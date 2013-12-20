(The following statement was released by the rating agency) RIO DE JANEIRO, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Rodopa Industria e Comercio de Alimentos Ltda. (Rodopa) to 'CCC' from 'B-', as well as its long-term national scale rating to 'CCC(bra)' from 'BBB-(bra)'. At the same time, Fitch has downgraded the rating on the USD100 million unsecured notes maturing Oct. 17, 2017 issued by Rodopa to 'CCC/RR4' from 'B-/RR4'. KEY RATING DRIVERS: The downgrade of Rodopa's ratings reflects heightened uncertainty as to the company's ability to refinance debt in an environment where operating profits are pressured by idle capacity. In contrast to prior expectations, Fitch believes Rodopa will face relevant challenges to finance working capital for its expansion strategy. Rodopa's liquidity is tight; the company had BRL400 million of consolidated adjusted debt as of June 30, 2013, including BRL9 million of rental obligations. Cash and marketable securities of BRL86.4 million cover only 40% of BRL167 million of short-term debt as of this date. Contact: Primary Analyst Gisele Paolino Director +55-21-4503-2624 Fitch Ratings Brasil LTDA Praca XV de Novembro, 20 / 401-B Rio de Janeiro, RJ 20010-010 Secondary Analyst Johnny Da Silva Director +1-212-908-0367 Committee Chairperson Ricardo Carvalho Senior Director +55-21-4503-2627 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 5, 2013); --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers' (Nov. 19, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers here Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.