Sept 27 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-Term Foreign-
and Local-Currency Ratings of the State of South Australia (SA) to 'AA' from
'AA+'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the
Short-Term Rating at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade reflects Fitch's view that although SA is beginning to take
measures to rebuild its financial position, the state's fiscal and debt
positions have deteriorated over the past five years and Fitch does not expect
significant recovery for at least three more years.
The government of SA is focussing on limiting expenditure growth through
stringent operating efficiencies, while revenue growth is supported by improving
state-based taxes and increasing goods and services tax (GST) distributions.
SA's share of the GST pool is forecast to decrease to 9.1% in FY14 from 9.4% in
FY13. However, the distribution South Australia will receive is expected to
increase by AUD142m (3.2%) in FY14 as a result of growth in the national GST
pool. Modest growth in operating revenue will enable the state to return to a
Fitch-calculated surplus and reduce debt from FY17 onwards. The rating level
takes into account SA's contingent liabilities of South Australian Government
Financing Authority, whose risk is partly mitigated by its lengthened debt
maturity profile and significant liquid assets.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's base case scenario of an improving, albeit
still weak, operating and current balance, driven by revenue growth and
expenditure restraint. At the same time the base case includes an increase in
debt to AUD11bn in FY16 from AUD6.9bn in FY13. Finally, the Outlook factors in
deficits in the next three financial years and a return to surplus by FY17.
Operating revenue rose by a subdued 2.3% during FY13.This was offset by a 5.3%
rise in operating expenditure, which resulted in the operating margin
deteriorating to negative 2.79% from 0.13% in FY12. The slow revenue growth is
due to the weakness of the national GST pool and softness in the property market
and domestic consumption. Operating revenue growth is expected to improve across
the forecast to FY17, averaging growth of 5.0% as a result of increases in the
national GST pool and state-based taxes. Fitch forecasts stronger growth in the
state's operating revenue in FY16 and FY17 in line with growth expectations for
the national economy.
Fitch estimates SA's average capital expenditure will fall to AUD1.9bn in FY17
from their historically high levels of an average of AUD2.6bn over the previous
four years. Total capex over the period through to FY17 is anticipated to be
AUD7.9bn. This includes the recognition of the finance lease liability on the
new Royal Adelaide Hospital of AUD2.8bn. Therefore, the average capex over the
final three years of the forecast is approximately AUD1bn per annum, without
including the hospital. Fitch considers this to be more financially sustainable
over the long term, when combined with the announced 10% cut in annual capex
programs for each government agency and the improved operating margins as
forecasted.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SA's ratings could be downgraded further if the state's operating margin
continues to deteriorate over the forecast period to FY17. The state may face
additional negative rating pressure if capex increases significantly beyond
Fitch's forecast, placing pressure on its debt levels over the medium term.
Positive rating action may be taken if the state's fiscal position improves
above Fitch's base case scenario. Improvement would be reflected in a positive
current balance and reducing debt levels.