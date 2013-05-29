(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded SLM
Corporation's (SLM)
Issuer Default Ratings to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/F3' and placed the
ratings on
Rating Watch Negative to reflect downside rating risks arising
from the
company's announcement that it plans to separate the existing
entity into two
separate servicing/collection and consumer banking companies. A
full list of
ratings is provided at the end of this release.
Fitch expects to resolve the Negative Watch when the transaction
closes, which
is expected to be within the next 12 months. Assuming the final
transaction is
similar to that which has been outlined by SLM today, Fitch
would likely
downgrade SLM's ratings by one additional notch at that time.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating action reflects Fitch's view that the proposed new
structure
incrementally weakens SLM's credit profile and the position of
SLM's
debtholders, as SLM would no longer benefit from the private
loan origination
and servicing businesses. At the time of the proposed split,
100% of SLM's
assets are expected to be in run-off mode, leaving the servicing
of federal
student loans and other contingency collections as the primary
sources of core
earnings growth, both of which are believed to have relatively
thin operating
margins. These characteristics are not viewed by Fitch as
consistent with an
investment grade rating.
Fitch believes SLM's unsecured debt maturities can continue to
be serviced with
operating cash flows from the remaining businesses, although the
operating cash
flows do not fully align with the debt maturity schedule which
introduces
refinancing risk. The entity's flexibility is believed to be
diminished by an
expected increase in the cost of accessing the unsecured debt
markets for
refinancing purposes post-split and by the absence of private
loan servicing
cash flows and modest dividends from the bank. Further, Fitch
also believes
there is the potential for meaningful shareholder distributions
from SLM, as
excess capital is created by the run-off of legacy assets, which
would reduce
the entity's cash cushion for debt service purposes.
In addition, SLM's future strategy as a viable company remains
uncertain. At
this point, management has identified certain areas of potential
growth
leveraging its collections expertise; however, concerns exist
regarding
execution risks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR, Senior Unsecured and Preferred Stock
An inability to economically access the unsecured debt markets
for refinancing
purposes, outsized private loan purchases from Sallie Mae Bank
and other third
parties, significant shareholder distributions, or changes to
the current
capital allocation methodology which weaken SLM's liquidity and
capitalization
profile could have negative rating implications. Negative rating
momentum could
also develop from reductions to unencumbered asset coverage of
unsecured debt
resulting from changes in asset or derivative values, or from
declines in fee
earnings resulting from a loss of the Department of Education
servicing contract
or other contingency collections relationships. Lastly, while
management does
not believe this to be the case, should the proposed new
structure trigger
change in control provisions in outstanding debt, this could
introduce liquidity
pressures that further impact ratings.
Although Fitch does not envision a return to an investment grade
rating in the
near term, longer-term positive rating action could be driven by
reductions in
leverage, demonstrated access to the unsecured debt markets at a
reasonable cost
for refinancing purposes, and meaningful improvements in the
profitability of
the core fee business, through contract renegotiations, volume
gains, and the
arrangement of significant new relationships which are stable
and do not pose
undue reputational risk for the company.
Fitch has downgraded the following ratings and placed them on
Rating Watch
Negative:
SLM Corporation:
--Long-term IDR to 'BB+' from 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR to 'B' from 'F3';
--Senior unsecured debt to 'BB+' from 'BBB-';
--Preferred stock to 'BB-' from 'BB'.
