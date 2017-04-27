(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has downgraded
the National
Long-Term Rating of PT Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk to
'BBB+(idn)' from
'A-(idn)' and its National Short-Term Rating to 'F2(idn)' from
'F1(idn)'. The
Outlook is Stable.
The downgrade of Mayapada's National Ratings reflects Fitch's
assessment of the
bank's continued strong appetite for credit growth, despite a
prevailing weaker
operating environment for banks in Indonesia, and the heightened
risks to its
asset quality and capitalisation as a result.
'A' National Long-Term Ratings denote expectations of low
default risk relative
to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However,
changes in
circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for
timely
repayment to a greater degree than is the case for financial
commitments denoted
by a higher rated category.
'BBB' National Ratings denote a moderate default risk relative
to other issuers
or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions are more likely to affect the capacity for
timely repayment
than is the case for financial commitments in a higher rated
category.
'F1' National Short-Term Ratings indicate the strongest capacity
for timely
payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or
obligations in the
same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the
lowest default risk relative to others in the same country.
Where the liquidity
profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned
rating.
'F2' National Short-Term Ratings indicate a good capacity for
timely payment of
financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations
in the same
country. However, the margin of safety is not as great as in the
case of the
higher ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Mayapada's rating reflects Fitch's assessment of the bank's
small franchise, its
strong appetite for credit growth, with associated growth risk
to its already
weak asset quality, its below-industry-average capitalisation
and its weak
deposit funding profile.
Mayapada had a 0.9% market share of the Indonesian banking
industry in terms of
total assets as of end-2016 (end-2015: 0.6%). The bank has
exhibited high growth
appetite in recent years. Mayapada's loan portfolio grew by
37.8% in 2016 (2015:
31.7%), far above the industry average of 7.9%. In Fitch's view,
the bank's very
high growth raises the risks of asset quality and capital
impairment in future.
Mayapada's non-performing loans ratio improved to 2.1% at
end-2016, from 2.5% in
the prior year, however its 'special mention' loans (SML) ratio
rose to 23.7%
(end-2015: 17.1%), as a result of the bank's exposure to
lower-tier borrowers
that are more vulnerable to economic downturns. Mayapada's SML
ratio is the
highest among Fitch-rated Indonesian banks, and it raises the
risks of
asset-quality impairment, particularly if economic conditions
were to
deteriorate.
Mayapada completed a IDR1 trillion rights issue in 2016 and it
plans another
rights issue to raise a further IDR1 trillion in 2H17. The
bank's Tier-1 capital
ratio rose to 11.3% at end-2016, from 9.9% at end-2014, but it
remains well
below the industry average of 21.2%. Fitch believes capital
injections from
Mayapada's shareholders will be critical to support the bank's
business
development and ability to absorb potential losses from its
strong asset growth.
Funding is mainly sourced from customer deposits, at around 97%
of its total
funding at end-2016. In Fitch's view, the bank's weak deposit
franchise is
reflected in its reliance on higher-cost time deposits, which
made up more than
84% of its total deposits, significantly above the industry
average of around
45%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Mayapada's ratings are sensitive to its risk appetite profile.
Continued high
loan growth, such that it remains significantly above the
industry average and
its internal capital generation, which in turn may result in
deterioration in
asset quality and capitalisation, may result in negative rating
action. A
reduced appetite for loan growth, together with sustained
improvements in asset
quality, risk-adjusted profitability and capitalisation, may
lead to positive
rating action.
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Iwan Wisaksana
Director
+62 21 2988 6807
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
