(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded QBE
Insurance Group
Limited's (QBE) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A-',
and affirmed its
subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'.
At the same
time, Fitch has assigned Equator Reinsurances Limited (Equator
Re) an IFS rating
of 'A+'. The Outlook has been revised to Negative from Stable. A
full list of
rating actions can be found at the end of this commentary. The
rating of QBE
Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Limited is unaffected.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of QBE's IDR reflects Fitch's uncertainty around
the future
supportability of the group's significant level of goodwill
(USD4bn at
end-2013). In affirming QBE's IFS ratings the agency has
considered the
historically strong underwriting performance of the group.
However, the revision
of the Rating Outlook to Negative reflects the potential for
further goodwill
impairments, on-going operational problems and constrained
financial
flexibility.
These actions follow the unexpected USD930m write down of
goodwill and
intangibles, and USD150m of primarily IT and lease costs in
addition to a
USD650m prior accident year claims reserve deterioration.
QBE's financial leverage, measured by adjusted debt to total
capital, is
expected to stand at 28% by end-2013, after incorporating the
write downs and is
at the mid-point when compared to Fitch's median criteria
guideline for an 'A'
rated insurer. However, the impairment and materiality of QBE's
remaining
goodwill means Fitch now also places greater emphasis on
financial leverage
excluding goodwill. Under this calculation the agency expects
financial leverage
to be around 41% at end-2013 which is below Fitch's 'A' median
criteria
guideline.
As a result of higher financial leverage excluding goodwill, and
weak EBITDA
interest coverage following the reserve strengthening, Fitch has
applied a wider
notching between the IDR of QBE and its operating subsidiaries.
The agency
expects higher financing costs and the weaker operating
performance to reduce
2013 EBITDA interest coverage below its five year average of
around 5x. This
metric should strengthen in future years if the group can
achieve forecast
earnings.
QBE has traditionally operated with higher financial leverage
than similarly
rated peers, and a track record of strong earnings and solid
underwriting
performances have provided the group good access to equity and
debt capital
markets, when required. This underpins QBE's IFS ratings.
However, in Fitch's
opinion further underperformance could erode QBE's historically
strong financial
flexibility, which would not be consistent with an 'A+' rating.
The group continues to strengthen its capital ratios, and
coverage of QBE's
regulatory minimum capital requirement is expected to be 1.6x by
end-2013, after
increasing amounts of goodwill and intangibles have had a
negative impact on
capital ratios in recent years. Moreover, as a result of
stronger definitions
for regulatory capital instruments, Fitch will now give
equity-credit to QBE's
subordinated Tier 2 securities in its assessment of capital
adequacy ratios.
In assigning the group rating to QBE's captive reinsurer Equator
Re, Fitch has
classified the subsidiary as core. The agency believes Equator
Re is intricately
tied to QBE's risk management strategy, and by enabling QBE to
manage risk
retentions both at a group and divisional level serves a clear
economic purpose.
Moreover, net retentions relative to capital are appropriate on
a per risk basis
and in the aggregate.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include
further goodwill
impairments indicating more underlying operational problems and
a failure to
achieve an EBITDA interest coverage of 5x in 2014. In these
circumstances Fitch
would place a greater emphasis on financial leverage excluding
goodwill and at
41% this ratio would not be in line with an 'A' rated insurer.
The key rating triggers that could result in a revision of the
Outlook to Stable
include substantial progress toward a return of EBITDA interest
coverage of 7x
and reserve redundancies. The agency includes the impact of
movements in the
central estimates, risk margins and discount rates in assessing
reserve
adequacy. Fitch would expect to see these occur without any
weakening of capital
or financial leverage ratios.
List of rating actions:
QBE Insurance Group Limited (QBE):
Long-Term IDR downgraded to 'A-'; Outlook Revised to Negative;
GBP190,692,000 senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'BBB+';
USD210,770,000 senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'BBB+';
USD600,000,000 senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'BBB+';
GBP300,000,000 perpetual preferred securities downgraded to
'BBB-';
USD1,000,000,000 subordinated debt downgraded to 'BBB-'; and
GBP325,000,000 subordinated debt downgraded to 'BBB-'.
QBE Insurance (Australia) Limited:
IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Revised to Negative.
QBE Insurance (International) Limited:
IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Revised to Negative.
QBE Insurance Corporation:
IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Revised to Negative.
QBE Insurance (Europe) Limited:
IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Revised to Negative.
QBE Re (Europe) Limited:
IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Revised to Negative.
QBE Hongkong & Shanghai Insurance Limited:
IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Revised to Negative.
QBE Reinsurance Corporation:
IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Revised to Negative.
Equator Reinsurances Limited:
IFS rating assigned at 'A+'; Outlook Negative.
Contacts:
John Birch
Director
+61 2 8256 0345
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW
2000
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Committee Chairman
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Insurance Rating Methodology" dated 11
January 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
