FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded
Oesterreichische Volksbanken-Aktiengesellschaft's (OeVAG)
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'A' and Short-term IDR
to'F3' from 'F1' and
placed the IDRs on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). At the same
time, Fitch has
affirmed the Long-term IDR of Volksbanken-Verbund (VB-Verbund)
and its member
banks at 'A' with Negative Outlook and placed the group's 'bb-'
Viability Rating
(VR) on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). A full list of rating
actions is at the end
of this commentary.
The rating actions have been driven by the decision of OeVAG's
board, announced
on 2 October 2014, to spin off OeVAG's non-core business from
VB-Verbund.
According to the plan, OeVAG will leave VB-Verbund's mutual
support scheme,
return its bank licence and focus exclusively on the orderly
wind-down of its
non-core assets as a non-regulated wind-down institution.
OeVAG's remaining core assets and central clearing and support
functions for
VB-Verbund's members will be transferred to one of VB-Verbund's
primary banks
(most likely the largest of the group, Volksbank Wien-Baden AG;
A/Negative).
OeVAG intends to implement most of these transformations by
end-1H15.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS AND SENIOR
DEBT
The downgrade of OeVAG's support-driven ratings reflects our
view that OeVAG's
accelerated wind-down demonstrates the Austrian state's
significantly reduced
propensity to support the bank. If the spin-off is concluded
according to the
plan, OeVAG will be a non-regulated entity, likely
minority-owned by the
Austrian state (AAA/Stable) and without the benefit of any
explicit new
guarantees.
The plan to remove OeVAG's non-core business from VB-Verbund
means that OeVAG's
IDRs are now purely driven by systemic support considerations
and are no longer
based on Fitch's rating criteria for banking structures backed
by mutual support
mechanisms, which continue to apply to VB-Verbund and its
remaining members.
If the spin-off is executed as planned, we consider that the
likelihood of
future state support for OeVAG will be low. However, in our
view, there is a
possibility that the Austrian state will ultimately become the
majority owner of
OeVAG, which could incentivise the government to continue
providing support
during the entire wind-down period.
Majority government ownership could for instance result from
non-state
shareholders wanting to reduce their own ties to OeVAG to a
greater extent than
the plan entails or the asset transfer process deviating from
the current plan,
for instance due to different asset valuations than currently
incorporated in
the spin-off plan.
For this reason, the rating remains inside the investment grade
range until
details of OeVAG's future ownership and wind-down plan are
clearer and we can
see that potential obstacles have been removed.
The RWN on OeVAG's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) reflects
our view that the plan is likely to go ahead, which will result
in further
downgrades. At this stage, the limited information on the bank's
future setup
prevents a final assessment of potential residual state support.
We have affirmed VB-Verbund's Support Rating Floor at 'A', to
reflect our view
that the short-term availability of state support for the group
is unaffected by
last week's announcement. The Negative Outlook continues to
reflect our view
that state support is generally decreasing for most EU-based
banks (see 'Rating
Paths for EU State-Sponsored Banks', dated 14 April 2014 at
www.fitchratings.com).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS AND SENIOR
DEBT
We expect to resolve the RWN on OeVAG's ratings when sufficient
information on
the bank's new setup becomes available and at the latest when it
executes its
planned exit from VB-Verbund's mutual support scheme. The
resolution of the RWN
could extend beyond the typical six-month horizon as technical,
legal and
regulatory aspects may delay the process, which is expected to
be concluded in
1H15.
In resolving the RWN, we will in particular assess OeVAG's new
ownership
structure, asset wind-down profile and performance implications,
funding
structure, any residual explicit or implicit government support
and VB-Verbund's
funding and equity exposure to OeVAG.
