(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Banco Popular
Espanol S.A.'s (Popular) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
to 'B' and
Viability Rating (VR) to 'b' and placed them on Rating Watch
Negative (RWN)
following the deterioration of the bank's capital metrics in
1Q17. A full list
of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The downgrade of Popular's ratings reflects its deteriorated
capital position
from already weak levels and Fitch's opinion that there is
increased risk about
the bank's ability to execute a material remedial action to
restore its solvency
and accelerate the reduction of problem assets. At end-March
2017 Popular's
fully loaded common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was a very low
7.3%, having
deteriorated from the 8.2% reported at end-2016.
The RWN reflects further downside risks in the absence of a
remedial action in
the short term, which would leave the bank with limited capital
buffers over
regulatory requirements, reduce its flexibility to divest
problem assets without
jeopardising solvency and impact investor and customer
confidence, ultimately
weakening its funding and liquidity profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Popular's ratings are driven by very weak asset quality metrics
undermined by
the bank's large problematic exposure to real estate developers
and thin capital
buffers relative to peers. In addition, they reflect our view of
the
difficulties the new senior management team has encountered in
executing
material remedial actions soon after its appointment.
Impairment charges remained high in 1Q17 and translated into a
net loss of
EUR137 million in the quarter. This contributed to the weakening
of the capital
ratios, also dented by the identified shortfalls in impairment
reserves,
adjustments required by the auditors and capital deductions
related to the
financing of shares, as announced by the bank on 3 April 2017.
Capital
encumbrance by unreserved problem assets increased to a high
4.2x fully loaded
CET1. The bank currently meets its regulatory capital
requirements, but we
believe its solvency is highly vulnerable to further adverse
events.
Popular's asset quality is the weakest among Fitch-rated Spanish
banks. The
stock of problem assets (non-performing loans (NPLs) and net
foreclosed assets)
improved only modestly in 1Q17 and still accounted for a very
high 27% of gross
loans and foreclosures at end-March 2017. The reserve coverage
for problem
assets improved marginally but remains slightly below domestic
peers at around
47%.
We understand that the new senior management team has the
mandate to restore the
bank's capital position and implement a credible strategy to
work out the bank's
large problem assets in the short term. In April the bank
publicly announced two
possible actions: a capital increase or a corporate transaction.
However, it is
still uncertain which strategy the bank will execute and the
timeframe for
completion. In our view, delaying the decision or its execution
increases the
risk of a further deterioration in Popular's credit
fundamentals. Popular's
franchise and liquidity buffers are particularly sensitive to
customer and
investor sentiments.
The bank's funding profile is underpinned by its retail deposit
base, which
proved stable during the first three months of 2017. At
end-March 2017 available
liquidity buffers were acceptable in light of upcoming wholesale
debt
maturities.
The 'RR4' Recovery Rating reflects average recovery assumptions
for senior debt.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Popular's Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) of 'No
Floor' reflect Fitch's belief that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that the
bank becomes non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive and the
Single Resolution Mechanism for eurozone banks provide a
framework for resolving
banks that is likely to require senior creditors participating
in losses, if
necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign
support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Popular's subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt issues are rated one
notch below the
bank's VR to reflect the below-average loss severity of this
type of debt
compared with average recoveries. Popular's preferred stock and
perpetual Tier 1
convertible notes are rated three notches below the bank's VR to
reflect the
higher loss severity risk of these securities (two notches)
compared with
average recoveries as well as moderate incremental risk of
non-performance
relative to its VR (one notch).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch expects to resolve the RWN on Popular's ratings upon the
announcement of a
firm strategy or within the next six months if the bank's credit
fundamentals
deteriorate further. We will downgrade Popular's ratings if the
bank does not
take the necessary steps to strengthen capitalisation and enable
a faster
reduction of problem assets. Fitch anticipates that in the
absence of a decisive
strategy to restore capital ratios in the short term, Popular
will be highly
vulnerable to even modest shocks on asset quality or further
adjustments that
could jeopardise its solvency. At the same time, the risk of
customer sentiment
deterioration could increase and ultimately erode Popular's
franchise and
destabilise its customer deposit base.
Conversely, Fitch will remove the RWN and affirm the ratings if
the bank takes
remedial actions that result in a material improvement of
capitalisation and
asset quality.
The ratings do not factor in the possibility of a corporate
transaction
including the acquisition of Popular by another financial
institution. If such a
transaction was to materialise Fitch would assess the rating
implications for
Popular.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. This is
highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of the instruments are primarily sensitive to a
change in the bank's
VR, which drive the ratings, but also to a change in Fitch's
assessment of the
probability of their non-performance relative to the risk
captured in the bank's
VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Banco Popular Espanol S.A.:
Long-Term IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'B+', placed on RWN
Short-Term IDR: 'B', placed on RWN
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b' from 'b+', placed on RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Long-term senior unsecured debt programme: downgraded to 'B'/RR4
from 'B+/RR4',
placed on RWN
Short-term senior unsecured debt programme and commercial paper:
'B', placed on
RWN
Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt: downgraded to 'B-'/RR5 from
'B'/RR5, placed on
RWN
Perpetual Tier 1 convertible notes: downgraded to 'CC'/RR6 from
'CCC'/RR6
BPE Financiaciones S.A.:
Long-term senior unsecured debt and debt programme (guaranteed
by Popular):
downgraded to 'B'/RR4 from 'B+/RR4', placed on RWN
Short-term senior unsecured debt programme (guaranteed by
Popular): 'B', placed
on RWN
Popular Capital, S.A.:
Preferred Stocks: downgraded to ''CC'/RR6 from CCC'/RR6
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Josu Fabo, CFA
Director
+34 93 494 3464
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
Avinguda Diagonal, 601, 2nd Floor
08028 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Arnau Autonell
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1712
Committee Chairperson
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 9174
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001