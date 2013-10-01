(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of MONY Life Ins. Co. (MONY Life) to 'A' from 'AA-' following the close of its sale to Protective Life Insurance Co. (PLICO), the primary operating subsidiary of Protective Life Corp. (PL,) effective Oct.1, 2013. This rating action has no impact on the ratings of MONY Life's former parent, AXA Financial, Inc. (AXA Financial) or its other rated subsidiaries or the ratings of PL and its subsidiaries. Key Rating Drivers: The downgrade reflects the company's sale to a lower rated entity. The IFS rating of PLICO is 'A'. The 'AA-' IFS rating of MONY Life was based on the strength and support of AXA Financial and is consistent with the AXA group's core insurance subsidiaries. Fitch now views MONY Life as a core subsidiary of PL. The cost of the acquisition was $1 billion and was funded from existing capital at PLICO. Fitch estimates PLICO's risk-based capital ratio at about 485% as of June 30, 2013, and expects the RBC to remain above 400% for the full year post transaction. On April 11, 2013, Fitch affirmed with a Stable Outlook the ratings of PL and its subsidiaries following the company's announcement of its plan to buy MONY Life. The affirmation of PL's ratings reflects Fitch's view that the transaction is consistent with the company's strategy to acquire blocks of life insurance business. Fitch believes that the acquisition of companies and life blocks is a core competency of PL, and anticipates that PL's expertise in this area will mitigate execution risk. Fitch expects the acquisition should provide the company with a stable source of earnings and cash flow from a relatively low-risk block of life insurance business. Rating Sensitivities: The key rating triggers for PL that could result in an upgrade include continued good GAAP operating profitability and earnings-based coverage of interest expense; financial leverage below 25%; TFC below 1.0x range. The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include a material decline in GAAP equity that would drive financial leverage above 30% or a drop in statutory capital that would drive reported RBC below 300%, a downturn or weak growth in earnings, or a material reinsurance loss. Ratings could also be pressured if interest coverage fell below 5x or the TFC rises above 2.0x on a sustained basis. Fitch downgrades the following rating, removes it from Rating Watch Negative and assigns a Stable Outlook: MONY Life Insurance Co. --IFS to 'A' from 'AA-'. Contact: Primary Analyst Cynthia J. Crosson Director +1-212-908-0863 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, New York 10004 Secondary Analyst R. Andrew Davidson, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3144 Committee Chairperson Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2054 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology', Jan. 11, 2013. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.