(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Old Mutual
Plc's (Old
Mutual) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from
'BBB+'. Fitch
simultaneously affirmed Old Mutual Wealth Life Assurance Company
Limited's
(OMWL) Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS) at 'A'. The
Outlooks are Stable.
Fitch has also downgraded the IFS Rating of Mutual & Federal
Insurance Company
Limited (M&F) to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. A
full list of rating
actions is at the end of this commentary.
The rating actions follow the downgrade of South Africa's
Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' (see 'Fitch Downgrades
South Africa to
'BB+'; Outlook Stable' dated 7 April 2017 on
www.fitchratings.com). The actions
reflect that Old Mutual's ratings are constrained by South
Africa's sovereign
local currency rating, and the standalone credit quality of Old
Mutual Emerging
Markets (OMEM).
OMLACSA's and M&F's National scale ratings have not been
affected by the
sovereign downgrade, as the relative creditworthiness of South
African insurance
groups remains unchanged, in Fitch's view.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Old Mutual Plc
Old Mutual's IDR is mainly driven by the credit quality of the
Old Mutual Wealth
(OMW) business unit, including its contribution to group
hard-currency interest
coverage. However, Old Mutual's ratings are constrained by South
Africa's
Long-Term IDR, reflecting the group's balance sheet and earnings
exposure to
South Africa.
Old Mutual Wealth Life Assurance Company Limited
We expect that the OMW business unit will operate as a
standalone UK/European
insurance business under a new holding company. On a standalone
basis, OMW
benefits from low balance sheet risk and its strong business
position in the UK.
However, uncertainty around future financial flexibility and
profitability are
rating weaknesses.
Old Mutual Emerging Markets
OMEM is one of South Africa's largest insurance groups, with a
strong market
position in most segments. Old Mutual Life Assurance Company
South Africa
(OMLACSA), OMEM's main operating entity, is strongly capitalised
and, for
participating business, has the ability to share potential
investment losses
with policyholders. We do not expect OMEM's operations to be
materially
disrupted by the group's restructuring plans.
OMLACSA, M&F and Mutual & Federal Risk Financing Limited (M&F
RF) will continue
to operate as "Core" entities under OMEM. Their ratings and
Outlooks reflect
OMEM's current and expected standalone credit profile, as the
largest profit
contributor to the existing Old Mutual group, and a
market-leading life insurer
and fund manager in South Africa.
M&F's IFS rating, as well as the implied international IFS
rating for OMEM's
South African operations, is constrained by the South African
sovereign local
currency rating. This is a result of OMEM's exposure to the
South African
operating environment and investment exposure to government and
other local
securities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A further downgrade of the South African local currency
sovereign rating could
trigger a corresponding action on Old Mutual's IDR and M&F's IFS
rating.
OMW may be downgraded if net income fails to recover or market
share
deteriorates as a result of further operational difficulties in
deploying its
new investment platform.
An improvement in OMW's profitability, as measured by net income
return on
equity above 9% on a sustained basis, could lead to an upgrade.
A change to the South African sovereign ratings is unlikely to
affect the
National Ratings of OMLACSA and M&F, as the relativity of these
ratings to that
of the best credits in South Africa is expected to remain
unaffected.
The National Ratings of OMLACSA, M&F and M&F RF would be
downgraded if OMEM's
creditworthiness deteriorates materially relative to the South
African sovereign
and its peers in the South African market.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Old Mutual plc
Long-Term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'
Short-Term IDR and commercial paper: downgraded to 'F3' from
'F2'
Old Mutual Wealth Life Assurance Limited
IFS rating: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Mutual & Federal Insurance Company Limited (M&F)
National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
IFS rating: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Mutual & Federal Risk Financing Limited
National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (South Africa) Limited
National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook
Stable
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Willem Loots
Director
+44 20 3530 1808
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001