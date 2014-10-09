(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded
Standard Chartered Bank (Thai) Public Company Limited's (SCBT)
Viability Rating
to 'bbb' from 'bbb+' and revised the Outlook on its Long-Term
Local-Currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Negative from Stable. The
Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR is affirmed at 'A+'.
At the same time, the agency has affirmed SCBT's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR
at 'A-' with Stable Outlook and National Long-Term Ratings at
'AAA(tha)' with
Stable Outlook. The full list of rating actions is provided at
the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, National Ratings and Support Rating
SCBT's IDRs, National Ratings and Support Rating reflect Fitch's
belief of an
extremely high probability of extraordinary support, if
required, from its
parent, Standard Chartered Bank (SCB; AA-/Negative). Fitch
considers SCBT to be
a strategically important subsidiary of SCB due to a strong
level of integration
with the parent, a past history of ordinary financial support
and SCB's 99.9%
stake in SCBT.
The Negative Outlook on SCBT's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR
follows a similar
change in the Outlook of SCB on 1 October 2014 (see "Fitch
Revises Standard
Chartered's Outlook to Negative; Affirms IDR 'AA-'" at
www.fitchratings.com).
However, the Outlook on SCBT's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR is
Stable because
the rating is capped by Thailand's Country Ceiling of 'A-' and
it would not
necessarily be impacted by a change in SCB's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Viability Rating (VR)
The downgrade of the VR is based on deterioration in SCBT's
asset quality.
SCBT's impaired loans have risen to THB7.7bn, or 7.3% of total
loans, at
end-June 2014 from THB6.3bn, or 6.1% of total loans, at
end-2013. The outlook
for the operating environment remains difficult, and further
deterioration in
asset quality is likely. SCBT's capitalisation provides some
buffer - its Tier 1
capital ratio was 21.3% at end-June 2014 compared with an
industry average of
13% - although Fitch believes the risks faced by the bank will
require it to
maintain a strong buffer.
The pressure on SCBT's asset quality is likely to result in
further increases in
credit costs while weakness in the operating environment is
likely to continue,
which will hurt profitability. The VR also takes into account
the ordinary
support from the parent, especially in global networking,
funding, liquidity and
risk management.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, National Rating and Support Ratings
A change in SCB's IDRs would lead to similar rating action on
SCBT's Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR, but would be unlikely to affect the latter's
Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR, which is currently capped by Thailand's
Country Ceiling.
A reduction in SCB's propensity to support SCBT, which, for
example, might be
seen in a material reduction in its shareholding, could result
in negative
rating action. However, Fitch believes this is unlikely to occur
in the near
term.
Any change in Thailand's Country Ceiling would have a similar
effect on SCBT's
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Material further weakening in asset quality and significant
erosion of capital
could lead to negative rating action on SCBT's VR. Positive
rating action may
follow an improvement in the risk profile of the bank that leads
to improved
asset quality, provided there is no material weakening of
capitalisation and
earnings.
The full list of ratings actions follows:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Stable
Outlook
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised
to Negative
from Stable
- Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating downgraded to 'bbb' from 'bbb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'; Stable
Outlook
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
- National Rating on short-term unsecured and unsubordinated
debenture programme
affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
Contacts:
Primary Analysts
Ambreesh Srivastava (International Ratings)
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat, (National Ratings)
Associate Director
+662 108 0153
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat, (International Ratings)
Associate Director
+662 108 0153
Patchara Sarayudh (National Ratings)
Director
+662 108 0154
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+ 61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
