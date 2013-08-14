(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Russian
Agricultural Bank's (RusAg) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) to 'BBB-'
from 'BBB' and its Viability Rating (VR) to 'b-' from 'b', and
removed them from
Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlooks on the bank's
Long-term IDRs are
Stable. The rating actions reflect the only limited capital
support made
available to the bank following its significant asset quality
deterioration.
RSHB Capital S.A.'s debt issues have been downgraded in line
with RusAg. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The downgrade of the VR reflects RusAg's weak asset quality and
limited loss
absorption capacity. The rating also considers the bank's
moderate
pre-impairment profitability, weak bottom-line performance and
tightly managed
liquidity. However, the rating is supported by the stability to
date of the
bank's funding base and market access, which provides
significant flexibility in
recognising and managing asset quality problems.
Non-performing loans (NPLs; loans overdue by 90 days or more,
including those
transferred to the watch category) increased to 17% of the loan
book at end-2012
(the last date at which the bank has disclosed portfolio asset
quality metrics)
from 12% at end-2011. Restructured loans classified in the watch
category
comprised a further 8% of the portfolio, meaning that recognised
problem
exposures in total comprised 25% of the book.
Reserve coverage of NPLs was a moderate 49%, and of total
recognised problem
exposures (NPLs and restructured loans) 34%. Unreserved problem
exposures were
equal to Fitch Core Capital (FCC). At the same time, the
long-term recovery
schedule for these loans envisaged by the bank (with only
limited recoveries
expected during the next three years) suggests that further
impairment losses
are likely, in Fitch's view.
In addition, there remains significant uncertainty about the
overall extent of
potential asset quality problems at RusAg due to:
- The unseasoned nature of the loan book, which has grown
rapidly in recent
years and still contains a large proportion of long-term
exposures (almost half
of gross loans had remaining maturities of over three years at
end-2012)
- Interest rate subsidies and non-amortisation of loan
principal, enjoyed by a
substantial proportion of non-retail borrowers, which make it
difficult to draw
conclusions about ultimate loan repayment prospects in the
currently non-overdue
part of the book
- Rapid growth of the retail portfolio, which comprised 18% of
loans at
end-H113, having expanded by 36% during 2012 and 11% in H113;
reported NPLs in
this book are moderate to date (3.1% at end-2012), but average
loan tenors are
about three years, and impairment in this portfolio will
probably rise further,
in Fitch's view
- A lack of clarity on the total volume of restructured loans,
including among
loans which are not currently classified in the watch category.
The FCC/weighted risks ratio stood at 12.4% at end-2012,
following a RUB40bn
equity injection at year-end, but Fitch views capitalisation as
weak in light of
the large amount of unreserved problem exposures, potential
further impairment
in the performing book, continued significant loan growth, weak
internal capital
generation and the absence of any announced plans for further
equity injections.
The regulatory capital ratio of 13.4% at end-H113 is supported
by debt funding
made available to a subsidiary SPV (consolidated in the IFRS
accounts) which
buys NPLs from RusAg's balance sheet.
Pre-impairment profit, net of interest income accrued but not
received in cash,
was just RUB11bn in 2012 (equivalent to 1% of the loan book),
constrained by
declining margins and a high cost base. Net income has been
close to zero for
the past four years as pre-provision results have been almost
fully channelled
into loan reserves. Based on H113 statutory results, Fitch does
not expect a
material improvement in profitability for 2013.
RusAg's high loans/deposits ratio (210% at end-2012) and slowly
amortising loan
book make its liquidity position to a significant degree
dependent on continued
wholesale market access. Facilities maturing (including put
options) to end-H114
comprised approximately RUB140bn at end-H113, equal to 9% of
liabilities, or
almost 70% of liquid assets. Deposit concentrations could also
make the
liquidity position somewhat variable over time, in Fitch's view.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
A further marked deterioration in asset quality could result in
a downgrade of
the VR. A strengthening of capitalization, combined with a
reduction in asset
quality risks, could lead to an upgrade.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, National Rating, Senior Debt Ratings,
Support Rating,
Support Rating Floor
The downgrade of the bank's support-driven ratings, including
its Long-term IDRs
and senior debt rating to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', reflects the only
moderate capital
support made available to the bank relative to the scale of its
asset quality
problems, and the absence at present of any announced plans to
inject new equity
in the future. In light of the only limited support provided,
Fitch believes it
is no longer appropriate to rate RusAg at the same level as the
Russian
sovereign ('BBB'/Stable).
The downgrade also reflects Fitch's current view that any change
in RusAg's
status is unlikely to result in a material strengthening of the
support
framework for the bank. Fitch understands that the Russian
government is
considering a proposal from RusAg to change its status to that
of a state
corporation, potentially similar to Vnesheconombank
('BBB'/Stable). However, any
such change seems unlikely to be accompanied by legal
obligations to provide
support to RusAg, or funding guarantees or other forms of
enhancement for the
bank's creditors.
At the same time, RusAg's ratings continue to reflect Fitch's
view of the high
probability of support for the bank from the Russian
authorities, in case of
need. This view is based on the bank's full government ownership
(and exclusion
from the privatisation programme), its policy role and the
moderate size of
RusAg's balance sheet relative to the sovereign's available
financial resources.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, National Rating, Senior Debt
Ratings, Support
Rating, Support Rating Floor
RusAg's ratings could be upgraded or downgraded in case of a
similar rating
action on the Russian sovereign.
The ratings could also be upgraded if, contrary to Fitch's
current expectations,
a change in the bank's status is accompanied by a material
strengthening of the
support framework for the bank, or if future support made
available to the bank
enables it to operate with consistently stronger capitalisation
over an extended
period of time.
The ratings could be further downgraded if capital or liquidity
support is not
forthcoming when urgently required, or if the bank's policy role
is considerably
weakened. However, Fitch views these scenarios as unlikely.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated Debt
The rating of RusAg's subordinated debt continues to be notched
off the bank's
Long-term IDRs, reflecting Fitch's methodology for rating 'old
style'
subordinated debt in Russia. Accordingly, an upgrade or
downgrade of the
subordinated debt rating would follow similar actions on the
bank's Long-term
IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
Russian Agricultural Bank:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: downgraded to 'BBB-'
from 'BBB',
Outlook Stable; off RWN
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3', off RWN
National Long Term Rating: downgraded to 'AA+(rus)' from
'AAA(rus)' , Outlook
Stable; off RWN
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b-' from 'b'; off RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'; off RWN
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; off RWN
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; off RWN
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'AA+(rus)' from 'AAA(rus)',
off RWN
RSHB Capital S.A.:
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; off RWN
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'AA+(rus)' from 'AAA(rus)',
off RWN
Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; off RWN
