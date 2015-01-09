(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SYDNEY/HONG KONG, January 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
today revised down
the Support Rating Floor (SRF) on South Korea-based NongHyup
Bank (NHB) to 'A-'
from 'A' and downgraded its state-support driven Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) to 'A-' from 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch also has
downgraded the
ratings on the senior debt. A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, AND
SRF
The downgrade of the state-support driven rating and the
downward revision of
the SRF reflect several factors:
The policy functions performed by NHB (including extending loans
to farmers and
agriculture-related industries and co-operatives; and, in a
broader extent, the
sizeable brand fee to its ultimate parent National Agricultural
Cooperative
Federation (NACF) in support of NACF's policy mandates of
supporting the
agricultural sector), while still important and largely
unchanged in absolute
terms in recent years, have become less significant to the bank
overall. This is
because NHB has continued to expand its commercial operations.
The balance of
policy loans at end-1H14 was KRW16.8trn, or 10% of total loans,
compared with
KRW17.0trn, or 12% of total loans, at end-2010. Although Fitch
does not expect
this business to be transferred any time soon to any other
institution, in
Fitch's view, such operations can be performed by other parties,
including
state-owned or commercial banks, if necessary. Moreover, the
non-bank businesses
of NACF have been growing rapidly since the reorganisation of
NACF in 2012.
With total assets of KRW207trn at end-1H14, NHB is the
fourth-largest commercial
lender in Korea. The Support Ratings and SRFs of the largest
commercial banks in
Korea are all currently at '1' and 'A-' respectively, which
reflect Fitch's view
of an extremely high likelihood of timely support from the
Korean government
(AA-/Stable), if required. Even though it has policy loans,
Fitch believes the
government is unlikely to differentiate between NHB and other
systemically
important commercial banks in terms of prioritising
extraordinary support, in
the unlikely event of a banking crisis. Moreover, the regulatory
risk weight
(20%) that other banks use to calculate their risk for the
exposure to NHB is
the same as that for the exposure to other commercial banks in
Korea.
In previous rating action commentaries, Fitch highlighted that a
delay in the
planned capital injection by the government into NHB's 100%
parent NongHyup
Financial Group Inc. (NHFG), could lead to a negative rating
action. Korean
authorities in 2012 agreed to inject in-kind capital (originally
KRW2trn) into
NHFG, after the bank was spun off from NACF.
No capital injection has occurred to date and it is still
uncertain if and when
this will occur, and what form it will take. Rather than a
reflection of lower
willingness by the government to support NHB, Fitch understands
the delay is
largely due to NACF's attempts to negotiate for a better value.
Furthermore, the
amount of in-kind capital injection has been decreased
repeatedly (now to
KRW0.5trn), with the government compensating with an increase in
subsidy to
cover five years' worth of interest costs in relation to NACF's
senior unsecured
notes. That said, Fitch notes that an in-kind injection in the
form of shares in
a third-party entity (such as an equity stake in Korea Express
Corporation)
would be modestly negative from a regulatory capital
perspective.
After observing repeated delays over the last three years in the
government's
planned capital injection into NHFG, Fitch believes there is an
increased risk
that interference by NACF (as NHFG's owner) could complicate how
support may
flow ultimately to NHB in times of need.
Political support for NHB could decline in the next round of
elections due in
April 2016. This follows a decision in October 2014 by Korea's
Constitutional
Court on electoral districts that may result in a reduction of
the proportion of
lawmakers representing rural areas, who tend to be supportive of
the bank, by
about 5pp to 10pp of the National Assembly. That said, Fitch
believes that any
reduction in support would only become material over the long
term.
The Stable Outlook reflects the Outlook on South Korea's
sovereign rating as
well as Fitch's expectation that the government's ability and
propensity to
support the bank on a timely basis, if required, will not change
in the medium
term.
The Short-Term IDR is affirmed at 'F1' in line with Fitch's
typical approach
stated in its rating criteria when applied to support-driven
ratings.
The state-support driven ratings on NHB may be reviewed if the
ratings on the
Korean sovereign change. The ratings will be reviewed for a
downgrade upon any
evidence suggesting a material change in the Korean authorities'
propensity to
support its systemically important banks including NHB.
Considering that NHB's
policy roles are not likely to increase, any upward potential on
the ratings is
extremely limited for the foreseeable future.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Senior Unsecured Debt
The rating on the senior unsecured debt is aligned with the
bank's Long-Term
IDR. Any change in the IDR will be reflected in the rating on
the debt.
