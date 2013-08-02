(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, August 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
NOMOS-Bank's
(Nomos) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB-' from
'BB', thereby
resolving the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on the ratings. The
Outlooks on
Nomos's Long-term IDRs are Negative. Simultaneously, the agency
has affirmed
OTKRITIE Commercial Bank's (OB) Long-term IDRs at 'B' with
Stable Outlooks,
resolving the Rating Watch Positive (RWP) on those ratings. A
full list of
rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
The rating actions follow the acquisition of control over Nomos
by Otkrytie
Financial Corporation (OFC), which also owns a majority stake in
OB, and an
assessment of the financial positions of Nomos, OB and OFC and
group structure
following the takeover.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - NOMOS
The downgrade of Nomos reflects the material increase and weaker
quality of the
bank's related party and relationship exposures following the
takeover, and
significant contingent risks resulting from high overall group
leverage.
However, the ratings continue to be supported by the bank's
sound performance,
low level of non-performing loans (NPLs) and currently
comfortable liquidity.
The Negative Outlook reflects the potential for the ratings to
be downgraded
further if OFC is unable to raise equity to reduce its leverage,
and Nomos's
balance sheet is further weakened by the need to support OFC or
other group
entities.
OFC originally acquired a 19.9% stake in the bank and has
entered into
agreements to acquire control over a further 74.7%, which it
expects to take
direct ownership of after obtaining necessary regulatory
approvals. As of now
OFC has no outstanding monetary obligations towards former Nomos
shareholders as
far as the shares. Fitch estimates that OFC spent around RUB79bn
on the
acquisition of Nomos's equity, while also refinancing some of
the bank's
subordinated debt and making further investments in other group
subsidiaries.
These outlays were financed by RUB39bn of new equity raised in
H212-H113 and
about RUB60bn of debt, including a large loan from Bank VTB,
Eurobonds (RUB18bn)
and locally issued bonds (RUB12bn).
As a result, double leverage (defined as equity investments in
subsidiaries
divided by holdco equity) at OFC (together with other group
holdcos) increased
to an estimated 2.2x at end-H113 from an already high 1.7x at
end-H112. Double
leverage may further moderately increase (to about 2.3x) if OFC
uses debt to buy
out a 24% stake in OB, valued at RUB7.5bn, from the State
Deposit Insurance
Agency by end-2014.
In Fitch's view, high double leverage at the OFC level
represents a significant
risk for Nomos and other group banks, as the holdco may be
forced to upstream
capital and/or funding to service or refinance group debt. Fitch
estimates OFC's
average annual debt service (excluding principal repayments) as
equal to about
40%-60% of the combined 2012 net income of Nomos (together with
its subsidiary
Bank of Khanty-Mansiysk, KhMB) and OB, while the net operating
results of other
group subsidiaries were moderate. However, according to OFC it
is not planning
to upstream dividends from Nomos in 2013-2014.
High group leverage has already resulted in a material weakening
of Nomos's
balance sheet, as funding from the bank has been used to support
OFC's
investments and the purchase of a minority 44% stake in KhMB (in
aggregate 0.56x
Tier 1 capital). Overall, Fitch calculates that related-party
and relationship
exposures increased to RUB166bn or 1.9x Tier 1 capital at
end-2012 from
RUB118bn, or 1.5x Tier 1 Capital, at end-Q112, and the volume of
these exposures
may have moderately increased further in H113. Nomos's reported
Basel I Tier 1
capital ratio fell to 10.55% at end-Q113 from 12% at end-2011 as
a result of
rapid loan growth, and due to combined 10% loan growth at Nomos
and KhMB in Q213
this ratio has further decreased to about 10.2% at end-Q213
according to
management estimates. Nomos's stand-alone regulatory capital
ratio remained a
reasonable 11.7% at end-H113, in part due to the structuring of
its holding of
KhMB, which enables it to avoid a significant capital deduction
for subsidiary
investments.
OFC initially intended to legally merge Nomos, KhMB and OB by
end-2015 but has
since abandoned this idea and instead now plans to operate both
OB and KhMB as
subsidiaries of Nomos (the latter is to acquire a 51% stake in
OB from OFC). The
three banks each intend to retain a distinct business focus,
with Nomos
primarily servicing large corporate clients and salaried
individuals, KhMB
working with local corporate and retail clientele in its home
market, and OB
focusing on mass market/street retail customers.
The Support Rating of '4' and Support Rating Floor of 'B'
reflect the limited
probability of support from Russian authorities given Nomos size
and nation-wide
franchise.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - NOMOS
Nomos's ratings could be downgraded further if OFC is unable to
raise equity to
reduce group leverage, and Nomos's balance sheet is further
weakened by the need
to support OFC or other group entities. A further material
increase in
higher-risk related party or relationship lending, or general
continued rapid
loan growth, resulting in lower capital ratios, could also
result in a
downgrade. A reduction in group leverage and related party
exposures would help
the ratings to stabilise at their current levels.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - OB's IDRs and Support Rating
The affirmation of OB's Long-term IDRs at the level of the
bank's 'b' VR
reflects Fitch's view of the limited benefits, to date, for the
bank's credit
profile from OFC's acquisition of the stronger Nomos Bank. This
view in turn is
based on (i) the abandonment of initial plans to merge OB into
Nomos; (ii)
limited current and planned integration between the two banks,
given the
distinct business focus of each; (iii) Nomos' weakened ability
to provide
support to OB following the use of its balance sheet to support
other related
parties; and (iv) some potential reluctance of OFC to use Nomos
to support OB in
all circumstances, as the corporation's primary focus may be on
protecting the
value of the former asset.
