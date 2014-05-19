(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has downgraded the ratings of Opera Finance CMH p.l.c. class C and D notes, due January 2015, and withdrawm them as follows:

EUR31m Class C (XS0241935195): downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; Recovery Estimate (RE) 20% and withdrawn

EUR35m Class D (XS0241935609): downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; RE 0% and withdrawn

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The withdrawal follows final payment made by the special servicer of the class A, B and C notes on 11 February 2014. The downgrade reflects the respective partial and full write-downs of the class C and D notes. All the notes were delisted on 14 February 2014 and cancelled on 17 February 2014.