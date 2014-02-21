Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Calabria, Region of - Rating
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade reflects Calabria's weakening economy and
subsequent constraints
to the region's revenue raising flexibility amid likely
curtailment of national
subsidies stemming from the upcoming spending review. The Stable
Outlook
reflects Fitch's expectations that management will stabilise
debt at around
EUR1.5bn over the medium term, close to one-third of the budget,
and
debt-service coverage ratio at close to 1x the operating balance
while
continuing the payment of commercial liabilities accumulated in
the health care
sector prior to 2011.
The downgrade also reflects the following rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
HIGH
Economy: Fitch expects Calabria's GDP to have fallen by about 2%
in 2013,
marking its sixth consecutive year of output contraction with a
cumulative fall
in GDP of about 10% and a surge in the unemployment rate to
about 21% from 12%
since 2008. Roughly 50% of medium-sized companies did not expect
an increase in
turnover to be forthcoming in 2H13. Consequently, Fitch believes
industrial and
commercial activities will remain subdued in the medium term.
The growing
agriculture and tourism sectors will only partly offset salary
freezes in the
public sector, prolonging stagnation in the job market. The
employment base is
expected by Fitch to hover at around 525,000 over the medium
term, with a sharp
10% contraction over 2012-2014. Calabria has about two million
inhabitants and a
weak local economy by international standards, as indicated by
per capita GDP
35% below the EU average.
MEDIUM
Fiscal performance and flexibility: Revenue for health care is
equalised
nationally, which neutralises Calabria's weak fiscal capacity.
However, the
region has personal income tax (PIT) and business tax (IRAP)
rates above the
national average in its efforts to maintain a balanced health
care sector.
Potential cushion to absorb any reduction in health and/or
non-health subsidies
that the national government is pursuing over 2014-2016 will be
confined to
revenue flexibility stemming primarily from proceeds from
fighting tax evasion,
such as the car tax, and spending rationalisation to a lesser
extent.
Expenditure is also relatively rigid as health care absorbs 80%
of the budget
and other responsibilities such as public transport appear
underfunded. Fitch
expects Calabria's operating balance to be about EUR100m over
2013-2015, a
modest 2.5% of the operating revenue by international standards.
Calabria's IDR also reflect the following key rating drivers
Management: Fitch expects 2013-2015 cumulated capex of EUR2bn to
be mostly
funded by EU/state subsidies, thus limiting deficit before debt
to 2.5% of
revenue per year in 2013-2015. Calabria will not need to borrow
heavily as its
low spending capacity and spending limits imposed by the
national government
have contributed to a fund balance surplus of about EUR5bn.
These resources are
almost entirely earmarked for capital spending in infrastructure
and economic
development. Nevertheless, Calabria is among the few Italian
regions with a
budgetary policy oriented towards maintaining an unreserved fund
surplus, albeit
relatively small averaging EUR50m or 1% of the budget.
Debt and Liquidity: Fitch expects Calabria's financial debt will
remain around
EUR1.5bn over the medium term, with roughly EUR250m new
borrowing to fund new
investment while drawn down loans agreed with the national
government will
partly fund past commercial liabilities. Despite loans and bonds
remaining
moderate by national and international standards (30% of
revenue), the weak
operating margin weighs on debt sustainability with the debt to
current balance
ratio falling towards 30 years, from around 10 years in 2012.
Health care liabilities accumulated before 2011 have been partly
funded via a
30-year EUR428m loan in 2011 while about EUR700m of state funds
were
re-allocated from socio-economic development. However, cash draw
down is slowed
by bills verification and accounting checks and unpaid
commercial liabilities
are set to decline to roughly EUR1.1bn by March 2014 from about
EUR1.9bn in
2012, partly absorbing Calabria's EUR1.1bn cash at the end of
December 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Calabria's rating could be downgraded if the local economy
continues to weaken,
further constraining budget flexibility, or if Italy's spending
review had an
adverse impact, compressing the budgetary performance beyond
Fitch's
expectations.
Failure to further reduce the stock of commercial liabilities
for which funding
is already available, could also be rating negative as it would
not be
commensurate with a 'BBB' rating, especially if there were
adverse changes in
the preferential payment mechanism for financial debt, which is
paid in priority
over debt to suppliers.
Conversely, an improvement of the operating margin towards the
5% leading to a
debt-to current balance below 10 years in a context of the
economy strengthening
as shown by an unemployment rate of about 15% could eventually
lead to a
positive rating action if Italy's rating is not downgraded.
