(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) of PHH Corporation (PHH) to 'BB-' from
'BB', and placed
the long-term ratings on Watch Negative following the
announcement that the
company has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the
Fleet Management
Services business to Element Financial Corporation for
approximately $1.4
billion in a stock-for-cash transaction.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The downgrade reflects Fitch's view that the credit risk profile
of the entity
is at least one notch weaker as a monoline business focused on
mortgage
servicing/origination. This business is characterized by
earnings
pressure/variability and a high level of regulatory scrutiny.
Previously, this
risk was offset, in part, by the presence of the fleet business.
The Rating Watch Negative placement reflects uncertainty around
the company's
capital plan and expected use of proceeds. The company has
indicated that it
plans to publicly disclose more specifics on this topic after
the transaction's
close on July 31, 2014. Depending on these specifics, PHH's
rating could be
downgraded further.
Fitch believes PHH's fleet management business has been a stable
source of cash
flow generation for the company and a credit positive for PHH's
current ratings,
particularly given its low level of correlation with PHH's
mortgage business.
Fitch views PHH's mortgage business less favorably due to the
highly cyclical
nature of the mortgage origination business and the capital
intensive nature and
highly volatile earnings profile of the mortgage servicing
business.
PHH reported a net loss of $42m in the three months ended March
31, 2014 (1Q14)
compared to a net profit of $52 million in 1Q13, primarily
driven lower loan
origination volume and decline in loan margins in the mortgage
origination
segment ($60 million segment loss) and unfavorable mark to
market fair value
losses in the mortgage servicing business ($29 million segment
loss). The
results were partially offset by stable performance of the fleet
management
segment ($21 million segment profit).
Furthermore, the overall mortgage business remains subject to
intensive
regulatory and legislative scrutiny, which potentially exposes
the company to
liabilities/fines.
PHH's pro forma cash position post-sale is expected to increase
approximately to
$1.7 billion as of 1Q14. Fitch believes that this increased cash
position is
temporary, as the company is expected to use the proceeds from
the fleet
business sale to restructure its mortgage business, including
supporting
infrastructure and make selective growth investments, return
capital to
shareholders, and reduce its unsecured debt levels. PHH expects
to provide
additional details regarding its capital allocation plans after
the closing of
the transaction, which is expected to occur on or prior to July
31, 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
In resolving the Negative Watch, Fitch will review PHH's
standalone mortgage
operations in terms of the expected capitalization, liquidity
and funding
flexibility of the business. Fitch will also consider PHH's
competitive
position, profitability, the potential loss of clients, and/or
inability to
renegotiate existing private label contracts at favorable
economic terms.
Depending on the outcome of these factors, Fitch could downgrade
PHH's ratings
further. Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch on or before
the closing of
the sale, which is targeted for July 31, 2014.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
PHH Corporation
--Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB' and placed on
Rating Watch
Negative;
--Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'BB-'from 'BB' and placed
on Rating Watch
Negative;
--Short-term IDR of 'B' revised to Rating Watch Negative from
Rating Watch
Evolving;
--Commercial paper rating of 'B' revised to Rating Watch
Negative from Rating
Watch Evolving.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria' (Dec. 11, 2012).
