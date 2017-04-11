(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded the senior
unsecured rating and the rating on the outstanding USD215
million senior notes
due in 2017 of China-based homebuilder Sunshine 100 China
Holdings Ltd (Sunshine
100) to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. The Recovery Rating is now 'RR6',
from 'RR5'. Fitch
has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'B-',
and maintains our Negative Outlook.
The one-notch downgrade of the senior unsecured rating reflects
Fitch's
expectations that recovery prospects in the event of a default
had deteriorated
further because Sunshine's onshore debt - which ranks ahead of
its US dollar
senior notes - had increased by CNY5.5 billion in 2016, which
exceeded its
adjusted inventory increase of CNY1.5 billion. Its higher
onshore debt therefore
eats into the liquidation value that would otherwise have been
available for its
US dollar senior notes.
The IDR was affirmed at 'B-' because the company has no imminent
liquidity
shortage, and it has been strengthening its business profile by
rising exposure
to projects in the Yangtze River Delta and Pearl River Delta
areas and
refocusing on residential projects. The Outlook remains Negative
because Fitch
believes the company's persistent negative operational cash flow
- given the
high development expenditure, selling expenses and borrowing
costs - may
continue to add to its indebtedness and push its credit metrics
beyond the
negative rating thresholds.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leverage to Remain High: Sunshine 100's leverage remained high
at around 69% as
of end-2016, rising from 63% at end-2015 and 53% at end-2014.
This is due mainly
to large construction expenditure for saleable residential
resources and also
for the commercial projects. Fitch expects leverage to stay at
around 65%-70% in
the next 12-18 months - given the inevitable high development
expenditure
following its refocusing on residential products, and its plan
to launch sales
in cities such as Wenzhou, Changzhou and Qingyuan, where its
inventory level is
low.
Persistent High Development Expenditure: Fitch feels that
Sunshine 100's high
development expenditure during 2015 and 2016 has increased its
cash needs and
hurt its financial profile. Construction scale was large, with
3.3 million
square metres (sqm) of total gross floor area (GFA) under
construction at
end-2016, among which 1.6 million sqm were newly started in
2016. Fitch
estimates annual development expenditure to remain high at
around 50%-60% of
contracted sales in the next one to two years, due to the
expansion in the
Yangtze River Delta area.
EBITDA Margin Bottoming: Fitch expects Sunshine's EBITDA margin
to have bottomed
out in 2016, and will be at 14%-16% in the next one to two
years. The margin
dropped to around 9.8% in 2016 from 12% in 2015, after the
company recognised
the low-margin projects presold in 2014 and 2015, and spent
large selling
expenses following the rising sales activities during the year.
However, we
believe the selling expenses would not increase as fast as in
the past two years
(26%-27% yoy), as the company has built up a sales team to
support its current
sales scale. Selling expenses would remain flat in the next one
to two years,
which would help to boost profitability. The improving
profitability is also
supported by the delivery of higher-margin projects that the
company presold in
2015 and 2016, where we estimate the gross profit margin to be
around 25%.
Sales Beat 2016 Target: Contracted sales reached CNY10.4 billion
in 2016,
surpassing management's target of CNY8.5 billion for the year.
This was
attributed to strong residential sales from the three satellite
Tier 3/4 cities
of Qingyuan, Wuxi and Wenzhou and one Tier 2 city of Wuhan. The
stronger-than-expected sales helped to improve liquidity. Fitch
expects Sunshine
100's sales scale to be at around CNY10 billion-11 billion for
the next one to
two years - considering the strong markets in the satellite Tier
3/4 cities, and
the company's improved project portfolio.
Asset Quality Improving Gradually: Sunshine 100 is refocusing
its resources on
better-located projects to boost its sales performance from
2015, especially in
the Yangtze River Delta which accounted for around 82% of newly
acquired land by
GFA in the last two years; 38% of attributable land reserves is
located in the
more developed Yangtze River and Pearl River Delta, up from 34%
at end-2014.
Sunshine had an attributable land bank of 9.7 million sqm as of
end-2016, larger
than most of its peers in the low- to middle 'B' category.
Adequate Liquidity: Cash, including restricted cash, amounted to
CNY6.8 billion
as of end-2016, covering 79% of the company's short-term debt of
CNY8.6 billion.
Fitch believes Sunshine 100's liquidity is sustainable in the
next 12-months
because it had an undrawn bank facility of CNY7.6 billion as of
end-2016, and it
is capable of refinance in both onshore and offshore markets.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Sunshine 100 has higher leverage than its closest peer, Jingrui
Holdings Limited
(B-/Negative), due to a slower turnover rate. Its scale is also
smaller than
Jingrui in terms of contracted sales and EBITDA. However, its
land bank is
larger than that of Jingrui, and profitability is also higher.
Suneshine 100's business profile is better than its 'CCC' rated
peer, Wuzhou
International Holdings Limited and a trade centre developer in
Tier 3/4 cities,
given its focus on residential projects in Tier 2 and satellite
Tier 3/4 cities.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Total contracted sales to be around CNY10 billion-11 billion
during 2017-2019;
- Cash collection ratio at 92%-95% during 2017-2019;
- Construction expenditure accounts for 50%-60% of contracted
sales during
2017-2018 each year;
- Land premium payment accounts for around 7%-14% of contracted
sales during
2017-2018 each year.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action include:
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained above 70% (2016: 68.9%;
2015: 63.3%)
- Contracted sales/total debt sustained below 0.5x (2016: 0.39x;
2015: 0.38x)
- EBITDA margin sustained below 10% (2016: 9.8%; 2015: 12%)
- A deterioration in Sunshine 100's liquidity position, such as
a failure to
refinance its existing offshore bond, in the next 12-18 months.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- The current rating is on Negative Outlook. Fitch does not
anticipate
developments with a substantial likelihood, individually or
collectively, of
leading to a rating upgrade. However, then the Outlook may
revert to Stable if
the above factors do not materialise.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rebecca Tang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9933
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Laura Long
Analyst
+86 21 5097 3019
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
- EBITDA adjusted for capitalised interests.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
