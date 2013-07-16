(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded NIBC Bank
NV's (NIBC)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The
Short-term IDR
has been affirmed at 'F3'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is
Stable.
The downgrade reflects the prolonged profitability challenges
faced by the
bank's niche business model in the current operating
environment. Recurring
income (net interest income and net fees and commissions) has
been under
pressure from the low interest rates and weak new business
volumes. Although
NIBC has established expertise in niche sectors, its franchise
is small and acts
as a constraint in its pricing power and new businesses
generation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
NIBC's Long-term IDR and senior debt ratings are driven by the
bank's intrinsic
creditworthiness and are equalised to its Viability Rating (VR).
The Short-term
IDR maps across from its Long-term IDR.
Fitch views the continued profitability challenges faced by NIBC
as a reflection
of the vulnerability of its niche banking business model and
limited franchise
to downward economic cycles. This business profile renders its
capital at risk
of having to absorb greater than anticipated loan impairment
charges during
times of stress. The risk is heightened by the bank's asset
exposure to
relatively large, transaction-based, loans in cyclical and
higher risk
industries (commercial real estate, shipping and leveraged
finance).
In its assessment of NIBC's VR, Fitch also takes into account
the bank's strong
capital position (15.6% Fitch Core Capital ratio at end-2012) as
well as its
cautious liquidity management. The large liquidity position
maintained by the
bank is expected to reduce, however, after the repayment of the
significant debt
securities coming due in 2014, and does not reflect a
structurally liquid
balance sheet.
A gradual improvement in NIBC's operating income is expected for
2013 and 2014
(based on an improved net interest margin) and loan impairment
charges should
remain at manageable levels but income generated by recurring
and client-driven
transactions is expected to remain modest in the short- to
medium-term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The Stable Outlook on the Long-term IDR incorporates an expected
widening of the
bank's net interest margin in 2013 and 2014, essentially owing
to the downward
repricing of the rates paid on customer deposits. It also
reflects, however, the
expected prolonged pressure on asset quality in the bank's
corporate loan book
due to the current economic conditions. Nonetheless, Fitch
expects NIBC to
continue to adequately manage the deterioration in asset quality
and contain the
impact on its financials and credit metrics, notably owing to
its consistent and
pro-active risk management, which has resulted in the successful
restructuring
and/or divestment of problem loans.
Although Fitch does not expect rating changes in the short- to
medium-term, as
defined by the Stable Outlook, the bank's VR, IDRs and senior
debt rating are
sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around the prudent
approach to risk
taken by the bank, its solid capital position and prudent
liquidity management.
Severe asset quality stresses beyond the bank's ability to
manage them,
resulting in material depletion of its capital position would
cause strong
downward pressure.
Fitch currently sees limited upward potential for the bank's VR;
this could
occur if NIBC succeeds in reporting a track record of improved
recurring
earnings, while maintaining its strong capital position and
cautious approach to
liquidity management.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Given the bank's ownership structure, business mix and small
franchise in the
Dutch market, Fitch does not factor any potential support from
the Dutch state
in the bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor ('5' and
'No Floor'
respectively).
Similarly, while there is a possibility that its owner, a
shareholders
consortium led by the private equity firm JC Flowers & Co, may
support NIBC in
case of need, its ability to do so cannot be measured by Fitch
and hence
potential support from its ultimate shareholders is also not
factored into
NIBC's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch currently does not envisage any upward pressure on NIBC's
Support Rating
and Support which are the lowest level of the rating scale with
the current
shareholder structure of the bank.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES
NIBC's subordinated debt and hybrid securities are notched from
the bank's VR,
in accordance with Fitch's methodology. Their downgrade is a
reflection of the
downgrade of the bank's VR.
Subordinated debt securities issued by NIBC are rated one notch
below the bank's
VR to reflect below average loss severity of this debt when
compared to average
recoveries. The bank's hybrid Tier 1 securities are rated four
notches below its
VR to reflect higher loss severity risk of these securities when
compared to
average recoveries (two notches from the VR) as well as high
risk of
non-performance (an additional two notches).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of the subordinated debt and hybrid Tier1 securities
are broadly
sensitive to the same considerations that might affect NIBC's
VR.
KEY RATING DRIVER AND SENSITIVITIES - STATE GUARANTEED DEBT
NIBC state guaranteed securities are rated 'AAA', reflecting the
Dutch sovereign
guarantee and so are sensitive to any change in the Netherlands'
rating
('AAA/Negative').
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: Downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF'
State guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+'
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'
Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'
Hybrid Tier 1 securities: downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-'
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 15
August 2012, 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies'
dated 10 August
2012, 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities' dated 5
December 2012 and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12
December 2012 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
