(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings of Banco Agricola, S. A. (Agricola) and Banco
Davivienda
Salvadoreno, S.A. (Davivienda Sal) to 'B-' from 'BB-'. The
Rating Outlooks have
been revised to Stable from Negative. Fitch has also downgraded
both banks'
Viability Rating (VR) to 'ccc' from 'b', affirmed their
Short-Term IDRs at 'B'
and downgraded their Support Ratings to '5' from '3'. A full
list of rating
actions follows at the end of this press release.
Fitch's actions follow the downgrade of El Salvador's sovereign
Long-term
Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'CCC' from 'B',
Long-term Local
Currency IDR to 'RD' from 'B', Country Ceiling to 'B-' from
'BB-' and the
Short-Term Local and Foreign Currency IDRs to 'C' from 'B'. (See
'Fitch
Downgrades El Salvador's Long-Term Local Currency IDR to 'RD''
at
'www.fitchratings.com').
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS (SRs)
The IDRs and SRs of Agricola and Davivienda Sal reflect the
potential support
from their respective shareholders, Bancolombia, S.A.
(Bancolombia; Long-Term
IDR 'BBB'/Outlook Negative) and Banco Davivienda, S.A.
(Davivienda;
'bbb'/'BBB'/Outlook Negative); however the IDRs are constrained
at El Salvador's
Country Ceiling of 'B-'. Fitch believes that the owner's
commitment to their
subsidiaries are sufficiently strong to allow them to be rated
above the
sovereign rating.
The low level of the latter also constrains the SRs of these
banks, which have
been revised to '5'. According to Fitch's criteria where country
risks are high,
subsidiary ratings may be capped at levels significantly below
those which would
be possible based on the parent's ability and propensity to
provide support.
Fitch's opinion regarding the ability and propensity of Agricola
and Davivienda
Sal respective parents reflects the high reputational risks for
their parents in
the event of subsidiary default and that any required support
would be
manageable relative to ability of their respective parent's to
provide it.
VR
Despite maintaining relatively sound credit attributes,
Agricola's and
Davivienda Sal's VRs are constrained by the El Salvador's
sovereign rating,
given their significant exposure to the financial health of the
government.
Fitch usually does not rate banks above the sovereign,
especially in such a high
level of sovereign credit risk. Therefore, the weak operating
environment has
currently a high influence on these banks' VRs. Further
deterioration of the
operating environment may impact their asset quality and their
funding and
liquidity profile.
Agricola's VR is moderately influenced by its good quality of
its loan book,
high profitability, sound capital position and solid deposit
based funding
profile.
Davivienda's VR is moderately influenced by its modest
profitability, aligned
with industry average, sound but decreasing capital position,
and adequate asset
quality. Davivienda's funding profile is robust, also
underpinned by a large and
granular deposit base.
AGRICOLA SENIOR TRUST'S LOAN PARTICIPATION NOTES
The loan under the Senior Unsecured Loan Agreement ranks pari
passu in right of
payment to all of Agricola's existing and future senior
indebtedness and is
effectively subordinated to all of the bank's secured
indebtedness with respect
to the value of the assets securing such indebtedness and to all
of the existing
and future liabilities of its subsidiaries. It has thus been
downgraded due to
the downgrade of Agricola's IDR at the same level as the latter.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs and VRs
Agricola's and Davivienda Sal's ratings remain sensitive to a
change in the El
Salvador Sovereign Rating and Country Ceiling. Changes in the
banks' IDR would
mirror changes in El Salvador country ceiling; in turn, changes
in El Salvador
Sovereign Rating would also impact the bank's VRs.
SRs
Support ratings could be upgraded in a scenario of an important
enhancement of
the operating environment that conducts a change in Fitch's
assessment on
Bancolombia's and Davivienda's propensity to provide support to
their respective
subsidiaries in El Salvador.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Banco Agricola, S.A.
--Long-Term IDR downgraded to 'B-' from 'BB-'; Outlook revised
to Stable from
Negative;
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B';
--Viability Rating downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b';
--Support Rating downgraded to '5' from '3'.
Agricola Senior Trust
--Loan participation notes downgraded to 'B-/RR4' from 'BB-'.
Davivienda Salvadoreno, S.A.
--Long-Term IDR downgraded to 'B-' from 'BB-'; Outlook revised
to Stable from
Negative;
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B';
--Viability Rating downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b';
--Support Rating downgraded to '5' from '3'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Monica Ibarra
Director
+52 (81) 8399-9150
Fitch Mexico, S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
Monterrey, N.L. Mexico
Secondary Analysts
Marcela Galicia (Agricola)
Director
+503 2516 6616
Mario Hernandez (Davivienda Sal)
Associate Director
+503 2516 6614
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9137
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: Pre-paid expenses
were re-classified
as intangibles and deducted from Fitch Core Capital.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Future Flow Securitization Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Sep 2016)
here
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
