(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the long-term and short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of RBS Citizen's Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) and its subsidiaries to 'BBB+'/'F2' from 'A-'/'F1', following CFG's parent, Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBSG), announcing its intention to fully divest of the company by 2016. The Support Rating of CFG and subsidiaries was also downgraded to '2' from '1'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In addition, CFG's Viability Rating (VR) has also been affirmed at 'bbb+'. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS CFG's 'bbb+' VR, which embodies the standalone assessment of CFG, has been affirmed reflecting the company's solid capital strength and stable asset quality. Further, the rating and Outlook are supported by CFG's strong liquidity profile and deposit mix. These strengths are tempered by CFG's below-peer profitability and relatively high home equity exposure. As a wholly owned subsidiary of RBSG, CFG's long- and short-term IDRs are linked to those of its parent company. Fitch classifies each rated subsidiary as being either 'core', 'strategically important' or of 'limited importance' to the parent institution. Prior to today's downgrade, Fitch classified CFG as a 'strategically important' subsidiary of RBSG, and CFG's IDR benefited from a one-notch link to its parent's Support Floor of 'A'. However, due to RBSG's recent announcement to divest of CFG entirely, Fitch now believes CFG is of 'limited importance' to RBSG. See Fitch's criteria report 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' for more information on this topic. On March 4, 2013, Fitch maintained that CFG would remain strategically important to RBSG despite RBSG's announced plan to sell a portion of its ownership in CFG via an initial public offering (IPO). At that point, RBSG was expected to retain majority control and remain subject to Dodd-Frank's 'source of strength' provision. Therefore, CFG's ratings were situated one-notch below RBSG. However, Fitch maintained that a divestiture beyond 25% of equity would likely result in an additional review. On Sept. 23, 2013, Fitch affirmed CFG's ratings and Outlook under the same premise and stated further developments regarding the partial public offering could affect Fitch's view of the rating linkage. On Nov. 1, 2013, RBSG announced that CFG is not a fundamental business, there is limited connectivity with the group, the IPO process will be accelerated, and the business will be divested by 2016. While Fitch believes that there is a high probability of support from RBSG until a sale is executed, Fitch now views CFG as of 'limited importance' to RBSG. As discussed in Fitch's last review of CFG, Fitch considers CFG's capital levels to be solid and managed conservatively on both a consolidated level and at the respective banks. CFG and each of its banking subsidiaries remain well-capitalized with a consolidated tangible common equity ratio of 11.44% at the end of the second quarter. Liquidity levels are also solid, as CFG is primarily deposit-funded with minimal reliance on wholesale borrowings or RBSG. KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES CFG's long- and short-term IDRs are now equalized to CFG's VR at 'BBB+' and will the anchor ratings going forward, subject to the limitation that a subsidiary's VR is limited to three notches above the parent's long-term IDR, which is not currently a constraining factor. Fitch considers CFG's VR to be solidly situated at its current level. Nonetheless, positive rating momentum could occur should CFG improve its profitability levels commensurate with those of higher rated regional banks while reducing its home equity exposure. Conversely, factors that could lead to negative pressure on the VR include a reversal of improving credit quality and regulatory capital trends or increased growth in higher risk commercial lending. Subordinated debt issued by CFG is unaffected by the downgrade of the IDR as it is notched down from its VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective nonperformance and relative loss severity risk profiles. Ratings are all primarily sensitive to any changes in the VRs of CFG. The rating actions are as follows: RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. --Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'; --Viability rating affirmed at 'bbb+'; --Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB'; --Support rating downgraded to '2' from '1'. RBS Citizens, NA --Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'; --Viability rating affirmed at 'bbb+'; --Support rating downgraded to '2' from '1'; --Long-term deposits downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'; --Senior Unsecured downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; --Short-term deposits downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'. Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania --Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'; --Viability rating affirmed at 'bbb+'; --Support rating downgraded to '2' from '1'; --Long-term deposits downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'; --Short-term deposits downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'. Contact: Primary Analyst Ryan Doyle Director +1-212-908-9162 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 