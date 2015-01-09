(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/LONDON, January 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Russia's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) to 'BBB-' from
'BBB'. The issue ratings on Russia's senior unsecured foreign
and local currency
bonds have also been downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The
Outlooks on the
Long-term IDRs are Negative. The Country Ceiling has been
lowered to 'BBB-'from
'BBB'. The Short-term foreign currency IDR has been affirmed at
'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade reflects the following factors and their relative
weights:
HIGH
The economic outlook has deteriorated significantly since
mid-2014 following
sharp falls in the oil price and the rouble, coupled with a
steep rise in
interest rates. Western sanctions first imposed in March 2014
continue to weigh
on the economy by blocking Russian banks' and corporates' access
to external
capital markets. Having grown by just 0.6% in 2014, Fitch now
expects the
economy to contract by 4% in 2015, compared with our previous
forecast of minus
1.5%, as steep falls in consumption and investment are only
partially offset by
an improvement in net exports, driven by a sharp drop in
imports. Growth may not
return until 2017.
Plunging oil prices have exposed the close link between growth
and oil prices,
notwithstanding the impact of a more flexible exchange rate. For
2015, Fitch is
assuming oil prices average USD70/bbl, markedly lower than the
USD100/bbl we
assumed in July 2014. If the oil price stays well below this, it
could
precipitate a deeper recession and put further strain on public
finances,
severely limiting the authorities' room for manoeuvre.
Rouble depreciation, intense market volatility and sharp hikes
in policy rates
to 17% from 10% constitute a major shock to the banking sector.
The authorities
have stepped in to preserve financial stability, doubling the
cap on insured
deposits, offering subordinated loans from the National Wealth
Fund to
systemically important banks with at least RUB100bn of equity
and offering other
banks up to RUB1trn of non-cash subordinated loans. Given the
pressure on
capital ratios and asset quality, the sovereign may have to pay
for further bank
support. Regulatory forbearance will mitigate the impact on
banks' reported
balance sheets of the sharp fall in the rouble and decline in
the value of
securities portfolios.
MEDIUM
International reserves, the sovereign's stock of liquid foreign
assets, have
fallen faster than Fitch expected and they remain on a declining
trend. A key
development since the last rating review has been the
accelerated transition to
a freely floating exchange rate, ahead of the introduction of
formal inflation
targeting on 1 January. This move has slowed the depletion of
international
reserves and cushioned the public finances from falling oil
prices. Nonetheless,
reserves ended the year at less than USD390bn, down more than
USD120bn from
end-2013 and lower than our previous forecasts of USD450bn by
end-2014 and
USD400bn by end-2015.
Reserves/M2, a measure of the economy's ability to cope with
capital flight,
stand at around 50%, while the stock of reserves relative to
liquid external
liabilities is still robust at 220%. Fitch is forecasting a
rebound in the
current account surplus from USD55bn (2.9% of GDP) in 2014 to
USD72bn (5.3% of
GDP) in 2015 as imports shrink. Nevertheless, in the absence of
renewed access
to international capital markets and based on the assumption of
net private
capital outflows of USD130bn (including net debt repayments)
Fitch expects
reserves to decline to around USD315bn by end-2015.
Per capita income in US dollar terms is likely to shrink by over
one-quarter
one-third in 2015, illustrating the blow to national income and
debt tolerance
from the oil price shock and rouble depreciation.
Inflation ended 2014 at 11.4% y-o-y and is likely to remain in
double digits
throughout 1Q15, pointing to falling real incomes and depressed
domestic demand.
In light of recent trends, the prospects of the CBR realising
its end-2015
inflation target of 4.5% now look remote, particularly if the
exchange rate
falls further, potentially leading to still higher interest
rates. Fitch
forecasts end-2015 inflation of 8.5%.
Russia's 'BBB-' IDRs and Negative Outlooks also reflect the
following main
factors:
Economic policy coherence and credibility in the face of
external shocks remain
important supports for the rating. The authorities have acted
swiftly in raising
interest rates and supporting the financial sector and plan
early revisions to
the 2015 budget. However, Fitch expects the policy framework to
come under
growing pressure as external vulnerabilities weigh on the
macroeconomic outlook.
