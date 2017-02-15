(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, February 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded Banco Popular
Espanol S.A.'s (Popular) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
to 'B+' from
'BB-' and its Viability Rating (VR) to 'b+' from 'bb-'. The
Outlook is Evolving.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
The downgrades reflect worse than expected losses and the
recognition of
sizeable additional problem assets in 2016. As a result the
bank's asset quality
and capitalisation metrics have deteriorated significantly
leaving only a modest
margin to absorb any unexpected losses. We believe that a
revision of the bank's
strategic plan is likely to follow the appointment of the new
chairman in
February 2017.
However, we believe the bank's weakened balance sheet, with a
very high stock of
net problem assets and coverage levels that are still below
levels originally
anticipated by the bank and those of peers, represents a
substantial strategic
challenge for the incoming chairman at a time when other banks
are also under
regulatory and investor pressure to accelerate disposals of
problem assets. Of
note, net problem assets are far higher than we had previously
anticipated at
this stage of the bank's strategic plan and above peers rated in
the 'bb' range.
In the context of its high net non-performing assets, Popular's
fully loaded
common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of just 8.2% is also weaker
than peers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Popular's Long-Term IDRs and senior debt ratings are driven by
the bank's
standalone creditworthiness, as captured by the VR. Asset
quality and capital
have high influence on the VR, which reflects the bank's very
weak asset quality
metrics undermined by its large problematic exposure to real
estate developers
and its thin capital buffers relative to peers. The VR also
factors in the
bank's stable retail-based funding profile, which has moderate
influence on the
rating.
Popular's asset quality indicators are the weakest among rated
Spanish banks.
The stock of problem assets (NPLs and net foreclosed assets)
totalled EUR29.2bn
and accounted for a very high 27% of gross loans and
foreclosures at end-2016.
The reserve coverage for problem assets increased following the
large impairment
charges booked in 4Q16 but remained slightly below domestic
peers at around 45%
at end-2016. Apart from loan and foreclosed asset impairment
charges Popular
also had several negative one-off items in 2016, including
provisions to cover
the full retroactivity of interest rate floor clauses,
restructuring costs and
goodwill impairments.
These one-offs meant the bank reported a net loss of EUR3.5bn in
2016, exceeding
the EUR2.5bn capital increase the bank completed in June 2016.
The bank's fully
loaded CET1 ratio fell to a low 8.2% and net problem assets
accounted for 3.7x
fully loaded CET1 at end-2016. Although the bank currently meets
regulatory
capital requirements, we believe its solvency is highly
vulnerable to further
asset quality shocks.
Popular's profitability is undermined by its large exposure to
the real estate
and construction sectors. Excluding these, the bank's core SME
banking business
remains resilient amid the low interest rate and volume
environment thanks to
its strong nationwide franchise. Nonetheless, pre-provision
earnings fell in
2016 due to lower net interest income and trading gains. The
bank's recent
cost-cutting measures, which included a voluntary exit scheme
and the closure of
branches, will improve operating efficiency.
The bank's funding profile is underpinned by its retail deposit
base. At
end-2016 the gross loans/deposits ratios was 125% and available
liquidity
buffers were acceptable in light of upcoming wholesale debt
maturities. The bank
reported a regulatory liquidity coverage ratio of 135% at
end-2016.
The 'RR4' Recovery Rating reflects average recovery assumptions
for senior debt.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Popular's Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) of 'No
Floor' reflect Fitch's belief that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that the
bank becomes non-viable.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Popular's subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt issues are rated one
notch below the
bank's VR to reflect the below-average loss severity of this
type of debt
compared with average recoveries. Popular's preferred stock and
additional tier
1 high trigger contingent convertible perpetual preferred
securities are rated
three notches below the bank's VR to reflect the higher loss
severity risk of
these securities (two notches) compared with average recoveries
as well as
moderate incremental risk of non-performance relative to its VR
(one notch).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The Evolving Outlook reflects Fitch's opinion that there are
both positive and
negative trends that could affect the rating. A decisive new
strategy to
strengthen capital and accelerate the reduction of
non-performing loans could,
over time, lead to an upgrade of the VR and Long-Term IDR if
complemented by an
extended track record of profit generation and more positive
ongoing asset
quality dynamics (loan impairment charge rates, non-performing
loan and
foreclosed asset flows). Conversely, Popular's VR and Long-Term
IDR could be
downgraded if its weakened balance sheet impedes its plans to
reduce
non-performing assets at a time when other banks are also
looking to reduce
problem assets and the low interest rate environment and intense
competition is
likely to maintain pressure on pre-provision earnings. The
long-term senior debt
ratings are additionally sensitive to changes in recovery
expectations.
SR AND SRF
An upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support the
senior creditors of
bank. This is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
These ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in Popular's
VR.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Popular:
Long-Term IDR: downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-', Outlook Evolving
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b+' from 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF'
Long-term senior unsecured debt programme: downgraded to
'B+'/RR4 from 'BB-'
Short-term senior unsecured debt programme and commercial paper:
affirmed at 'B'
Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt: downgraded to 'B'/RR5 from 'B+'
Preferred Stock: downgraded to 'CCC'/RR6 from 'B-
BPE Financiaciones S.A.:
Long-term senior unsecured debt and debt programme (guaranteed
by Popular):
downgraded to 'B+'/RR4 from 'BB-'
Short-term senior unsecured debt programme (guaranteed by
Popular): affirmed at
'B'
Popular Capital, S.A.:
Preference shares: downgraded to 'CCC'/RR6 from 'B-'
