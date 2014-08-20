(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded all junior tranches issued by Punch Taverns Finance Plc (Punch A) and Punch Taverns Finance B Ltd (Punch B) to 'C'. All notes, including the senior tranches, remain on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) pending further announcements regarding a debt restructuring. Punch A and Punch B are two whole business securitisations of 2,231 and 1,575 leased and tenanted pubs, respectively, located across the UK and owned by Punch Taverns Group. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The downgrades of the respective Punch A & B notes are driven by an increased likelihood that the latest proposal of a debt restructuring (as per announcement from 18 August 2014) could materialise shortly. The proposal envisages a variety of changes which Fitch considers would be a default from a ratings perspective for all existing debt tranches ranking below the respective class A notes. Existing junior tranches would be exchanged for a combination of new debt, equity and cash (Punch A only) in an amount lower than the current notional (part write-off). Fitch considers the restructuring proposal would not represent a default for the class A notes in Punch A and Punch B, but is maintaining them on RWN. The maintenance of the RWN on all tranches reflects continued uncertainty over the execution of the proposed debt restructuring, which requires the formal consent of a number of stakeholders (i.e. 75% of the votes of each debt tranche, liquidity and hedge providers, involved monoline insurers as well as 75% of Punch Taverns plc's (Punch Taverns) shareholders). If no consensual restructuring solution can be found and with no more cash support from Punch Taverns for Punch A and/or Punch B, a breach of financial covenants and subsequent borrower event of default under the issuer/borrower facility agreements would likely occur. Such a scenario could lead to increased operating costs for the borrower (currently not reflected in Fitch's free cash flow forecasts) as well as operational uncertainty impacting both Punch A's and Punch B's revenues and cash flow. Fitch's view of the underlying performance of the securitised estates has not changed materially compared with their last reviews in May 2014. Based on Punch Tavern's trading statements for the entire group's estate, performance has been broadly in line with expectations in FY14 thus far with the core estate's like-for-like net income up 1.3% (year on year) in the 48 weeks to 19 July 2014. However, trading was somewhat assisted by weak comparatives due to weather. RATING SENSITIVITIES The outcome of the debt restructuring as currently envisaged would lead to a downgrade to 'D' of all junior tranches. The credit quality of the restructured senior notes will be assessed on the basis of the finalised financial structure. If the consensual restructuring fails and a borrower event of default occurs Fitch would re-assess the credit profile of the various tranches of debt on the basis of the then applicable cash flow projections. The ratings could also be adversely affected if Punch A's or Punch B's performance falls materially short of Fitch's base case or if there is a borrower event of default under the issuer/borrower facility agreements. The rating actions are as follows: Punch A: GBP270m class A1(R) fixed-rate notes due 2022: 'BB'; maintained on RWN GBP190.1m class A2(R) fixed-rate notes due 2020: 'BB'; maintained on RWN GBP99.5m class M1 fixed-rate notes due 2026: downgraded to 'C' from 'B-'; on RWN GBP398.7m class M2(N) floating-rate notes due 2029: downgraded to 'C' from 'B-'; on RWN GBP79.5m class B1 fixed-rate notes due 2026: downgraded to 'C' from 'CC'; on RWN GBP83.7m class B2 fixed-rate notes due 2029: downgraded to 'C' from 'CC'; on RWN GBP134m class B3 floating-rate notes due 2031: downgraded to 'C' from 'CC'; on RWN GBP85.1m class C(R) fixed-rate notes due 2033: downgraded to 'C' from 'CC'; on RWN GBP83.8m class D1 floating-rate notes 2032: downgraded to 'C' from 'CC'; on RWN Punch B: GBP155m Class A3 fixed-rate notes due 2022: 'B+'; maintained on RWN GBP220m Class A6 fixed-rate notes due 2024: 'B+'; maintained on RWN GBP155.6m Class A7 fixed-rate notes due 2033: 'B+'; maintained on RWN GBP44.3m Class A8 floating-rate notes due 2033: 'B+'; maintained on RWN GBP61.5m Class B1 fixed-rate notes due 2025: downgraded to 'C' from 'CC'; on RWN GBP99.4m Class B2 fixed-rate notes due 2028: downgraded to 'C' from 'CC'; on RWN GBP125m Class C1 floating-rate notes due 2035: downgraded to 'C' from 'CC'; on RWN 