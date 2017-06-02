(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded San
Marino's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from
'BBB', with a Stable
Outlook. Fitch has revised the Country Ceiling down to 'BBB+'
from 'A', and
downgraded the Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR to 'F3' from
'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade to 'BBB-' reflects the following key rating
drivers and their
relative weights:
HIGH
In our view, developments in the banking sector have increased
the likelihood
that sizeable state recapitalisations will be required, adding
to public debt.
The results of the Asset Quality Review (AQR) commissioned by
the Central Bank
of San Marino, while still provisional, are expected to reveal a
system-wide
capital shortfall (relative to San Marino's regulatory minimum
requirement) of
around 18% of GDP. The equivalent capital shortfall relative to
a proxy of a
Basel 3 CET1 ratio of 8% of risk-weighted assets would be close
to 33% of San
Marino's GDP. Fitch considers that private sector solutions will
prove
insufficient to make up identified capital shortfalls, resulting
in further
state injections over time.
The need for public banking sector support partly reflects
ongoing weaknesses in
asset quality and profitability across the sector. The
non-performing loan (NPL)
ratio stood at 43.4% of total loans at end-2016, compared with
44.2% six months
earlier. At the same time the NPL coverage ratio has fallen to
26.2% at
end-2016, from 28.7% at end-2015. Taken together, unprovisioned
NPLs equate to
close to 85% of San Marino's GDP. The sector continues to be
loss-making, as net
margins are squeezed by low interest rates, the burden of NPLs,
and the
challenge of adapting banks' business model to improve
competitiveness in the
more transparent regulatory environment.
A sizeable part of the expected capital shortfall identified by
the AQR relates
to overvaluation of bank assets, particularly of San Marino real
estate. The San
Marino authorities plan to accompany public interventions with
strengthened
financial sector regulation and oversight, and we anticipate
somewhat greater
impetus for bank restructuring. Our public debt projections
incorporate state
injections in the banking sector totalling 15% of GDP from
2018-2020, although
there is a large degree of uncertainty around the exact size and
timing of
interventions, which reflects the provisional nature of the AQR
results and the
uncertain bank and government response.
MEDIUM
There has been a steady depletion of San Marino's fiscal
reserves alongside a
moderate increase in public debt, reducing fiscal flexibility.
Reserves fell to
1.9% of GDP at end-2016, from 2.5% a year earlier (and from 15%
of GDP in 2009)
while public debt increased to 22.0% of GDP in 2016 from 19.7%
in 2015. This has
been driven by public recapitalisations of San Marino's largest
bank Cassa di
Risparmio della Repubblica di San Marino (CRSM) totalling 16% of
GDP from
2012-2016. Incomplete financial sector reform, contingent
liability risks from
the banking sector, the absence of a 'lender of last resort'
capability, and no
track record of government external borrowing reduce public debt
tolerance, in
our view.
The IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers:
San Marino has governance indicators and income per capita that
are
significantly above the rating peer group, and is a net external
creditor.
General government debt, at 22% of GDP compares favourably with
the 'BBB' median
of 41% and the country has a history of fiscal prudence, which
helps mitigate
weak financing flexibility. However, resilience to shocks is
curtailed by the
small size of the population (32,000), limited economic
diversification and high
dependence on Italy. There are also gaps in economic data, and
the banking
sector is still large relative to the economy, with bank assets
close to 360% of
GDP, albeit down from 600% in 2008.
There has been a return to mild economic growth since San
Marino's deep
recession from 2009-2014, during which GDP contracted by a
third. Final national
accounts data is not yet available for 2016, but GDP growth is
estimated at
1.1%, up from 0.5% in 2015. More high-frequency indicators point
to a moderate
strengthening of the recovery in 2017, and the unemployment rate
fell to 8.0% in
April this year, from 8.6% a year ago. Fitch forecasts GDP
growth of 1.3% in
2017 and 1.4% in 2018, as earlier efforts to improve financial
transparency
continue to underpin greater economic integration with Italy. We
expect a
moderate pick-up in both investment and private consumption,
offsetting ongoing
financial sector deleveraging.
Fitch forecasts fiscal deficits of 0.4% of GDP in 2017 and 0.3%
in 2018, similar
to the 0.3% deficit in 2016 (excluding last year's 2.8% of GDP
public
recapitalisation of CRSM). We expect the composition of the 2017
budget to be
largely unchanged, and for 2018 a moderate increase in tax
revenues from
introduction of VAT to offset higher infrastructure spending,
which has been
delayed in recent years. We also forecast a near balanced budget
in the medium
term, in line with the government's stated objective. The new
Adesso.sm
government, which took 58% of the vote in December's second
round election
run-off, is somewhat more left-leaning than its predecessor but
we do not expect
a sizeable shift in overall fiscal and macroeconomic policy.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns San Marino a score equivalent to
a rating of
'BBB+' on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
- Structural Features: -2 notches, to reflect: a) banking sector
risk and the
likelihood that further state recapitalisations of the sector
will required,
reflecting the results of the AQR, the very high level of NPLs
relative to the
size of the economy, lack of profitability, and the absence of
an effective
'lender of last resort'; and b) data gaps.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
- Further banking sector weakness that increases the risk of
additional
contingent liabilities appearing on the sovereign balance sheet.
- Deteriorating fiscal balances resulting in a marked increase
in government
debt to GDP.
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action are:
- Strengthening of the banking sector, including improved asset
quality,
profitability and capital.
- Reduction of government debt to GDP or rebuilding of fiscal
buffers over time,
for example through stronger economic growth or fiscal
adjustment.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Fitch has incorporated further public sector recapitalisations
of the banking
sector totalling approximately 15% of GDP, spread equally over
2018-2020.
- Our long-term debt sustainability calculations are based on
average annual GDP
growth of 1.4% from 2017-2026, GDP deflator inflation rising to
1.5%, an average
primary balance of -0.1% of GDP (excluding bank
recapitalisations), and a steady
increase in marginal interest rates from 2017.
- Fitch assumes that San Marino will continue to strengthen its
international
cooperation agreements in economic, tax and political areas,
helping to reduce
risks from external policy shocks, particularly from Italy.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Douglas Winslow
Director
+44 20 3530 1721
Fitch Rating Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Alex Muscatelli
Director
+44 20 3530 1695
Committee Chairperson
Michele Napolitano
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1882
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Data Adjustments - One data adjustment has been made;
adopting the
governance score for Italy as a proxy for governance in San
Marino, as there is
not a full set of World Bank governance indicators available for
San Marino (for
example, there are no indicators for Government Effectiveness,
Regulatory
Quality, and Control of Corruption).
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
