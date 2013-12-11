(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded QBE Insurance Group Limited's (QBE) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A-', and affirmed its subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'. At the same time, Fitch has assigned Equator Reinsurances Limited (Equator Re) an IFS rating of 'A+'. The Outlook has been revised to Negative from Stable. A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this commentary. The rating of QBE Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Limited is unaffected. KEY RATING DRIVERS The downgrade of QBE's IDR reflects Fitch's uncertainty around the future supportability of the group's significant level of goodwill (USD4bn at end-2013). In affirming QBE's IFS ratings the agency has considered the historically strong underwriting performance of the group. However, the revision of the Rating Outlook to Negative reflects the potential for further goodwill impairments, on-going operational problems and constrained financial flexibility. These actions follow the unexpected USD930m write down of goodwill and intangibles, and USD150m of primarily IT and lease costs in addition to a USD650m prior accident year claims reserve deterioration. QBE's financial leverage, measured by adjusted debt to total capital, is expected to stand at 28% by end-2013, after incorporating the write downs and is at the mid-point when compared to Fitch's median criteria guideline for an 'A' rated insurer. However, the impairment and materiality of QBE's remaining goodwill means Fitch now also places greater emphasis on financial leverage excluding goodwill. Under this calculation the agency expects financial leverage to be around 41% at end-2013 which is below Fitch's 'A' median criteria guideline. As a result of higher financial leverage excluding goodwill, and weak EBITDA interest coverage following the reserve strengthening, Fitch has applied a wider notching between the IDR of QBE and its operating subsidiaries. The agency expects higher financing costs and the weaker operating performance to reduce 2013 EBITDA interest coverage below its five year average of around 5x. This metric should strengthen in future years if the group can achieve forecast earnings. QBE has traditionally operated with higher financial leverage than similarly rated peers, and a track record of strong earnings and solid underwriting performances have provided the group good access to equity and debt capital markets, when required. This underpins QBE's IFS ratings. However, in Fitch's opinion further underperformance could erode QBE's historically strong financial flexibility, which would not be consistent with an 'A+' rating. The group continues to strengthen its capital ratios, and coverage of QBE's regulatory minimum capital requirement is expected to be 1.6x by end-2013, after increasing amounts of goodwill and intangibles have had a negative impact on capital ratios in recent years. Moreover, as a result of stronger definitions for regulatory capital instruments, Fitch will now give equity-credit to QBE's subordinated Tier 2 securities in its assessment of capital adequacy ratios. In assigning the group rating to QBE's captive reinsurer Equator Re, Fitch has classified the subsidiary as core. The agency believes Equator Re is intricately tied to QBE's risk management strategy, and by enabling QBE to manage risk retentions both at a group and divisional level serves a clear economic purpose. Moreover, net retentions relative to capital are appropriate on a per risk basis and in the aggregate. RATING SENSITIVITIES The key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include further goodwill impairments indicating more underlying operational problems and a failure to achieve an EBITDA interest coverage of 5x in 2014. In these circumstances Fitch would place a greater emphasis on financial leverage excluding goodwill and at 41% this ratio would not be in line with an 'A' rated insurer. The key rating triggers that could result in a revision of the Outlook to Stable include substantial progress toward a return of EBITDA interest coverage of 7x and reserve redundancies. The agency includes the impact of movements in the central estimates, risk margins and discount rates in assessing reserve adequacy. Fitch would expect to see these occur without any weakening of capital or financial leverage ratios. List of rating actions: QBE Insurance Group Limited (QBE): Long-Term IDR downgraded to 'A-'; Outlook Revised to Negative; GBP190,692,000 senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'BBB+'; USD210,770,000 senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'BBB+'; USD600,000,000 senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'BBB+'; GBP300,000,000 perpetual preferred securities downgraded to 'BBB-'; USD1,000,000,000 subordinated debt downgraded to 'BBB-'; and GBP325,000,000 subordinated debt downgraded to 'BBB-'. QBE Insurance (Australia) Limited: IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Revised to Negative. QBE Insurance (International) Limited: IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Revised to Negative. QBE Insurance Corporation: IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Revised to Negative. QBE Insurance (Europe) Limited: IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Revised to Negative. QBE Re (Europe) Limited: IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Revised to Negative. QBE Hongkong & Shanghai Insurance Limited: IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Revised to Negative. QBE Reinsurance Corporation: IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Revised to Negative. Equator Reinsurances Limited: IFS rating assigned at 'A+'; Outlook Negative. 