July 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has downgraded Smurfit Kappa Acquisitions and Smurfit Kappa Treasury Funding's senior debt and notes to 'BB', following the release of security. Smurfit Kappa Group's (SKG) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR; BB/Stable) is not affected by this rating action. A full list of the affected bonds is at the end of this release.

SKG has completed the refinancing of its secured credit facility with a new unsecured bank facility. The release of the security on the credit facility also triggered the release of the security on all the outstanding bonds issued by the controlled companies Smurfit Kappa Acquisitions and Smurfit Kappa Treasury Funding.

Fitch previously rated the secured notes one notch higher than SKG's IDR, incorporating the benefit from the security and the collateral. The agency placed the secured notes on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) in June 2013, following the announcement of the refinancing and pending its completion. Following the execution of the refinancing and the release of the security on the bonds, the one-notch uplift is no longer justified. Fitch has therefore downgraded the instruments' ratings, equalising them with the IDR.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

-Improved Debt Profile

Fitch views the refinancing as positive, as it completes the transformation of the group's debt structure from a "leveraged finance" style into a more simple structure, with all long-term debt issued on an unsecured basis and ranking pari passu.

-Rating Headroom

SKG continues to show steady deleveraging and improvement in its credit metrics. Funds from operations gross leverage improved in 2012 to 3.9x from 4.3x in 2011. Fitch expects this metric to further improve to 3.6x in 2013, notwithstanding the expected increase in capex to a normalised level of 95%-100% of depreciation. SKG's credit metrics have ample margins within the current rating category.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include:

- The continuation of the current path in debt reduction and the improvement in credit metrics, with FFO adjusted leverage improving to below 3.5x, free cash flow (FCF)/revenue remaining above 1% and FFO interest coverage increasing to above 3.0x.

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:

- A material deterioration in the operating performance, with sustained negative FCF.

- A re-leveraging of the group, due to either deterioration in trading conditions or to M&A activity, with FFO adjusted leverage worsening to above 4.5x.

FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS:

The RWN on the following instruments' ratings has been removed and the ratings have been downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+':

Smurfit Kappa Acquisitions

EUR500m notes due 2017

EUR200m and USD300m notes due 2018

EUR500m notes due 2019 EUR400m and EUR250m notes due 2020

Smurfit Kappa Treasury Funding

USD292m notes due 2025