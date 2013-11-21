(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Rabobank Group's
(Rabobank) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'AA-' from
'AA' and
Viability Rating (VR) to 'aa-' from 'aa'. Fitch has also
downgraded Rabobank's
central organisation, Cooperatieve Centrale
Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank BA's
(Rabobank Nederland) Long-term IDR to 'AA-' from 'AA'. The
Outlooks on the
Long-term IDRs are Negative. A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this
commentary.
RATING DRIVERS - VR, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The downgrade of Rabobank's VR, and hence Long-term IDR, are a
result of a
gradual erosion of the differential in credit metrics between
Rabobank and other
strong European banks. Rating is a relative assessment, and
Rabobank's credit
profile has come more into line with its highly rated peers.
This has largely to
do with the sustained and improving strong profile of its peers
- in the face of
negative market and regulatory trends for banks globally -
rather than any
marked and/or irreversible deterioration in Rabobank's balance
sheet profile or
franchise. Rabobank's unreserved impaired loans-to-equity ratio,
which has been
deteriorating over the past five years, has increased the bank's
vulnerability
to falling collateral values.
Rabobank's ratings remain underpinned by the bank's leading
market positions in
retail banking in the Netherlands and food and agriculture
financing in selected
international markets, prudent risk management, in particular in
terms of credit
and liquidity risks, and strong capitalisation. However, Fitch
views Rabobank's
profitability as structurally weaker than most highly-rated
peers and through
the cycle asset quality does not compare favourably with the
strongest banks
rated by Fitch, without taking into account the expected
negative effects on the
group's performance and asset quality from the protracted
recession in the
Netherlands.
The cooperative nature of the Rabobank group is a key strength
for the group's
leading franchise in Dutch retail banking. However, while this
provides the
group with stable profit generation, it has also led to less
focus on costs than
at other banks, resulting in weaker cost efficiency.
Cost-cutting measures in
the Dutch retail banking operations will start to feed through
in 2014, but the
benefits are likely to be somewhat offset in the short term by
subdued revenue
generation, from depressed credit demand and repricing
initiatives feeding
through only slowly.
Fitch expects the group to gradually improve earnings generation
in the medium
term, which should bring profitability closer to other highly
rated banks'
earnings. High returns have never been Rabobank's primary focus
but generating
strong revenues is the first line of defence to absorb losses
and strengthen
capitalisation.
Operating profitability has been affected by high loan
impairment charges, given
the current stage of the Dutch economic cycle. Although signs of
a nascent
domestic recovery have developed in 2H13 in the Netherlands, it
is expected to
be weak and Fitch expects the lagging effects from two
consecutive years of
economic recession to continue translating into high loan
impairment charges in
2H13 and only progressively ease through 2014.
Rabobank is highly exposed to the Dutch economy because of its
large market
share of domestic mortgage loans, domestic SME lending and
exposure to the real
estate sector. Overall, its loan impairment charges have been in
line with its
two large Dutch peers, but loan impairment charges for its Dutch
mortgage
lending book have so far been substantially lower (6bp in 1H13
and 2012). On the
other hand, Rabobank suffered higher loan impairment charges for
its commercial
real estate portfolio. In Fitch's view, the commercial real
estate exposure will
require further material (relative to the book) impairment
charges but these
will be manageable for Rabobank.
Overall, asset quality is sound, with an impaired loans to gross
loans ratio of
2.6% at end-June 2013, low by international standards,
especially during an
economic recession. However, unreserved impaired loans
deteriorated to 26% of
equity at end-June 2013. While partly a reflection of the
inclusion of fully
performing loans in the impaired loan category, this is also a
result of lower
reserve levels than the peer average and compares unfavourably
with those of
'AA' category peers.
Lower earnings at Rabobank have historically been balanced by
much better
capitalisation than at highly rated peers. Starting from a high
basis, Rabobank
has maintained capital ratios at an elevated level. As most
highly rated banks
have improved their capital ratios, Rabobank's capitalisation is
now in line
with its best-in-class peers. Robust capitalisation is a key
rating driver for
highly rated banks. In Fitch's view, Rabobank's capital buffer
is ample and
should cover any material unforeseen losses.
Fitch expects Rabobank to further bolster its already strong
capitalisation, in
light of the additional capital requirements under Basel III/CRD
IV, and build
up an extra buffer for its senior unsecured creditors in the
context of the
expected bail-in regime. Like its Swedish peers, Rabobank is
structurally
reliant on wholesale funding.
The Dutch banking system is characterised by a relatively low
level of customer
savings (largely because of the substantial private pillar of
the pension
system) and the large mortgage market (because of tax incentives
that prevailed)
creating a funding gap. Domestic banks are therefore reliant on
the
confidence-sensitive capital markets to close this gap. Fitch
expects Rabobank
to maintain sufficient capital and ample liquidity to uphold
investor
confidence. Its access to capital markets has remained strong
and uninterrupted
over the past few turbulent years. Its ample liquidity position,
a result of
Rabobank's prudent liquidity management and an illustration of
its low risk
appetite, would enable the bank to sustain a prolonged period of
capital markets
closure.
