'; unaffected
Subordinated debt (lower Tier 2): 'A'; unaffected
Upper Tier 2: 'BBB+'; unaffected
Hybrid capital: 'BBB'; unaffected
Credit Agricole
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Viability Rating: 'a'; unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'A' from 'A+'
Credit Agricole S.A.
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'A' from 'A+'
Senior debt: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'
Short-term debt: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Lower Tier 2: 'A-'; unaffected
Upper Tier 2: 'BBB'; unaffected
Innovative Tier 1: 'BBB-'; unaffected
Non-Innovative Tier 1: 'BBB-'; unaffected
Societe Generale
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Viability Rating: 'a-' unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'A' from 'A+'
Certificate of deposits: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Commercial paper: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Short-term debt: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
BMTN programme: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'
EMTN programme: Long-term downgraded to 'A' from 'A+' and
Short-term downgraded
to 'F1' from 'F1+'
MTN programme: Long-term downgraded to 'A' from 'A+' and
Short-term downgraded
to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Debt issuance programme (AUD): downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'
Lower Tier 2 notes: 'BBB+'; unaffected
Upper Tier 2 notes: 'BBB-'; unaffected
Hybrid capital instruments: 'BB+'; unaffected
Groupe BPCE
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Viability Rating: 'a-' unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: Revised to 'A' from 'A+'
BPCE S.A.
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'A' from 'A+'
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'
BMTN programme: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'
EMTN programme: Long-term downgraded to 'A' from 'A+' and
Short-term downgraded
to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Short-term debt: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Innovative Tier 1: 'BB+'; unaffected
Non-innovative tier 1: 'BB+'; unaffected
Lower Tier 2: 'BBB+'; unaffected
Commercial paper: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
CM11-CIC
Long-term IDR: 'A+'; Stable Outlook; unaffected
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Viability Rating: 'a+'; unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'A' from 'A+'
Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel (BFCM)
Long-term IDR: 'A+'; Stable Outlook; unaffected
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'A' from 'A+'
Senior Unsecured debt: 'A+'; unaffected
Market linked notes: 'A+emr' unaffected
BMTN programme: 'A+'; unaffected
EMTN programme: Long-term 'A+' unaffected and Short-term
downgraded to 'F1' from
'F1+'
Lower Tier 2: 'A'; unaffected
Hybrid capital instruments: 'BBB'; unaffected
Short-term debt: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Commercial paper: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Certificate of deposit: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Credit Immobilier de France Developpement (CIFD)
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Viability Rating: 'f'; unaffected
Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier de France (3CIF) (CIFD
group)
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior Unsecured Debt: affirmed at 'A'
BMTN Programme: affirmed at 'A'
EMTN Programme: Long-term affirmed at 'A' and Short-term
affirmed at 'F1'
Guaranteed BMTN programme: downgraded to 'AA+' from 'AAA'
Guaranteed certificate of deposits programme: Affirmed at 'F1+'
Guaranteed notes: downgraded to 'AA+' from 'AAA'
Commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'F1'
Certificate of deposit programme: affirmed at 'F1'
La Banque Postale
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Viability Rating: 'bbb'; unaffected
Senior unsecured long-term debt: downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1+'
Dexia
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Support rating: affirmed at '1',
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'A' from 'A+'
Dexia Funding Luxembourg:
Hybrid securities: 'C'; unaffected
Dexia Credit Local
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Senior debt: downgraded to 'A ' from 'A+'
Market linked notes: downgraded to 'Aemr' from 'A+emr'
Tier 1 hybrid securities: 'C'; unaffected
Subordinated debt: 'CCC'; unaffected
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Commercial paper: Downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'A ' from 'A+'
Long-term state guaranteed debt: 'AA'; affirmed
Short-term state guaranteed debt: 'F1+'; affirmed
Contact:
Primary Analyst (BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Credit Agricole,
Credit Agricole
S.A., CM11-CIC, Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel)
Alain Branchey
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 41
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau,
75008 Paris
Primary Analyst (Goupe BPCE, BPCE S.A.)
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 31
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau,
75008 Paris
Primary Analyst (Credit Immobilier de France Developpement,
Caisse Centrale du
Credit Immobilier de France (3CIF))
Solena Gloaguen
Director
+44 20 3530 1126
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Primary Analyst (La Banque Postale)
Sonia Trabelsi
Director
+33 (0) 1 44 29 91 42
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau,
75008 Paris
Primary Analyst (Dexia, Dexia Credit Local)
Olivia Perney
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 74
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau,
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst (BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Goupe BPCE,
BPCE S.A., Credit
Immobilier de France Developpement, Caisse Centrale du Credit
Immobilier de
France (3CIF))
Francois-Xavier Marchand
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 46
Secondary Analyst (Credit Agricole, Credit Agricole S.A.)
Sonia Trabelsi
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 42
Secondary Analyst (CM11-CIC, Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel,
La Banque
Postale)
Solena Gloaguen
Director
+44 20 3530 1126
Secondary Analyst (Dexia, Dexia Credit Local)
Philippe Lamaud
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 26
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012; 'Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by
Mutual Support
Mechanisms' dated 20 December 2012; 'Assessing and Rating Bank
Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities', dated 5 December 2012; 'Evaluating Corporate
Governance',
dated 12 December 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
