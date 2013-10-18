Oct 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has downgraded Russia-based OJSC OC Rosneft's Long-term foreign and
local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' and removed them from Rating
Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided at the
end of the rating action commentary.
The downgrade reflects Fitch's forecast that Rosneft's funds from operations
(FFO) adjusted net leverage will increase sharply and fluctuate around 3x in
2013-2017. The 'BBB-' IDR incorporates our assessment of Rosneft's strategy,
capex plans and funding options, and includes a one-notch uplift for support
from the Russian Federation (BBB/Stable), Rosneft's majority shareholder.
Rosneft is the world's largest listed oil company with a 2012 hydrocarbon output
of around 4.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (mmboe/d), excluding
equity stakes. It controls almost 40% of crude output in Russia and aims to
become a major natural gas producer.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
High Debt Burden
In 2012-2013, Rosneft raised USD37bn in debt, including syndicated loans for
USD31bn and a USD3bn eurobond. Based on Fitch's Brent price assumption of
USD103/bbl in 2013, USD96/bbl in 2014, USD88.5/bbl in 2015 and USD80/bbl in the
long term, we forecast that Rosneft's FFO adjusted net leverage will fluctuate
around 3x in 2013-2017, up from 1.5x in 2012, levels commensurate with a 'BB+'
rating category.
In 2013, Rosneft signed a 25-year oil supply contract with China National
Petroleum Corporation (CNPC; A+/Stable). According to CNPC, Rosneft will
increase gradually its oil deliveries to China to 46m tons per annum from the
current 15m tons, or over 900 thousand barrels of oil per day (mboe/d).
According to media reports, Rosneft may receive significant prepayments from
CNPC for future oil supplies, in addition to USD11.5bn in prepayments it agreed
with oil traders Vitol, Glencore and Trafigura under long-term supply
contracts to deliver up to 310mboe/d. We believe that Rosneft will use the funds, if and
when obtained, to repay its USD38bn in debt maturing in 2013-2015, most of which
is acquisition-related.
We classify all such prepayments that Rosneft has received or may receive in the
future as debt-like and include them in Rosneft's gross leverage calculations,
applying the 'substance over form' principle. We believe that in substance these
prepayments are similar to a USD15bn loan that Rosneft raised in 2009 from CNPC
that was secured on deliveries of 15m tons of oil per annum to CNPC.
Furthermore, we classify all oil contract-linked prepayments as secured.
Consequently, we may notch down Rosneft's senior unsecured obligations in the
event that the ratio of secured borrowings to EBITDA exceeds 2x, to highlight
the risk of subordination for unsecured creditors. We estimate this figure was
close to 1x at end-2012.
'BB+' Standalone Profile
Rosneft's 'BB+' standalone profile reflects its strong operations, low earnings
volatility typical for Russian oil majors and fairly high leverage, and is
limited by country-specific corporate governance issues and its concentration of
production in Russia.
Rosneft's operational profile has improved dramatically following the
acquisition of TNK-BP completed in March 2013. Its post-acquisition hydrocarbon
output places it ahead of such majors as Royal Dutch Shell plc (AA/Stable), BP
plc (A/Stable) or ConocoPhillips (A/Stable). Rosneft controls 37% of Russia's
crude production and 28% of its refining throughput. At end-2012, Rosneft's and
TNK-BP's combined proved reserves were nearly 31bn barrels of oil equivalent.
Rosneft's lifting costs of USD4/bbl in H113 were the lowest among Russian peers.
State Support Incorporated
We incorporate a one-notch uplift for support from the Russian Federation into
Rosnet's rating. This is due to significant strategic and operational ties
between the company and the sovereign. We view the endorsement of the latest
acquisitions by Russian authorities, as well as the preferential treatment that
Russian state-owned oil companies receive in offshore licence block allocation
as evidence of support that Rosneft receives from the state. We also believe
that the company has strong access to the Russian government.
On the other hand, Rosneft's operational scale is now so large that the state
might find it challenging to support the company under a stress-case scenario,
eg, if oil prices plummet significantly for a prolonged period of time, as the
Russian government itself heavily depends on tax revenues from oil and gas
companies. While we expect that the state would support Rosneft in an event of
economic downturn, we believe that support may come indirectly in the form of
loans from state-owned banks or targeted tax concessions.
Ambitious Capex, Opportunistic M&A
Rosneft has ambitious development plans, both in upstream and downstream. We
believe that its capex will remain high, resulting in negative free cash flow
(FCF) before dividends in 2014. Rosneft has, so far in 2013, announced natural
gas M&A deals in Russia, including a USD3bn acquisition of its remaining 49%
stake in Itera, an independent gas producer, a USD1.4bn acquisition of gas
assets of OJSC ALROSA (BB-/RWP) and a USD1.8bn buyout of 19.6% in SeverEnergia
from Enel S.p.A. (BBB+/RWN). Although these deals should help Rosneft to achieve
its production goal of 100bn cubic meters by 2020, they further drain the
company's cash.
Stable Operating Cash Flows
The lower earnings volatility of Russian oil companies compared with most
international peers is credit-positive, which we take it into account in our
forecasts. Three major factors contribute to it - a progressive tax regime, ie,
the total tax burden borne by Russian oil and gas producers increases as oil
prices rise, and vice versa; a relatively flexible exchange rate regime that
implies that the rouble depreciates in response to falling oil prices,
cushioning the impact of lower oil export revenues; and the regulation of
domestic gas prices. The importance of these factors was demonstrated in 2009,
when the EBITDA of the Russian oil and gas companies per barrel of oil
equivalent declined less than that of most international peers.
RATING SENSITIVITES
Positive:
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive
rating action include:
-FFO net adjusted leverage falling below 2.5x and FFO interest coverage
exceeding 10x on a sustained basis, which may lead to a positive review of its
standalone credit profile.
Because Rosneft's ratings are not capped by the sovereign ratings, a positive
rating action on the Russian Federation is unlikely to be replicated in the
company.
Negative:
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative
rating action include:
-FFO net adjusted leverage rising above 3.5x and FFO interest coverage falling
below 8x on a sustained basis due to higher capex or M&A
-Weaker ties between Rosneft and Russia
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Taking into account the additional liquidity provided by the CNPC deal, we
consider Rosneft's liquidity as adequate. At 30 June 2013, Rosneft reported
RUB346bn (USD10.6bn) in cash and cash equivalents and RUB499bn (USD15.3bn) in
short-term borrowings and finance lease obligations. Its gross unadjusted debt
at 30 June 2013 amounted to RUB2,384bn (USD72.9bn), plus the prepayment of
RUB258bn (USD7.9bn) received from Glencore and Vitol. In Q413 and 2014-2015,
Rosneft needs to repay or refinance around USD38bn, including syndicated loans
raised for TNK-BP's acquisition. We expect that Rosneft will repay and refinance
the amounts falling due mainly from the prepayments for oil received under
long-term contracts.
LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
OJSC OC Rosneft
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; removed from
RWN; Stable Outlook
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; removed from RWN;
Stable Outlook
Senior unsecured rating: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; removed from RWN
Rosneft International Finance Limited
Senior unsecured rating: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; removed from RWN
Rosneft International Holdings Limited (formerly TNK-BP International Ltd.)
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; removed from
RWN; Stable Outlook
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; removed from RWN;
Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'; removed from RWN
Rosneft Finance S.A. (formerly TNK-BP Finance S.A.)
Senior unsecured rating: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; removed from RWN
Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F3'; removed from RWN