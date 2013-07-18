(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of Potomac Electric Power Co. (Pepco) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'
and revised the
Rating Outlook to Stable from Negative.
Concurrently, Fitch affirmed the 'BBB' IDRs of Pepco Holdings,
Inc. (PHI) and
Atlantic City Electric Co, (ACE) and the 'BBB+' IDR of Delmarva
Power and Light
Co. (DPL).
Fitch also downgraded the short-term IDR rating of PHI to 'F3'
from 'F2' and
affirmed the short-term ratings of Pepco, DPL and ACE at 'F2'.
A full list of the rating actions appears at the end of this
release.
Key Rating Drivers
Regulated Utility Earnings Contribution: PHI's ratings are
supported by the cash
flows generated by its three regulated transmission and
distribution utility
subsidiaries, Pepco, DPL and ACE, which are expected to provide
approximately
98% of consolidated operating income over the next several
years. PHI's
non-regulated subsidiary, Pepco Energy Services (PES), which
provides energy
services to government and other institutional customers and
takes no commodity
risk, accounts for the remaining earnings.
Predictable Cash Flows: The three operating utilities have
minimal commodity
price exposure and only about one-third of utility revenue is
subject to
volumetric risk due to decoupling mechanisms in both Maryland
and the District
of Columbia.
Significant Capital Investment: PHI's utilities are in the midst
of a
significant capital expenditure plan of approximately $5.7
billion over
2013-2017 that will require ongoing rate support. A large
portion of the
expenditures are to address reliability issues that have been a
point of
contention with regulators, particularly for Pepco in Maryland.
The ratings
assume a balanced mix of debt and equity will be used to fund
the expenditures.
Persistent Regulatory Lag: Persistent regulatory lag at the
three utility
subsidiaries is a primary credit concern. The lag, which
primarily results from
the reliance on historical test years with limited forward
adjustments,
restricts the company from earning its allowed return on equity
(ROE) and
adversely affects credit quality measures. The lag is
particularly troublesome
during this period of high capex. To combat the regulatory lag,
management plans
to file annual rate cases while also pursuing various adjustment
mechanisms to
accelerate capital and cost recovery.
Cross Border Lease Portfolio: Earlier this year PHI made a $242
million deposit
with the IRS that should resolve its tax dispute regarding its
cross-border
lease portfolio. The deposit is well below the total tax
exposure, previously
estimated to be approximately $750 million, due to the
application of
accumulated tax deductions unrelated to the lease portfolio, the
carry back or
forward of net operating losses, settled tax positions and
deposits with the
IRS. PHI is in the process of liquidating the lease portfolio
which will provide
a significant influx of cash. Year to date, PHI liquidated two
lease
transactions with total proceeds of $373 million. The remaining
leases are
expected to be terminated later this year. A portion of the
lease liquidation
proceeds will be allocated to the utilities, which accounted for
the majority of
the tax offsets.
Rate Increases: During the second half of 2012 PHI's three
utility's implemented
five rate increases aggregating $104 million or roughly 43% of
the $242 million
requested. Additional rate increases of $53.4 million were
implemented in 2013
(about 40% of requested amounts) and $129.1 million of rate
requests are
pending.
Credit Metrics: Consolidated credit metrics are generally
comparable to PHI's
peer group of similarly rated parent holding companies, although
leverage is
moderately high, and should improve due to actual and pending
rate increases and
application of a portion of the lease liquidation proceeds to
debt reduction.
Going forward Fitch anticipates FFO to debt will range between
16% to 17% and
Debt/EBITDA to be about 4.5x. FFO/interest and EBITDA/interest
are forecasted to
be in excess of 4.0x. Improving credit metrics reflect actual
and pending rate
requests and the reduction in short-term debt related to the
settlement of a
forward equity contract for $312 million earlier this year and
the use of lease
liquidation proceeds.
Short-term Ratings: The lower short-term rating for PHI is
consistent with Fitch
criteria. Non-utility corporate issuers rated 'BBB' with
negative free cash flow
are assigned F3 ratings.
Rating Sensitivities
The regulatory treatment of utility capital investments is the
primary driver of
credit quality and ratings.
An IRS finding of additional taxes, interest or penalties
related to the cross
border lease portfolio would offset some of the expected
improvement in credit
quality measures.
PEPCO
Key Rating Drivers
Ratings Downgrade: The downgrade reflects leverage measures that
are weak for
the rating category, a challenging regulatory environment in
Maryland and a
large capital investment program and high level of O&M spending
to address
reliability issues.
Rate Decision: A July 2013 rate decision was disappointing,
albeit moderately
better than the previous rate case decided in July 2012. The
Maryland Public
Service Commission (PSC) authorized Pepco a $27.9 million rate
increase based on
a 9.36% return on equity (ROE), which is among the lowest in the
industry, and a
48.9% equity ratio. The rate increase equates to 46% of the
company's $60.8
million rate request. Particularly troubling for fixed income
investors is the
PSC's continued reluctance to permit forward adjustments to
address regulatory
lag which will prevent Pepco from earning its allowed ROE. While
Fitch expects
management to offset a portion of the reduced revenue with cost
reductions, the
company will be hard pressed to reduce its planned capital
investments in light
of past reliability issues.
