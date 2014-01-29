(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/WARSAW, January 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
ProCredit Bank
Albaniaâ€™s (PCBA) Long-Term foreign currency and local currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) to â€˜Bâ€™ and â€˜B+â€™ respectively and affirmed
its Viability Rating
(VR) at â€˜bâ€™. The Outlook is Negative. A full list of rating
actions is provided
at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS and SUPPORT RATING of PCBA
The downgrade of PCBAâ€™s Long-term foreign and local currency
IDRs to â€˜Bâ€™ and
â€˜B+â€™, respectively, reflects Fitch's assessment of
heightened transfer and
convertibility risks in Albania.
This is because the Long-Term IDRs and Support Rating of PCBA
are driven by
potential support from its Germany-based parent, ProCredit
Holding AG & Co. KGaA
(PCH, BBB-/Stable), which in turn is constrained by Fitch's
assessment of
transfer and convertibility risks in Albania.
The Negative Outlook on the bankâ€™s Long-term IDRs reflects
that the balance of
risks remains on the downside given Albanian country risks, as a
result of weak
domestic growth and worsened government finances.
PCHâ€™s ratings are based on Fitchâ€™s view of the support it
could expect to
receive from its core shareholders when needed, particularly
from its
international financial institution shareholders.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS and SUPPORT RATING of PCBA
The ratings are sensitive to changes to Fitch's view of transfer
and
convertibility risks in Albania.
A weakening, in Fitch's view, of the support available to PCBA
from PCH would
also result in a downgrade to the bankâ€™s IDRs and potentially
also the Support
Rating, although this is not expected by Fitch at present.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - PCBAâ€™S VR
PCBAâ€™s VR reflects a difficult operating environment and the
ensuing pressures
on its asset quality, performance and capitalisation. PCBAâ€™s
capitalisation is
only adequate with a Fitch Core Capital ratio of 13.7% at
end-9M13, in view of
the bankâ€™s risk profile, high level (albeit typical for the
sector) of
predominantly EUR-denominated loans, moderate coverage of loans
overdue by 90
days (PAR90; end-2013: 85%) and limited earnings prospects.
However, liquidity is strong, refinancing risk is limited and
the bankâ€™s retail
funding base is a rating strength. Furthermore, Fitch expects
PCBAâ€™s asset
quality to stabilise over the medium term (PAR90; of up to 9%)
following efforts
to clean up the portfolio of â€˜medium-sizedâ€™ loans (notably
loans over EUR1m) in
2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - PCBAâ€™S VR
PCBAâ€™s VR could be downgraded if the operating environment
materially worsens
and if asset quality further deteriorates to the extent of
eroding profitability
and capital. An upgrade of PCBMâ€™s VR is unlikely given
Albanian country risks
and Fitchâ€™s current assessment that the balance of risks is on
the downside.
The rating actions are as follows:
PCBA
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'B' from â€˜B+â€™;
Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'B+' from â€˜BB-â€™;
Outlook Negative
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Lindsey Liddell
Director
+44 20 3530 1008
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Eris Huang
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1493
Committee Chairperson
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 15
August 2012, Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies, dated
10 August 2012,
Evaluating Corporate Governance Criteria, dated 12 December
2012, and Country
Ceilings Criteria, dated 9 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Country Ceilings
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
