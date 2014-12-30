(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded to
'BB' from 'A' the
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of the runoff operating
subsidiaries of
OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd. (OneBeacon; 75.3% ownership by
White Mountains
Insurance Group, Ltd.) and removed the ratings from Rating Watch
Negative. This
follows the close of the sale of these entities to Armour Group
Holdings Limited
(Armour). Subsequent to this action, Fitch has withdrawn these
ratings due to
insufficient information. Fitch does not rate Armour, a private
entity with
limited public financial data, and thus is unable to form an
opinion on its
creditworthiness.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch placed OneBeacon's runoff subsidiaries on Rating Watch
Negative on Oct.
18, 2012, following OneBeacon's announced agreement to sell its
runoff business
to Armour. Fitch expected to downgrade the IFS ratings to no
higher than 'BB+'
upon the sale to Armour.
Fitch's rating action reflects the runoff status and reduction
in capital levels
of the companies sold to Armour. OneBeacon Insurance Company
(OBIC), the lead
insurance company sold, has approximately $79 million of total
surplus
(excluding $101 million in surplus notes provided by OneBeacon),
with an NAIC
risk-based capital (RBC) ratio (company action level) of 100%
(excluding $101
million surplus notes). OBIC had $898.5 million of surplus at
Sept. 30, 2014,
with an NAIC RBC ratio (company action level) of 263% at
year-end 2013, which
included ownership of OneBeacon's ongoing subsidiaries.
Fitch has downgraded to 'BB' from 'A', removed from Rating Watch
Negative, and
subsequently withdrawn the IFS ratings, with a Stable Outlook,
for the following
companies:
OneBeacon Insurance Company
OneBeacon America Insurance Company
Employers' Fire Insurance Company (The)