Given the strong cross-support mechanism within the group, in
line with its
Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support
Mechanisms,
Fitch bases its analysis of Rabobank's creditworthiness on
consolidated figures
for the group and only assigns a VR to Rabobank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The Negative Outlook reflects the challenges Rabobank faces in
improving
structural profitability, and consequently internal capital
generation,
especially given the strains on asset quality until the economic
headwinds in
the Netherlands disappear. Fitch will monitor how cost-cutting
measures will
feed through over 2014 and improve its structurally modest
operating
profitability. In addition, recent management changes at the
executive board
level could result in some uncertainties around the execution of
the group's
strategic initiatives, although Fitch does not expect a
noticeable shift from
the current strategic directions.
Rabobank's VR is sensitive to a failure to improve earnings
generation in the
medium term. It is also sensitive to further material negative
impact from the
weak economic indicators in the Netherlands. Fitch expects the
group's cautious
underwriting policies, with a strong focus on collateral, will
help it to avoid
a significant deterioration in asset quality indicators.
Wholesale funding reliance makes the group sensitive to market
sentiment, which
in turn means that it is important that Rabobank continues to
outperform peers
in most metrics. Rabobank has maintained liquidity buffers above
peers,
mitigating the risks of its wholesale funding reliance.
Nevertheless, Rabobank's
ratings are sensitive to material reductions in its
capitalisation or liquidity
profile and to investor sentiment turning against it.
RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's
expectation that
there is an extremely high probability that the Dutch state
(AAA/Stable) would
support Rabobank, if required. This opinion derives from
Rabobank's systemic
importance in the Netherlands, as the leading retail bank with
around 40% market
share in household deposits.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to any
change in
Fitch's assumptions about the on-going availability of
extraordinary sovereign
support to the bank. Changes in assumptions could be driven by a
change either
in the sovereign's ability (for example, triggered by a
downgrade of the
Netherlands' sovereign rating) or in its perceived willingness
to provide such
support.
In Fitch's view, there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce
implicit state
support for financial institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by
a series of
legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. On 11 September
2013, Fitch
outlined its approach to incorporating support in its bank
ratings in light of
evolving support dynamics for banks worldwide (see "Fitch
Outlines Approach for
Addressing Support in Bank Ratings" and "Bank Support: Likely
Rating Paths", at
www.fitchratings.com).
Rabobank's Support Rating would be downgraded and its Support
Rating Floor
revised down if Fitch concluded that potential sovereign support
had weakened
relative to its previous assessment.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITES- SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER
HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and hybrid securities issued by Rabobank
Nederland are notched
off Rabobank's VR. Therefore, their respective ratings have been
downgraded by
one notch and are sensitive to any change in Rabobank's VR.
In accordance with Fitch's criteria 'Rating Bank Regulatory
Capital and Similar
Securities', subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt are rated one
notch below
Rabobank's VR to reflect below average loss severity of this
type of debt when
compared to average recoveries.
The non-innovative Tier 1 securities and preferred stock are
rated four notches
below Rabobank's VR to reflect higher loss severity risk of
these securities
when compared to average recoveries (two notches from the VR) as
well as high
risk of non-performance (an additional two notches).
The perpetual non-cumulative capital securities (XS0583302996
and XS0703303262)
are rated five notches below Rabobank's VR: two of the notches
represent the
potentially high loss severity associated with the deeply
subordinated
securities. The other three notches represent Fitch's assessment
of the
incremental non-performance risk of the securities taking into
account their
high triggers.
SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND
SENSITIVITIES
Rabobank Nederland is the group's central bank and it is part of
the
cross-support scheme, hence its IDRs are aligned with those of
Rabobank.
The Long-term IDR of Friesland Bank has been downgraded to 'AA-'
from 'AA' in
line with the downgrade of Rabobank's Long-term IDR. Although
Friesland Bank is
not part of the cross-support scheme, its ratings are aligned
with those of the
group given its integration within the group and Rabobank's
commitment to assume
joint and several liability for all of its liabilities. Fitch
has subsequently
withdrawn Friesland Bank's ratings following the transfer of
most of its
business to Rabobank and the transfer of almost all of its
outstanding
liabilities to Rabobank Nederland in early October, with a
rating remaining on
one legacy hybrid Tier 1 bond (NL0000116457) that we understand
is held by
retail investors and is no longer considered relevant to Fitch's
coverage.
The rating actions are as follows:
Rabobank
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'AA-' from 'AA'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
VR: downgrade to 'aa-' from 'aa'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+'
Rabobank Nederland
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'AA-' from 'AA'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+'
Long-term senior unsecured debt (EMTN and GMTN): downgraded to
'AA-' from 'AA'
Short-term senior unsecured debt (EMTN and GMTN): affirmed at
'F1+'
Senior Long-term market-linked notes: downgraded to 'AA-emr'
from 'AAemr'
Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'
Hybrid capital (non innovative Tier 1 and preferred stock):
downgraded to 'BBB+'
from 'A-'
Perpetual non-cumulative capital securities (XS0583302996 and
XS0703303262):
downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'
Friesland Bank
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'AA-' from 'AA'; Negative Outlook;
and withdrawn
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' and withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '1' and withdrawn
Tier 1 perpetual securities (NL0000116457): downgraded to 'BBB+'
from 'A-' and
withdrawn
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria: 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012; 'Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by
Mutual Support
Mechanisms', dated 20 December 2012; Assessing and Rating Bank
Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities, dated 5 December 2012 are all available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support
Mechanisms
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
