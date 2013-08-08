(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Russia-based Rossiya Insurance Company's (Rossiya) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating to 'CCC' from 'B-' and National IFS rating to 'B(rus)' from 'BB-(rus)'. The Outlook is Negative. Fitch sees Rossiya's current business model as unviable given the significant deterioration of the operating environment in the local compulsory motor third party liability (MTPL) insurance segment. For Rossiya, the impact is exacerbated by the company's lack of success from its efforts to achieve a healthier portfolio structure with less weighting to MTPL business. In Fitch's opinion, there might be a heightened risk of regulatory preventive actions as a result. The downgrade follows the publication of Rossiya's half-year results and the MTPL segment's statistics by the Russian Union of Motor Insurers (RUMI) for H113. KEY RATING DRIVERS According to the statistics disseminated by RUMI through local news wires, the loss experience of Russian MTPL insurers significantly deteriorated in H113 due to changes in the legal framework for claims handling procedures. Originally these changes aimed to strengthen the protection of policyholders' rights. In effect they have resulted in a notable increase of claims processed through the court system and a wide application of penalties by the courts. As a result, the average MTPL claim across the sector grew by 16.7% in H113 compared with H112, whereas the average policy premium grew by only 4.5% in the same period. The segment's loss ratio has not been made available for the period in question. At least in the short term, Fitch does not expect to see an improvement in the loss experience of Russian MTPL insurers. Whereas many players have chosen to limit their growth in the segment, Rossiya increased its exposure considerably with the weight of MTPL in its portfolio growing to 54% in H113 from 36% in H112 and 35% in 2012. This increased weighting is only partially due to a decline in other business lines (Rossiya's overall gross written premiums declined 23% in H113). The agency also believes that it will now be even more challenging than in the past for the company to achieve a more diversified business mix. Rossiya has also reported a deterioration of its combined ratio to 125% in H113 from 105% in H112, which was driven by all components of the ratio, including loss, commission and expense levels. The relatively inflexible level of administrative expenses has put more pronounced pressure on the combined ratio and is likely to heighten scrutiny of the underwriting result should the portfolio continue to shrink. H113's underwriting loss and moderate investment income led to a pre-tax operating result of negative RUB305m compared with a positive RUB196m in H112. Rossiya's shareholder has extended significant support to the company in the past. Fitch believes that the insurer's limited success in strengthening its profile since its acquisition in 2009 reduces the value of the company to its owner. In the current circumstances, the agency does not factor any group support into the ratings, as the group does not have a transparent structure, a shared brand name or franchise, or a known level of financial strength. RATING SENSITIVITIES A downgrade is possible if Rossiya weakens the service of its obligations or if the local insurance regulator introduces rigid levels of intervention to the insurer's activity. The Outlook could be revised to Stable if the company achieves any notable improvement in its business mix away from MTPL, or if it manages to withstand to some extent the deterioration of the loss experience in the MTPL segment, with less worsening of its MTPL loss ratio than experienced by the sector as a whole. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 11 January 2013, is available at www.fitchratings.com. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.