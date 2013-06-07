(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 7 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has downgraded STABILITY CMBS
2007-1 GmbH's (STABILITY) class D and affirmed the senior swap and other
commercial mortgage-backed floating-rate note ratings as follows:
EUR151.2m senior swap affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR0.1m Class A+ (DE000A0N30Z7) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR31.8m Class A (DE000A0N3005) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
EUR46.4m Class B (DE000A0N3013) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR30.5m Class C (DE000A0N3021) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative
EUR30.4m Class D (DE000A0N3039) downgraded to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; Recovery
Estimate RE90%
EUR28.2m Class E (DE000A0N3047) affirmed at 'CCsf'; 'RE0%'
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade is driven by deterioration in the portfolio's credit metrics.
Especially the IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG (not rated) internal exposure
ratings which have shifted downwards, with now 14% of the principal balance in
the lowest rating bucket (rating 5 or below) compared to 7% a year ago. The
affirmation is driven by the portfolio's strong amortisation and the resulting
increase in credit protection, given fully sequential principal pay down rules.
The pool balance has reduced to EUR332.5m from EUR909.2m at closing.
Collateral performance over the past 12 months has been stable to negative.
Loans affected by credit events have increased to EUR14.5m from EUR10.2m a year
ago, with the first loss allocation taking place last year. The interest
coverage has improved to 3.0x from 2.6x, but the debt service ratios has
decreased to 1.3x from 1.4x a year ago.
As a result of amortisation, loan concentration in the portfolio has naturally
increased. The 10 largest exposures now make up over 80% of the pool balance, an
increase of approximately 18% from a year ago.
The largest exposure in the transaction, accounting for 31% of the principal
balance, is secured by 18 office properties let to the State of Hessen on long
leases. While its debt yield is low, even lower German government bond yields
improve the prospects of refinancing in December 2013, despite the size of the
loan, (EUR101.7m syndication portion of a EUR745.8m loan) and the strains in the
German commercial real estate lending market.
STABILITY is a synthetic securitisation of commercial mortgage loans originated
by IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG, with the notes collateralised by debt
instruments issued by Kreditanstalt fur Wiederaufbau ('AAA'/F1+). As per the
April 2013, STABILITY provided credit protection for a portfolio of 61
commercial mortgage loans to 36 debtor groups. While 24 large claims granted to
special-purpose vehicle (SPV) borrowers represent approximately 73% of the
current pool balance, the remainder consists of generally small secured loans
with recourse to non-SPV borrowers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of the transaction will become more likely should the largest loan
not repay at or close to its maturity date in December 2013. Also a further
deterioration in the credit metrics of the outstanding loans would increase the
likelihood of a downgrade.
A performance update will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com.