SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, June 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded India-based
Reliance Communications Limited's (Rcom) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'RD' from 'CCC'. Fitch has also
downgraded the
rating on Rcom's USD300 million 6.5% senior secured notes due
2020 to 'C/RR4'
from 'CCC/RR4'.
The downgrade follows Rcom's 2 June 2017 announcement that all
of its bank
lenders are prepared to waive debt service obligations until
end-2017 to provide
time for the company to lower its debt through two proposed
transactions and
present a plan demonstrating how the debt can be serviced over
the long term.
Under our rating definitions this situation constitutes a
restricted default, as
multiple waivers or forbearance periods have been extended in
parallel following
a non-payment event.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Critical Liquidity Position: Rcom had poor liquidity at
end-March 2017, with
cash and equivalents of INR14 billion - insufficient to pay
short-term debt of
INR109 billion. Rcom's EBITDA declined by 30% to INR49 billion
in the financial
year to end-March 2017 (FY17), from INR71 billion in FY16, and
is likely to be
insufficient in FY18 to meet annual interest costs of INR35
billion and
maintenance capex of INR15 billion. The company's management say
that it will
meet its coupon obligation due on 6 November, and there will be
no cross-default
prospect while the banks loans are in standstill; under the bond
documents,
non-payment of the bank loan may trigger a cross-default under
the bond
documents if such non-payment continues for 30 days following
written notice
from either 25% of the bondholders or the bond trustee.
Deal Execution Risks: We believe weakening cash generation in
the Indian
wireless sector may hamper Rcom's plan to sell 51% of its tower
business,
Reliance Infratel Ltd. Reliance Infratel will have significant
cash flow
exposure to the proposed 50:50 wireless joint venture (JV)
between Rcom and
Aircel which faces merger execution risk as well as tough market
conditions,
although the JV's other tenant Reliance Jio is backed by
Reliance Industries,
rated 'BBB-'/Stable. Even if the tower business and wireless JV
transactions
occur and debt is paid down, we believe the residual business is
likely to be
saddled with excessive debt.
The transactions are subject to approval from lenders,
shareholders and the
Indian telecom regulator. The standstill provides Rcom with
seven months to
complete the transactions. During this time, Rcom will also
provide a
sustainable long-term plan to service its remaining debt of at
least INR200
billion. According to Rcom, the standstill requires lenders'
formal approval,
which, given the company's critical liquidity, we expect to be
obtained.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Under our rating definitions the standstill constitutes a
restricted default as
multiple waivers or forbearance periods have been extended in
parallel following
a non-payment event.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Delays in executing tower sale and demerger of wireless unit,
leading to
inadequate liquidity to pay short-term debt.
- Analytical deconsolidation of wireless JV, Infratel and
subsidiary Global
Cloud Xchange (GCX) businesses because of their inability to
provide cash to
support Rcom's creditors.
- The wireless JV, Infratel and GCX do not require equity from
Rcom.
- Sale of 51% ownership in Infratel to lower debt by INR110
billion.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Positive Rating
Action
-Improvement in Rcom's liquidity position such that it can pay
its short-term
obligations.
Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Negative Rating
Action
-Rcom entering into bankruptcy filings, administration,
receivership,
liquidation or other formal winding-up procedures, or otherwise
ceasing
business.
LIQUIDITY
Poor Liquidity: Cash and equivalents were INR14 billion at
end-March 2017 -
insufficient to repay short-term debt of INR109 billion. The
standstill helps
liquidity in the short term, although the company will not be
able to meet its
obligations unless execution of the transactions is successful.
