Aug 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has downgraded Siemens AG's Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'A' from 'A+', and
the subordinated rating of Siemens' two hybrid bonds to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. The
Short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'F1'. The Outlook is Stable.
The downgrade reflects Fitch's expectation that Siemens' strategic and financial
performance is unlikely to remain commensurate with a 'A+' rating during the
horizon of our forecasts. Despite a strong performance through the recession, a
continuing trend of profitability erosion since 2010, the increased magnitude of
margin declines as evidenced by Q313 figures, and insufficient progress with
restructuring measures had already placed Siemens at the low-end of its current
rating headroom. Based on this, Fitch forecasts only moderate improvements in
profitability, free cash flow (FCF) generation and leverage metrics, in any
case, below a level commensurate with a 'A+' rating.
The downgrade recognises that the appointment of a new CEO, Joe Kaeser, is a
positive development. However, our revised view of the extended nature of the
challenges facing the group includes greater scepticism about the speed and
ultimate success with which targeted change can be made in an organisation of
Siemens' size and complexity. Diversity in operations requires a cohesive
approach at the senior executive level, which Fitch considers has been lacking
in recent years and will be slow to re-establish, especially concurrently with a
fundamental rethink of which business lines the group will operate.
The severity of this challenge is evidenced by the persistence of margin and
cash flow decline, which will continue to suffer from the dilutive effect of the
current order book. As a result, the strategic improvement associated with a
change in CEO serves to support a Stable Outlook at the new rating, rather than
an expectation of a return to 'A+' parameters within the timeline of our rating
horizon.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Margin and FCF Weakness to only Partially Reverse
Fitch expects EBITDAR margins for FY13 to be 10.8% and FCF margins below 1%,
which are too weak for a 'A+' rating level, but remain in line with a 'A' IDR in
accordance with Fitch's sector credit factors for capital goods companies. Fitch
expects moderate improvements over the next few years, with EBITDAR margins
going up to 12.5% and FCF margins increasing to 1.5%-2% by end-2015.
Acquisitions and Project Charges
Cash flows will be constrained by additional restructuring charges of up to
EUR1bn in FY13, and integration costs related to the recent Invensys Rail
acquisition. Project charges related to high-speed train deliveries and
technically challenging off-shore transmission project in the North Sea are
expected to exacerbate the problems.
Challenging Competitive Environment
Fitch believes that the intensity of competition for Siemens' core products will
increase as demand softens, in particular the company's industrial short-cycles
product business and more broadly in emerging markets like China.
Leverage
Fitch expects Siemens to continue to operate at elevated leverage metrics. FFO
adjusted net leverage (including the financial services operations) is forecast
to be around 2.5x, while potential for deleveraging from operational cash flow
remains limited. Importantly, industrial operations leverage is also expected to
remain high for a 'A+' rating in the foreseeable future.
Strong Business Profile
Siemens benefits from a high degree of product and geographical diversification
as the world's second-largest capital goods producer. It holds dominant market
positions in many sectors, serves a global customer base and has significant
emerging-markets presence, where it generates about one-third of its revenue.
This makes the group resilient to adverse changes in individual markets or
regions.
Stability Through the Cycle
The group was relatively resilient during the recent recession, despite its
exposure to the cyclical capital goods industry. The group was one of the few
Fitch-rated capital goods players which increased its margins on flat revenue
during FY09 and FY10, and as a result, remained FCF positive throughout the
downturn, supporting the Stable Outlook.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings are solidly positioned at the current rating level, and also entail
headroom for time delays in implementation of the restructuring program or
further margin pressure.
The ratings could be upgraded if FFO adjusted net leverage (including financial
services) is sustainably below 2.5x, and/or negative or neutral for industrial
operations, FCF margin reaches 5% and EBITDAR-based profitability increases to
15%. .
The ratings could be downgraded if FCF margins remain below 1.5% and EBITDAR
margins decline to 10% or lower. Alternatively, negative rating action may be
taken if a recurrence of aggressive expansion plans or shareholder-friendly
policies at the expense of a further deterioration in credit protection measures
would be observed.