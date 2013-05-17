LONDON, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Slovenia's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'BBB+' from
'A-'. The Outlook
on the Long-term IDRs remains Negative. Fitch has simultaneously
affirmed the
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2' and the common eurozone
Country Ceiling
for Slovenia at 'AAA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of Slovenia's sovereign ratings reflects the
following key rating
factors:
- The macroeconomic and fiscal outlook has deteriorated
significantly since
Fitch's last rating review of the Slovenian sovereign in August
2012. The agency
now forecasts a 2% contraction in real GDP in 2013 and a decline
of 0.3% in
2014, when Slovenia is expected to be one of only two eurozone
economies to
contract. Fitch forecasts that the general government deficit
(GGD, net of bank
recapitalisation costs) will rise to 5% of GDP in 2013 from 4%
in 2012, against
a target set down in the end-2012 budget law of 2.8%.
- Fitch now projects that a larger GGD than previously expected,
a poor
macroeconomic outlook, and costs deriving from bank
recapitalisation and the
issuance of state guarantees for "bad bank" (BAMC) bonds will
cause gross
general government debt (GGGD) to rise to 72% of GDP in 2013-14,
up from 22% in
2008. This compares with a forecast for 2014 of 63% when Fitch
last downgraded
Slovenia to 'A-'/Negative in August 2012.
- There remains a significant divergence between official and
Fitch estimates of
bank recapitalisation costs. The agency's baseline estimate is
that the
Slovenian banking sector will necessitate a further capital
injection EUR2.8bn
(8% of GDP). Of this, the state needs to inject EUR2bn into the
three largest
(predominantly state-owned) banks. This is more than twice the
latest official
estimate. However, the latter makes somewhat different
assumptions regarding
non-performing loan (NPL) coverage; core capital adequacy ratios
(CARs) to be
targeted; and the deleveraging of banks' balance sheets deriving
from asset
transfers to the BAMC. Crucially, Fitch believes that NPLs have
yet to peak,
given the prolonged economic contraction.
- The coalition government in power since March 2013 is showing
a renewed sense
of urgency in addressing bank balance sheet clean-up and
structural reforms.
However, it is an interim administration comprised of disparate
parties whose
agendas sometimes conflict, and whose term may not extend beyond
mid-2014. This
could hamper its ability to respond to economic shocks.
The 'BBB+' rating reflects:
- Even factoring in the above adverse developments, Fitch
expects the GGGD ratio
to remain below the eurozone average for 2012 (93% of GDP),
albeit above the
median for the 'BBB' range (36%). Fitch projects the primary
budget to be in
balance by 2015, leading to stabilisation of the GGGD/GDP ratio.
- The current-account balance (CAB) was in surplus by over 2% of
GDP in 2012 and
Fitch expects it to remain in surplus in 2013-14. The economy
thus remains
self-financing. The openness of the economy, with exports
equivalent to 75% of
GDP, is supporting rebalancing
- The Slovenian sovereign retains access to international bond
markets, as
demonstrated by successful issuance of a total USD5.75bn in
five- and 10-year
bonds in October 2012 and May 2013. In conjunction with issuance
of EUR1.1bn in
18-month T-bills in April, this should fund budget and debt
redemption needs to
end-2014.
- EU and eurozone membership, a relatively high value-added and
diversified
economy, and high human development indicators continue to
underpin Slovenia's
investment-grade rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Negative Outlook reflects the following risk factors that
may, individually
or collectively, result in a downgrade of the ratings:
- Deeper and longer recession than currently forecast by Fitch
that undermines
the fiscal consolidation effort and increases already high
contingent risks from
the financial sector.
- Failure of Slovenian policymakers to clean up the balance
sheets of the
banking and corporate sectors in a timely manner, for example as
a result of
political uncertainty.
- Economic and fiscal outturns that imply GGGD will peak
significantly above
current projections.
- Sustained deterioration in fiscal and bank funding conditions.
- Re-intensification of the eurozone crisis could further weaken
the economy
through a fall in external demand, weaker confidence and tighter
credit
conditions.
The current Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch's
sensitivity analysis does
not currently anticipate developments with a material
likelihood, individually
or collectively, of leading to an upgrade. However, future
developments that
may, individually or collectively, lead to a revision of the
Outlook to Stable
include:
-Effective bank and corporate balance-sheet clean-up that
engenders sustained
economic recovery that supports faster fiscal consolidation.
-Confidence that the public debt to GDP ratio has embarked on a
downward path.
-Continued structural reforms that reduce the state's
participation in the
economy and enhance Slovenia's competitiveness and growth
potential.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The rating incorporates Fitch's assumption that the government
will sustain
medium-term fiscal commitments made under the EU's enhanced
fiscal surveillance
framework.
Fitch assumes that Slovenia will only start recovering in H114
from its deep
recession as the large external and particularly domestic shocks
causing the
current recession to linger on into early 2014.
Fitch assumes that medium-term potential growth of 1.5%,
constrained by the
aftermath of the burst corporate credit bubble and by weaker
medium-term
prospects for external demand.
Fitch's GGGD projections incorporate partial (EUR1.5bn for the
purposes of its
debt dynamics calculations) use of the EUR4bn limit on
guarantees for BAMC
bonds. Nonetheless, if the recession is deeper and longer than
currently
anticipated, or the financial position of the corporate sector
is worse, the
risk of a larger impact on the sovereign balance sheet cannot be
discounted.
Given the considerable uncertainties involved, the agency makes
no assumption
for the purposes of its GGGD projections regarding revenue from
privatisation
and the eventual realisation of distressed assets on the BAMC's
balance sheet.
The current rating reflects Fitch's judgement that Slovenia will
retain market
access. Were Slovenia to require an official programme, Fitch
would review the
rating taking into account the modalities of the programme.
Furthermore, Fitch
assumes that the risk of fragmentation of the eurozone remains
low.
