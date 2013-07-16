(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded NIBC Bank NV's (NIBC) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The Short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'F3'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. The downgrade reflects the prolonged profitability challenges faced by the bank's niche business model in the current operating environment. Recurring income (net interest income and net fees and commissions) has been under pressure from the low interest rates and weak new business volumes. Although NIBC has established expertise in niche sectors, its franchise is small and acts as a constraint in its pricing power and new businesses generation. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT NIBC's Long-term IDR and senior debt ratings are driven by the bank's intrinsic creditworthiness and are equalised to its Viability Rating (VR). The Short-term IDR maps across from its Long-term IDR. Fitch views the continued profitability challenges faced by NIBC as a reflection of the vulnerability of its niche banking business model and limited franchise to downward economic cycles. This business profile renders its capital at risk of having to absorb greater than anticipated loan impairment charges during times of stress. The risk is heightened by the bank's asset exposure to relatively large, transaction-based, loans in cyclical and higher risk industries (commercial real estate, shipping and leveraged finance). In its assessment of NIBC's VR, Fitch also takes into account the bank's strong capital position (15.6% Fitch Core Capital ratio at end-2012) as well as its cautious liquidity management. The large liquidity position maintained by the bank is expected to reduce, however, after the repayment of the significant debt securities coming due in 2014, and does not reflect a structurally liquid balance sheet. A gradual improvement in NIBC's operating income is expected for 2013 and 2014 (based on an improved net interest margin) and loan impairment charges should remain at manageable levels but income generated by recurring and client-driven transactions is expected to remain modest in the short- to medium-term. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The Stable Outlook on the Long-term IDR incorporates an expected widening of the bank's net interest margin in 2013 and 2014, essentially owing to the downward repricing of the rates paid on customer deposits. It also reflects, however, the expected prolonged pressure on asset quality in the bank's corporate loan book due to the current economic conditions. Nonetheless, Fitch expects NIBC to continue to adequately manage the deterioration in asset quality and contain the impact on its financials and credit metrics, notably owing to its consistent and pro-active risk management, which has resulted in the successful restructuring and/or divestment of problem loans. Although Fitch does not expect rating changes in the short- to medium-term, as defined by the Stable Outlook, the bank's VR, IDRs and senior debt rating are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around the prudent approach to risk taken by the bank, its solid capital position and prudent liquidity management. Severe asset quality stresses beyond the bank's ability to manage them, resulting in material depletion of its capital position would cause strong downward pressure. Fitch currently sees limited upward potential for the bank's VR; this could occur if NIBC succeeds in reporting a track record of improved recurring earnings, while maintaining its strong capital position and cautious approach to liquidity management. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Given the bank's ownership structure, business mix and small franchise in the Dutch market, Fitch does not factor any potential support from the Dutch state in the bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor ('5' and 'No Floor' respectively). Similarly, while there is a possibility that its owner, a shareholders consortium led by the private equity firm JC Flowers & Co, may support NIBC in case of need, its ability to do so cannot be measured by Fitch and hence potential support from its ultimate shareholders is also not factored into NIBC's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor. RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Fitch currently does not envisage any upward pressure on NIBC's Support Rating and Support which are the lowest level of the rating scale with the current shareholder structure of the bank. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES NIBC's subordinated debt and hybrid securities are notched from the bank's VR, in accordance with Fitch's methodology. Their downgrade is a reflection of the downgrade of the bank's VR. Subordinated debt securities issued by NIBC are rated one notch below the bank's VR to reflect below average loss severity of this debt when compared to average recoveries. The bank's hybrid Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below its VR to reflect higher loss severity risk of these securities when compared to average recoveries (two notches from the VR) as well as high risk of non-performance (an additional two notches). RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES The ratings of the subordinated debt and hybrid Tier1 securities are broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect NIBC's VR. KEY RATING DRIVER AND SENSITIVITIES - STATE GUARANTEED DEBT NIBC state guaranteed securities are rated 'AAA', reflecting the Dutch sovereign guarantee and so are sensitive to any change in the Netherlands' rating ('AAA/Negative'). The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: Downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF' State guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+' Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' Hybrid Tier 1 securities: downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-' Contact: Primary Analyst Philippe Lamaud Director +33 1 4429 91 26 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Lawrence Power Analyst +44 20 3530 1567 Committee Chairperson Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1154, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. 