We could affirm OeVAG's IDRs at 'BBB-' if we consider that the
Austrian state
views the protection of OeVAG's senior unsecured investors as
necessary to
safeguard financial stability rather than risk undermining
investor confidence
in Austrian banks, particularly in the transition period of
practical
implementation of BRRD tools in European banks. To affirm the
ratings, we would
need to gain sufficient confidence that OeVAG's status and
wind-down profile
entailed remote bail-in risk for senior creditors during the
entire wind-down
period.
However, if the plan goes ahead, we are likely to conclude that
state support
for OeVAG can no longer be relied upon, which would trigger a
downgrade of
OeVAG's ratings. Depending on the remaining links and financial
ability, OeVAG's
IDRs will likely become driven by the likelihood of
institutional support from
the restructured VB-Verbund. However, this support would be
limited to
VB-Verbund's incentive to protect its residual exposure rather
than strategic
interests. Therefore, we would probably notch OeVAG's Long-term
IDR more than
once from VB-Verbund's VR, most likely resulting in a Long-term
IDR in the 'B'
range.
The Outlook on VB-Verbund's Long-term IDR has been Negative
since 1Q14 as part
of Fitch's review of EU state-sponsored banks (see 'Fitch
Revises Outlooks on 18
EU State-sponsored Banks to Negative on Weakening Support',
dated 26 March 2014
at www.fitchratings.com).
The structure unveiled last week supports our assumption which
was already
underpinning this Negative Outlook, ie that the Austrian
authorities'
willingness to inject additional capital is rapidly declining
and will soon
become unreliable. This is also consistent with Austria's recent
draft BRRD
implementation law, which the authorities intend to put into
force (including
its bail-in provisions) in early 2015. Consequently, we now
expect to revise
VB-Verbund's Support Rating Floor to 'No Floor' and downgrade
its Long-term IDR
to the level of its VR by end-2014 or in 1H15, in line with
other Austrian and
EU banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VB Verbund's VR
VB-Verbund's VR is burdened by legacy weaknesses and
capitalisation issues at
OeVAG, offsetting the primary banks' lower-risk and more stable,
retail-based
business model.
The RWP on VB-Verbund's VR reflects the likely improvement of
the group's
regulatory capital ratios and asset quality arising from the
spin-off of OeVAG's
non-core business. VB-Verbund's asset quality will benefit from
the spin-off of
OeVAG's weak non-core portfolio (mostly consisting of real
estate loans in
Central and Eastern Europe and retail loans in Romania), which
sharply contrasts
with the primary banks' lower-risk domestic retail business.
Capital relief for
VB-Verbund will arise from the deconsolidation of OeVAG's highly
risk-weighted
non-performing assets.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - VB-Verbund's VR
We do not yet have sufficient information to assess the scale of
the relief for
VB-Verbund's capitalisation and risk profile, but we expect it
to be material
enough to trigger an upgrade of the VR at the end of the Rating
Watch review
period.
We expect these benefits to be only partly offset by the
write-down of the
primary banks' stakes in OeVAG that is likely to arise from
OeVAG's asset
revaluation prior to the bank's spin-off and by the 100%
risk-weighted residual
exposure of the primary banks to OeVAG (we understand that they
will not be
required to deduct the stake from regulatory capital). This
residual exposure is
likely to remain material until OeVAG's wind-down is completed,
creating
substantial contingent risk for VB-Verbund.
However, we do not expect that the spin-off will be sufficient
for VB-Verbund to
achieve an investment-grade VR in the short term. This is
because the planned
restructuring of the 44 primary banks and 11 specialised
institutions, which are
due to consolidate into nine larger entities and three special
institutions in
the next three years, bears significant execution risk with
uncertain one-off
burdens that might trigger a need for intragroup support at
weaker individual
banks.
However, we believe that VB-Verbund has the potential to achieve
a VR
sustainably in the 'bbb' range in the medium term, once the
primary banks'
restructuring and OeVAG's wind-down have made significant
progress. The VR is
unlikely to rise above the 'bbb' range in the long term in light
of VB-Verbund's
small market share (7%) in the overcrowded, generally low-margin
Austrian retail
market.