Low Business Risk: Pepco's regulated electric transmission and
distribution
operations have minimal commodity, volumetric and environmental
exposure.
Moreover, the significant presence of state and federal
government customers
tends to reduce economic volatility in the region. Also, both
Maryland and DC
have permitted revenue decoupling, which eliminates fluctuations
due to weather
and changes in usage patterns. However, the positive impact of
decoupling is
mitigated by regulatory lag and authorized ROEs that are well
below the industry
average.
Significant Capital Investment: Pepco is in the midst of a
significant capital
expenditure plan of approximately $3 billion over 2013-2017. A
large portion of
the expenditures are to address reliability issues that have
been a point of
contention with Maryland regulators. The capital plan will
require annual rate
increases in both Maryland and the District of Columbia to
maintain credit
quality.
Credit Metrics: Going forward Fitch anticipates FFO to debt to
range between 17%
to 18% and debt/EBITDA about 4.25x. FFO/interest and
EBITDA/interest are
expected to be in the 4.5x - 5.0x range.
Rating Sensitivities
The outcome of a pending rate case in D.C. will be important to
maintaining
credit quality. The current ratings assume a constructive rate
decision in D.C
The extent of cost cutting measures to offset the recent
unfavorable rate
decision in Maryland will also be an important driver of credit
quality.
The amount of lease liquidation proceeds allocated to Pepco and
used to reduce
or eliminate future debt financings will also affect credit
quality and ratings.
Delmarva Power & Light
Rating Drivers
Low Business Risk: DPL's ratings and Stable Outlook are
supported by the
predictable cash flows generated from its regulated electric
transmission and
distribution and gas distribution operations. DPL bears no
commodity price risks
and has decoupling in Maryland. About two-thirds of electricity
sales are in
Delaware, which has a relatively constructive regulatory
environment. Rate cases
are pending in both Maryland and Delaware with decisions in both
states expected
in 2013 Q4.
Solid Credit Metrics: Credit metrics are largely in line with
the rating
category, although leverage is somewhat high. Going forward
Fitch expects
FFO/debt to range between 19% to 21% and debt/EBITDA to range
between 3.5x and
4.0x. FFO/interest and EBITDA/interest are expected to
approximate 4.5x and
5.0x, respectively.
Significant capital investment: DPL is also in the midst of an
aggressive
capital investment plan that calls for approximately $1.6
billion to be spent
over 2013-2017 and will require on-going rate support.
Rating Sensitivities
No rating actions are anticipated, but credit quality will be
affected by:
The outcome of three pending rate cases in Delaware (electric
and gas) and
Maryland aggregating $77 million; each of the rate cases will be
decided before
year-end.
The amount of lease liquidation proceeds allocated to DPL and
used to reduce or
eliminate future debt financings will also affect credit
quality.
Atlantic City Electric Company
Low Business Risk: ACE's ratings and Stable Outlook are
supported by low
business risk and predictable cash flows generated by its
regulated electric
transmission and distribution operations. ACE bears no commodity
risk. However,
ACE does face timing mismatch in recovering the power costs
associated with
three power purchase contracts with non-utility generators
(NUG).
Credit Metrics: Credit metrics are supportive of the rating
category. Going
forward Fitch anticipates FFO/debt to range between 14% and 18%
and Debt/EBITDA
to approximate 4.0x. FFO/interest is expected to average over
4.0x and
EBITDA/interest in excess of 4.5x.
Manageable Capital Budget: ACE's ratings reflect a manageable
capital
expenditure plan and moderate external financing needs over
Fitch's forecast
period. ACE has not been able to get approvals from BPU for
decoupling and smart
grid investments, unlike its sister utilities.
Rate Increase: On June 21, 2013, the BPU approved a settlement
agreement in
ACE's pending rate case. The settlement authorized a $25.5
million rate increase
premised on a 9.75% ROE or about 36% of the company's rate
request. The
settlement included full recovery of approximately $70 million
of storm
restoration costs related to the June 2012 Derecho and Hurricane
Sandy in
October 2012. This was ACE's second rate increase in
approximately 8 months. In
light of the disappointing rate order, ACE intends to reduce
capital
expenditures by a total of $150 million through 2015.
Rating Sensitivities
No rating changes are expected at this time however credit
quality will be
affected by:
The amount of lease liquidation proceeds allocated to ACE and
used to reduce or
eliminate future debt financings will also affect credit quality
measures.
The continued support of capital investments and recovery of
commodity costs are
important rating factors.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Pepco Holdings, Inc.
--IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior Unsecured Notes at 'BBB'.
Delmarva Power & Light
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--Secured Debt at 'A';
--Senior Unsecured Notes at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR/Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Atlantic City Electric Company
--IDR at 'BBB';
--Secured Debt at 'A-';
--Senior Unsecured Notes at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR/Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Potomac Electric Power Company
--Short-term IDR/Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Fitch downgrades the following ratings:
Potomac Electric Power Company
--IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
--Secured Debt to 'A-' from 'A';
--Senior Unsecured Notes to 'BBB+' from 'A-';
Pepco Holdings, Inc.
--Short-term IDR/Commercial paper to 'F3' from 'F2'.