At the same time, the upgrade of OB's Support Rating to '4' from
'5' reflects
the moderate probability of support from Nomos, given the banks'
common
ownership and potential contagion risks for Nomos from a default
at OB. The '4'
Support Rating underpins OB's Long-term IDR at the 'B' level,
two notches below
that of Nomos.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - OB's VR
OB's VR reflects its small size and short track record of
operations, so far
weak performance, its challenging strategy of developing
unsecured retail
lending in a market already showing signs of overheating,
material related party
exposures and potential contagion risk from the leverage and
operations of OFC.
The rating also considers OB's currently solid liquidity and
reasonable
regulatory capitalisation.
Fitch estimates OB's total related party exposures, including
loans and indirect
risk arising from collateral under REPO transaction at a
material 23% of FCC at
end-2012. Additionally there was a sizeable (19% of FCC) bank
placement, which
Fitch believes may be of fiduciary nature. However, related
party exposure could
have reduced to about 10% of FCC in H113 as some of it has
reportedly been
repaid or refinanced by Nomos. According to the management, the
above mentioned
bank placement has also been repaid.
Corporate lending (60% of gross loans) is generally of
reasonable quality. NPLs
amounted to 4.8% of gross corporate loans at end-2012, but
included in this
figure is one large problem loan (3.0% of corporate loans, 40%
provisioned),
where the bank has since repossessed the collateral and expects
recoveries in
line with net value.
The performance of unsecured retail loans (26% of gross loans)
improved in 2012,
with the NPL generation ratio (defined as the net increase in
NPLs plus
write-offs divided by average performing loans) for different
products falling
to 6%-11% in 2012 from 10%-27% in 2011. However, this may partly
be due to rapid
(55%) growth in 2012, with new loans not having seasoned yet.
Liquidity is comfortable, underpinned by OB's capacity to
collect retail
deposits across its wide network (209 branches) and the bank's
low refinancing
risk, with a loans-to-deposits ratio of 67% at end-2012. At
end-May 2013, liquid
assets, comprising RUB65bn, were equal to 46% of customer
deposits.
The bank's FCC ratio stood at 12.4% at end-2012, and the
regulatory capital
ratio was 12% at end-H113, which is reasonable for the rating
category,
providing related party exposures remain moderate. However, the
bank remains
exposed to risks resulting from the broader group's high
leverage, and OB's
stand-alone capital ratios may weaken as a result of planned
fast retail loan
growth. Core profitability has slightly improved in 2012 but
remains weak, with
RUB1.6bn of net income in 2012 (representing a return on average
equity of 7%),
almost entirely accounted for by trading gains.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - OB
OB's VR could be upgraded over the medium term if the bank
successfully manages
its expansion into consumer lending, resulting in manageable
credit losses and
improved performance. A reduction in overall group leverage, and
hence
contingent risks for OB, would also be positive. However, a
significant
deterioration of asset quality and/or a marked increase in
related-party
exposure could lead to a downgrade of the VR.
OB's Long-term IDR could be downgraded if both (i) the VR is
downgraded; and
(ii) Fitch's view on potential support from Nomos changes,
either because of a
further downgrade of Nomos, or because support fails to
materialise after a
deterioration in OB's stand-alone profile.
OB's Long-term IDR could be upgraded to 'B+' if both (i) Nomos's
Long-term IDR
stabilises at the 'BB-' level; and (ii) Nomos completes the
acquisition of a
majority stake in OB and integration between the two banks
increases.
Nomos
Long-Term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB';
Removed from RWN,
Outlook Negative
Short-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Local Currency Long-Term IDR: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB';
Removed from RWN,
Outlook Negative
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bb-' from 'bb'; Removed from
RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '4';
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: downgraded to 'A+(rus)' from
'AA-(rus)'; Removed from
RWN, Outlook Negative
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'; Removed
from RWN
Senior unsecured debt of Nomos Capital plc: downgraded to 'BB-'
from 'BB';
Removed from RWN
Senior unsecured local debt: downgraded to 'A+(rus)' from
'AA-(rus)'; Removed
from RWN
Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-'; Removed from
RWN
OB
Long-term Issuer Default Rating: affirmed at 'B'; Removed from
RWP, Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Issuer Default Rating: affirmed at 'B'
Long-Term Local-currency Issuer Default Rating: affirmed at 'B';
Removed from
RWP, Outlook Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'; Removed from RWP
Support Rating: upgraded to '4' from '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF'
