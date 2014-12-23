(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
ratings of Ocwen
Financial Corporation (OCN) and its wholly-owned primary
operating subsidiary,
Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC (OLS) to 'B-' from 'B'. The downgrade
follows
yesterday's announcement of the company's settlement with the
New York
Department of Financial Services (NY DFS) and the accompanying
departure of its
Executive Chairman. The ratings have also been removed from
Rating Watch
Negative and assigned a Negative Rating Outlook. A full list of
rating actions
follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - ISSUER DEFAULT RATINGS, SECURED AND
UNSECURED DEBT
The downgrade of the long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs)
reflects increased
strategic uncertainty following the announced departure of the
firm's Executive
Chairman, combined with an expectation of increased earnings
pressure as a
result of heightened compliance standards.
The removal of the Rating Watch Negative reflects the decrease
of near-term
risks associated with potential outsized fines and/or loss of
servicing
contracts. In place of these near-term concerns, however, are
longer-term
challenges in terms of strategic direction, leadership and
financial performance
under a heightened operational and governance framework, which
together support
the assignment of a Negative Rating Outlook.
The terms of yesterday's settlement include both monetary and
non-monetary
provisions. The $150 million settlement, including a civil
penalty of $100
million and restitution of $50 million will be largely covered
by accruals made
by the company for legal and regulatory matters during the
third- and
fourth-quarters of 2014, along with cash on-hand as of Sept. 30,
2014. Fitch
calculates that leverage, as measured by total debt to tangible
equity, was
3.69x on a stand-alone basis and 5.28x on a
consolidated-affiliate basis, as of
Sept. 30, 2014, which Fitch views to be consistent with the
current rating
category.
Beyond the immediate financial impact, however, Fitch expects
that the costs to
meet the heightened compliance and governance standards will
create a drag on
operating margins. In addition, without the ability to continue
to utilize
affiliate companies for certain activities, additional operating
costs may fall
to OCN to support.
Fitch views William Erbey's announced resignation from OCN and
its related
entities as a key driver for the downgrade and Negative Outlook,
as his
departure introduces strategic uncertainty with respect to OCN
and its
affiliates. Erbey will step down as an officer and director of
OCN, as well as
from the boards of OCN's related companies as of Jan. 16, 2015.
From a non-monetary perspective, OCN is expected to seek to
strengthen its
corporate governance and will agree to not share any common
officers or
employees with any related parties and will not share risk,
internal audit or
vendor oversight functions with any related party. Any OCN
employee, officer, or
director owning more than $200,000 equity in any related party
must be recused
from negotiating or voting to approve a transaction with the
related party, if
the transaction size exceeds $120,000 in revenue or expense.
Fitch believes that the appointment of an independent operations
monitor for a
minimum of two years to recommend and oversee the implementation
of a more
robust operational and corporate governance framework could
stabilize OCN's
governance profile. The monitor is expected to add two
independent directors to
OCN's board and consult with them to identify operational issues
and to ensure
that they are addressed. OCN may acquire mortgage servicing
rights upon meeting
certain benchmarks specified by the monitor related to its
onboarding, including
developing sufficient risk controls and a written plan to
address potential
risks and deficiencies in the onboarding process.
The downgrade of OLS' senior secured term loan to 'B-/RR4' from
'B/RR4'
maintains the equalization of the senior secured term loan
rating with the IDRs
assigned to OCN and OLS and continues to reflect average
recovery prospects in a
stressed scenario based upon collateral coverage for the term
loan. The term
loan is secured by a first priority interest in all unencumbered
assets of the
company and a pledge of the capital stock of all subsidiaries.
The downgrade of OCN's senior unsecured notes to 'CC/RR6' from
'CCC/RR6'
maintains the two notch differential between the senior
unsecured notes and the
IDR assigned to OCN and reflects the company's predominately
secured funding
profile and the modest level of unencumbered balance sheet
assets available to
support the unsecured noteholders in a stressed scenario.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - OCN IDR AND UNSECURED DEBT
The ratings could be further downgraded as a result of sustained
strategic and
management uncertainty or a materially modified strategic
direction for the
firm, if it proves to be adverse to creditors. Additional
material fines and
penalties, further restrictions on business activities, or
termination of
servicing duties could result in negative rating action, as
could a material
deterioration in financial performance resulting from a
reduction in operating
cash flow generation and/or available liquidity, a sustained
increase in balance
sheet leverage on a standalone or consolidated-affiliate basis,
and/or
aggressive capital management.
Fitch does not envision positive rating momentum for OCN at this
time. The
Rating Outlook could be revised to Stable if OCN can
successfully comply with
the independent monitor and the consent order, address current
strategic and
leadership uncertainty and strengthen its overall operational
and corporate
governance framework and/or its financial position.
Revision of the Rating Outlook is dependent on greater clarity
with respect to
OCN's organization structure, strategic direction and
leadership, following the
announced departure of its Executive Chairman. In addition,
OCN's ability to
navigate continued regulatory scrutiny and address and meet the
requirements
under the consent order will also influence the resolution of
the Outlook.
The ratings of the unsecured notes will be sensitive to any
changes in OCN's
long-term IDR as well as to changes in OCN's funding profile,
the mix of secured
versus unsecured funding, and unencumbered asset coverage. A
material increase
in unsecured funding combined with a material improvement in
unencumbered asset
coverage could reduce the notching between the IDR and the
unsecured notes
and/or improve the RR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - OLS IDR AND SECURED DEBT
OLS is a primary operating company, and wholly-owned subsidiary
of OCN. The
ratings of OLS are aligned with those of OCN because of the
unconditional
guaranty provided by OCN and its guarantor subsidiaries.
Therefore, the ratings
for OLS are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a
change in OCN's
IDR.
The ratings of the senior secured term loan are sensitive to
changes OCN and
OLS's IDRs as well as changes in collateral values and advances
rates under the
secured borrowing facilities, which ultimately impact the level
of available
asset coverage.
Fitch originally placed the ratings of OCN and OLS on Rating
Watch Negative on
Oct. 24, 2014, following material issues raised by the NY DFS
regarding OCN's
servicing practices. More recently, the Office of Mortgage
Settlement Oversight
(OMSO) also identified two issues in a report on the servicer's
compliance with
the National Mortgage Settlement (NMS) related to processes in
OCN's internal
review group and the letter dating issue raised by the NY DFS in
October.
Fitch has removed from Rating Watch Negative and downgraded the
following
ratings:
Ocwen Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR to 'B-' from 'B';
--Senior unsecured notes to 'CC/RR6' from 'CCC/RR6'.
Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC
--Long-term IDR to 'B-' from 'B';
--Senior secured term loan to 'B-/RR4' from 'B/RR4'.
Fitch has removed from Rating Watch Negative and affirmed the
following rating:
Ocwen Financial Corporation
--Short-term IDR at 'B'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