The resolution of the RWP could extend beyond the typical
six-month horizon as
technical, legal and regulatory aspects may delay the
restructuring process.
The rating actions are as follows:
OeVAG
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'A' and placed on RWN
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F1' and placed on RWN
Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1' and placed on RWN
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BBB-' from 'A' and placed on
RWN
Senior unsecured notes: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'A' and placed
on RWN
Market linked securities: downgraded to 'BBB- emr' from 'Aemr'
and placed on RWN
Volksbanken-Verbund
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Viability Rating: 'bb-' placed on RWP
The Long-term IDRs of VB-Verbund's member banks excluding OeVAG
have also been
affirmed at 'A' with Negative Outlook and Short-term IDRs at
'F1'. These ratings
are "group" ratings assigned under Fitch's rating criteria for
banking
structures backed by mutual support mechanisms and are sensitive
to the same
drivers as VB-Verbund's IDRs. The ratings of the following
members of VB-Verbund
have been affirmed (the list reflects the status as of 7 October
2014):
Allgemeine Bausparkasse reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Bank fuer Aerzte und Freie Berufe AG
Gaertnerbank reg.Gen.m.b.H.
IMMO-BANK AG
Oesterreichische Apothekerbank eG
SPARDA-BANK AUSTRIA Nord eGen
SPARDA-BANK AUSTRIA Sued eGen
Volksbank Almtal e. Gen.
Volksbank Alpenvorland e.Gen.
Volksbank Bad Goisern eingetragene Genossenschaft
Volksbank Bad Hall e.Gen.
Volksbank Donau-Weinland reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Eferding - Grieskirchen reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Enns - St.Valentin eG
Volksbank Obersteiermark eGen
Volksbank Feldkirchen eG
Volksbank Fels am Wagram e.Gen.
Volksbank Strasswalchen-Voecklamarkt-Mondsee eGen
Volksbank fuer den Bezirk Weiz reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank fuer die Sued- und Weststeiermark eG
Volksbank Gmuend eingetragene Genossenschaft
VOLKSBANK Graz-Bruck e. Gen.
Volksbank Kaernten Sued e.Gen.
Volksbank Krems-Zwettl AG
Volksbank Kufstein-Kitzbuehel eG
Volksbank Laa eGen
Volksbank Landeck eG
Volksbank Linz-Wels-Muehlviertel AG
Volksbank Marchfeld e.Gen.
Volksbank Niederoesterreich Sued eG
Volksbank Oberes Waldviertel reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Oberkaernten reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Oberndorf reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Obersdorf - Wolkersdorf - Deutsch-Wagram e. Gen.
Volksbank Ost reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Osttirol-Westkaernten eG
Volksbank Oetscherland eG
Volksbank Ried im Innkreis eG
Volksbank Salzburg eG
Volksbank Schaerding eG
Volksbank Steirisches Salzkammergut reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Suedburgenland eG
Volksbank Sued-Oststeiermark e.Gen.
Volksbank Tirol Innsbruck - Schwaz AG
Volksbank Tullnerfeld eG
Volksbank Voecklabruck-Gmunden e.Gen.
Volksbank Vorarlberg e. Gen.
Volksbank Weinviertel e.Gen.
Volksbank Wien-Baden AG
Volksbank, Gewerbe- und Handelsbank Kaernten AG
Waldviertler Volksbank Horn reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Spar- und Vorschuss-Verein der Beamtenschaft der
Oesterreichischen Nationalbank
reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Spar- und Vorschussverein "Graphik" reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Spar- und Vorschussverein der Mitarbeiter der
Niederoesterreichischen
Landesbank-Hypothekenbank AG, reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Spar- und Vorschusskasse der Angestellten der "Wiener
Staedtische Versicherung
AG Vienna Insurance Group" e.Gen.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patrick Rioual
Director
+49 69 768 076 123
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Krista Davies
Associate Director
+44 203 530 1579
Committee Chairperson
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
