(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
long-term and
short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of RBS Citizen's
Financial Group, Inc.
(CFG) and its subsidiaries to 'BBB+'/'F2' from 'A-'/'F1',
following CFG's
parent, Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBSG), announcing its
intention to
fully divest of the company by 2016. The Support Rating of CFG
and subsidiaries
was also downgraded to '2' from '1'. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. In addition,
CFG's Viability Rating (VR) has also been affirmed at 'bbb+'. A
complete list of
rating actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CFG's 'bbb+' VR, which embodies the standalone assessment of
CFG, has been
affirmed reflecting the company's solid capital strength and
stable asset
quality. Further, the rating and Outlook are supported by CFG's
strong liquidity
profile and deposit mix. These strengths are tempered by CFG's
below-peer
profitability and relatively high home equity exposure.
As a wholly owned subsidiary of RBSG, CFG's long- and short-term
IDRs are linked
to those of its parent company. Fitch classifies each rated
subsidiary as being
either 'core', 'strategically important' or of 'limited
importance' to the
parent institution. Prior to today's downgrade, Fitch classified
CFG as a
'strategically important' subsidiary of RBSG, and CFG's IDR
benefited from a
one-notch link to its parent's Support Floor of 'A'. However,
due to RBSG's
recent announcement to divest of CFG entirely, Fitch now
believes CFG is of
'limited importance' to RBSG. See Fitch's criteria report
'Rating FI
Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' for more information on this
topic.
On March 4, 2013, Fitch maintained that CFG would remain
strategically important
to RBSG despite RBSG's announced plan to sell a portion of its
ownership in CFG
via an initial public offering (IPO). At that point, RBSG was
expected to
retain majority control and remain subject to Dodd-Frank's
'source of strength'
provision. Therefore, CFG's ratings were situated one-notch
below RBSG. However,
Fitch maintained that a divestiture beyond 25% of equity would
likely result in
an additional review. On Sept. 23, 2013, Fitch affirmed CFG's
ratings and
Outlook under the same premise and stated further developments
regarding the
partial public offering could affect Fitch's view of the rating
linkage. On Nov.
1, 2013, RBSG announced that CFG is not a fundamental business,
there is limited
connectivity with the group, the IPO process will be
accelerated, and the
business will be divested by 2016. While Fitch believes that
there is a high
probability of support from RBSG until a sale is executed, Fitch
now views CFG
as of 'limited importance' to RBSG.
As discussed in Fitch's last review of CFG, Fitch considers
CFG's capital levels
to be solid and managed conservatively on both a consolidated
level and at the
respective banks. CFG and each of its banking subsidiaries
remain
well-capitalized with a consolidated tangible common equity
ratio of 11.44% at
the end of the second quarter. Liquidity levels are also solid,
as CFG is
primarily deposit-funded with minimal reliance on wholesale
borrowings or RBSG.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES
CFG's long- and short-term IDRs are now equalized to CFG's VR at
'BBB+' and will
the anchor ratings going forward, subject to the limitation that
a subsidiary's
VR is limited to three notches above the parent's long-term IDR,
which is not
currently a constraining factor. Fitch considers CFG's VR to be
solidly situated
at its current level. Nonetheless, positive rating momentum
could occur should
CFG improve its profitability levels commensurate with those of
higher rated
regional banks while reducing its home equity exposure.
Conversely, factors that could lead to negative pressure on the
VR include a
reversal of improving credit quality and regulatory capital
trends or increased
growth in higher risk commercial lending.
Subordinated debt issued by CFG is unaffected by the downgrade
of the IDR as it
is notched down from its VR in accordance with Fitch's
assessment of each
instrument's respective nonperformance and relative loss
severity risk profiles.
Ratings are all primarily sensitive to any changes in the VRs of
CFG.
The rating actions are as follows:
RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
--Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1';
--Viability rating affirmed at 'bbb+';
--Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB';
--Support rating downgraded to '2' from '1'.
RBS Citizens, NA
--Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1';
--Viability rating affirmed at 'bbb+';
--Support rating downgraded to '2' from '1';
--Long-term deposits downgraded to 'A-' from 'A';
--Senior Unsecured downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-';
--Short-term deposits downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'.
Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania
--Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1';
--Viability rating affirmed at 'bbb+';
--Support rating downgraded to '2' from '1';
--Long-term deposits downgraded to 'A-' from 'A';
--Short-term deposits downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ryan Doyle
Director
+1-212-908-9162
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jaymin Berg, CPA
Director
+1-212-908-0368
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0827
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'U.S. Banks - Home Equity Reset Risk Hitting the Reset Button
in 2014' (Apr
29, 2013)
--'Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths' (Sept 11, 2013)
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10, 2012)
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths
here
U.S. Banks -- Home Equity Reset Risk Hitting the Reset Button in
2014
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
