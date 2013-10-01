(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating of MONY Life Ins. Co. (MONY Life) to 'A'
from 'AA-'
following the close of its sale to Protective Life Insurance Co.
(PLICO), the
primary operating subsidiary of Protective Life Corp. (PL,)
effective Oct.1,
2013. This rating action has no impact on the ratings of MONY
Life's former
parent, AXA Financial, Inc. (AXA Financial) or its other rated
subsidiaries or
the ratings of PL and its subsidiaries.
Key Rating Drivers:
The downgrade reflects the company's sale to a lower rated
entity. The IFS
rating of PLICO is 'A'. The 'AA-' IFS rating of MONY Life was
based on the
strength and support of AXA Financial and is consistent with the
AXA group's
core insurance subsidiaries. Fitch now views MONY Life as a core
subsidiary of
PL.
The cost of the acquisition was $1 billion and was funded from
existing capital
at PLICO. Fitch estimates PLICO's risk-based capital ratio at
about 485% as of
June 30, 2013, and expects the RBC to remain above 400% for the
full year post
transaction.
On April 11, 2013, Fitch affirmed with a Stable Outlook the
ratings of PL and
its subsidiaries following the company's announcement of its
plan to buy MONY
Life. The affirmation of PL's ratings reflects Fitch's view that
the transaction
is consistent with the company's strategy to acquire blocks of
life insurance
business. Fitch believes that the acquisition of companies and
life blocks is a
core competency of PL, and anticipates that PL's expertise in
this area will
mitigate execution risk. Fitch expects the acquisition should
provide the
company with a stable source of earnings and cash flow from a
relatively
low-risk block of life insurance business.
Rating Sensitivities:
The key rating triggers for PL that could result in an upgrade
include continued
good GAAP operating profitability and earnings-based coverage of
interest
expense; financial leverage below 25%; TFC below 1.0x range.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include
a material
decline in GAAP equity that would drive financial leverage above
30% or a drop
in statutory capital that would drive reported RBC below 300%, a
downturn or
weak growth in earnings, or a material reinsurance loss. Ratings
could also be
pressured if interest coverage fell below 5x or the TFC rises
above 2.0x on a
sustained basis.
Fitch downgrades the following rating, removes it from Rating
Watch Negative and
assigns a Stable Outlook:
MONY Life Insurance Co.
--IFS to 'A' from 'AA-'.
