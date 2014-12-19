(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Natixis's debt
guaranteed by Caisse des Depots et Consignations to 'AA' from
'AA+' and removed
the ratings from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of
rating actions is
at the end of this rating action commentary.
The rating actions follow the downgrade of Caisse des Depots et
Consignations
(CDC) 's Long-Term IDR to 'AA'/Stable on 18 December 2014 (see
'Fitch Downgrades
14 French Credit-Linked PSEs & 2 Bond Issues' at
www.fitchratings.com)
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES -GUARANTEED DEBT RATINGS
The Long- and Short-term ratings of the debt issued by Natixis
and guaranteed by
CDC are aligned with the IDRs of CDC and sensitive to any change
in those
ratings. The Long-term debt rating has therefore been downgraded
to 'AA' and the
Short-term rating affirmed, mirroring the action on CDC's IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
Debt issuance programme guaranteed by CDC: Long-term downgraded
to 'AA' from
'AA+' off RWN, Short-term affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior unsecured debt guaranteed by CDC: downgraded to 'AA' from
'AA+'; off RWN
Long-term IDR: 'A'; Stable Outlook; unaffected
Short-term IDR: 'F1'; unaffected
Senior unsecured debt: 'A'; unaffected
Market linked notes: 'Aemr'; unaffected
Lower Tier 2: 'A-'; unaffected
Hybrid capital instruments: 'BBB-'; unaffected
BMTN programme: 'A'; unaffected
EMTN programme: 'A' Long-term and 'F1' Short-term; unaffected
Certificate of deposit: 'F1'; unaffected
Commercial paper: 'F1'; unaffected