Russia's starting position remains strong: the policy framework
is robust,
public debt is low (estimated at 12.4% of GDP at end-2014) and
the sovereign net
foreign asset (SNFA) position is still appreciable (20% of GDP).
However,
sovereign wealth funds are lower now (USD169bn, or 12% of
expected 2015 GDP)
than they were in 2008 (16% of GDP), while the broader SNFA
position has also
deteriorated. Moreover, the longer sanctions remain in place,
the greater the
risk of non-sovereign external liabilities migrating to the
sovereign balance
sheet and eroding these rating attributes.
Renewed intervention to support the rouble, whether by the
Central Bank (CBR) or
the Finance Ministry, could further reduce reserves, as would
rising levels of
dollarisation in the face of financial sector instability.
Renewed bouts of
chronic exchange rate volatility would also raise the spectre of
exchange
controls. The authorities continue to rule out capital controls
but have applied
moral suasion, compelling state-owned exporters to convert
foreign exchange
revenues into roubles, for example.
Extraordinary financial sector support of Rs1trn (1.4% of GDP)
has transformed
an expected 2014 federal budget surplus of 0.4% of GDP into a
deficit of 1%. The
revised 2015 budget is expected to be based on an oil price of
USD60/bbl and is
likely to entail expenditure cutbacks across the board.
Nonetheless, some
deterioration in the fiscal metrics is to be expected,
challenging adherence to
the 2012 fiscal rule. Fitch is forecasting a general government
deficit of 3.7%
of GDP in 2015 (up from 1.5% in 2014). Part of this will be met
from the Reserve
Fund, illustrating the sovereign's significant (if declining)
fiscal financing
flexibility.
External deleveraging is running at its highest level since 2009
as banks and
corporates make net repayments in the face of near complete
exclusion from
international capital markets. Consequently, Fitch estimates
that Russia's net
external creditor position stood at 15% of GDP in 2014,
virtually unchanged from
2013, as both external liabilities and reserves declined. Data
on roll-over
rates is limited. However, given the share of inter-company
lending to the
non-bank sector, it would not be unreasonable to assume that up
to a third of
this sector's liabilities are being rolled over by parent
entities.
Structural factors are weak relative to peers. Commodity
dependence is high:
energy products account for almost 70% of merchandise exports
and 50% of federal
government revenue, exposing the public finances and the balance
of payments to
external shocks. Governance is a relative weakness: Russia
scores badly on World
Bank and Transparency International indicators, for example.
Russia's current
predicament has done little to hasten the onset of a more
liberal economic
policy agenda and raises the risk of greater isolationism. The
business
environment has long hampered diversification outside the energy
sector.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following risk factors individually, or collectively, could
trigger a
negative rating action:
- Continued exchange rate volatility, leading to broader
financial sector
instability requiring greater public financial support.
- Sustained low oil prices and/or continued recession in 2016,
with adverse
implications for the public finances and financial sector
stability.
- Faster than forecast depletion of international reserves,
reflecting larger
than expected capital flight and/or accelerated dollarisation
domestically.
- An intensification of sanctions or a geopolitical risk event.
The Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a
positive rating change.
Future developments that could individually, or collectively,
result in a
stabilisation of the Outlook include:
- A reduction in tensions with the international community,
resulting in an
unwinding of sanctions and renewed access for Russian entities
to international
capital markets
- A sustained recovery in the oil price, coupled with an easing
of macroeconomic
and financial stress
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Russia's ratings are based on a number of key assumptions:
- Fitch prepared its forecasts on the basis that the (Brent) oil
price averages
USD70/bbl in 2015 and USD80/bbl in 2015
- Fitch assumes that Russia continues to experience broad social
and political
stability.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Charles Seville
Director
+1 212 908 0277
Fitch Ratings Limited
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY10004
Secondary Analyst
Paul Rawkins
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1046
Committee Chairperson
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
+852 2263 9938
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel:
+7 495 956 99
01, Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August 2014
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014
www.fitchratings.com.
