(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Sviaz-Bank's
(SB) Long-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB-' from 'BB'. Fitch has also
affirmed the
Long-Term IDRs of Globexbank (GB) at 'BB-' and Eurofinance
Mosnarbank (EMB) at
'B+'. The Outlooks on SB and GB are Negative. EMB has a Stable
Outlook. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF), SENIOR DEBT
SB and GB
The downgrade of SB's IDR by one notch to 'BB-', thus equalising
it with GB,
reflects Fitch's view that the probability of both banks being
supported by
their sole shareholder state-owned Vnesheconombank (VEB;
BBB-/Stable) is now
broadly similar due to them being defined in VEB's new strategy
as non-strategic
investments to be sold by end-2017. However, in Fitch's view the
sale may take
longer or not happen at all due to VEB's sale price
expectations, generally low
investor interest in banking assets and weaknesses in the banks'
stand-alone
profiles, which are reflected in low Viability Ratings (VRs) of
'b' and 'b-' for
SB and GB, respectively.
At the same time, SB's and GB's Long-Term IDRs of 'BB-' and
Support Ratings of
'3' continue to reflect the moderate probability of support, in
case of need,
from VEB, taking into account: (i) their full ownership by VEB;
(ii) the track
record of equity and liquidity support to date; and (iii)
potential reputational
risk for VEB in case of them defaulting. However, the IDRs are
three notches
below that of VEB due to: (i) the banks' limited strategic
importance for VEB
and (ii) VEB's stated intention to sell the banks.
The Negative Outlooks on both banks' IDRs reflect Fitch's view
that selling the
banks to highly-rated new owners, for example quasi-sovereign
entities or
foreign banks, is less likely than to more lowly-rated private
entities. The
latter would likely result in a downgrade of the banks' Support
Ratings, and
therefore also their Long-Term IDRs.
SB's senior unsecured debt ratings were downgraded by one notch
in line with the
bank's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR. The rating on RU000A0JS710
local bonds was
withdrawn as almost the entire issue had been repaid early. The
ratings of debt
issued by SB apply to debt issued prior to 1 August 2014.
EMB
EMB's ratings reflect the bank's standalone profile, as
expressed by a VR of
'b+', and do not take into account potential support from the
Russian and
Venezuelan authorities. This is due to continued delays to the
ratification of
an intergovernmental agreement, initially signed by Russia
(BBB-/Stable) and
Venezuela (CCC) in 2011 to transform the bank into an
international financial
institution (IFI), equally owned by the two governments directly
or through
government agencies. Currently, EMB is owned by Gazprombank
(BB+/Stable; 25%
plus one share), VTB Bank (25% plus one share) and the National
Development Fund
of Venezuela (50% minus two shares).
VRs
SB and GB
The affirmation of SB's and GB's VRs at, respectively, 'b' and
'b-' reflects
that the moderate improvements in their credit profiles expected
when the
ratings were previously reviewed have largely taken place,
mainly as a result of
recapitalisation/clean-up undertaken by VEB in 2016-1Q17. GB's
VR is one notch
lower than SB's, reflecting a weaker financial position,
including more
vulnerable asset quality, a still high real estate exposure,
weaker performance
and a tighter capital position.
SB's asset quality is acceptable, with non-performing loans
(NPLs, overdue more
90 days) comprising a moderate 8% of gross loans at end-2016
(120% reserved).
Restructured loans made up a further 5% of loans, but these are
mostly
performing or covered by hard collateral with reasonable
loan-to-values (LTVs).
GB's NPLs ratio was a higher 27% at end-2016, but reserve
coverage of these was
a solid 112%. However, further risks stem from 10% of impaired
restructured
loans (total restructured loans are a higher 26%), which are
weakly reserved,
and investment property (a further 0.5x Fitch Capital Core (FCC)
ratio).
Positively, in 2016 VEB (through its subsidiary, VEB-Capital)
bought from GB a
30% stake in real-estate developer Rose Group, resulting in this
entity being
deconsolidated from GB's accounts; the bank's remaining 43%
stake (equal to 20%
of FCC) is expected to be bought out in 2017. VEB also
refinanced GB's high-risk
RUB7 billion loan exposure to the real estate and construction
sector in 2016
and plans to refinance a further RUB4 billion by mid-2017, which
will reduce the
volume of restructured loans.
Given the banks' asset quality problems, VEB recapitalised them
in 2016, albeit
with some delay, by injecting RUB15 billion of new equity into
GB and converting
into common equity subordinated debt of RUB15 billion in GB and
RUB16 billion in
SB. Consequently GB and SB's FCC ratios both improved to 10% at
end-2016 from 1%
and 4% at end-2015, respectively. However, GB's capitalisation
is weaker, as it
is undermined by a substantial share of non-provisioned
restructured loans,
while its pre-impairment profit was negative in 2016-1Q17.
The banks' performance has been weak (both reported a 66%
negative return on
average equity in 2016), as they created substantial reserves.
However, SB's
underlying profitability is somewhat better, as it was
break-even on a
pre-impairment basis, while GB had a small pre-provision loss.
Liquidity is acceptable at both banks, although somewhat tighter
in GB. Liquid
assets covered, respectively, 30% and 15% of SB's and GB's
liabilities at
end-4M16. Refinancing risks are limited given a low share of
wholesale funding.
EMB
The affirmation of EMB's Long-Term IDRs reflects limited changes
to the bank's
credit profile since the previous review in December 2016, and
our expectation
of stable performance and credit metrics in the next 12-18
months.
EMB's ratings are constrained by a limited and concentrated
franchise, moderate
profitability, volatile funding and a lack of a defined
alternative strategy in
case the transformation plan is cancelled. At the same time, the
ratings factor
in EMB's solid capitalisation, ample liquidity and reasonable
asset quality.
Credit risk stems primarily from EMB's sizeable securities book
(around 43% of
assets at end-2016), interbank placements (21%), loan book (8%)
and off-balance
sheet contingencies (equal to 23% of assets). These are of
mostly good quality,
while higher-risk Venezuelan exposures (in the form of sovereign
and
quasi-sovereign bonds) were a moderate 17% of FCC at end-2016.
The securities book is of good quality (excluding the
aforementioned Venezuelan
bonds) with the majority rated 'BB+' and above, and Fitch
estimates that about
80% of the portfolio was repo-able with the Central Bank of
Russia. Interbank
exposure is entirely investment-grade. The loan book is small
with NPLs (13% of
gross loans) being 1.3x covered by reserves at end-2016. A
further 36% of loans
were restructured, but EMB received a state guarantee for more
than half of
these (20% of end-2016 loans) in January 2017. Off-balance sheet
exposures are
of moderate risk and mostly represented by covered letters of
credit.
EMB's tier 1 and total regulatory capital ratios were a strong
21.8% and 23.9%,
respectively, at end-4M17, providing a solid buffer against
market and credit
risks.
EMB's profitability is moderate (return on assets of 0.8% and
return on equity
of 2.6% in 2016) reflecting the bank's high share of
low-yielding liquid assets
and a high equity base.
EMB's balance sheet has been volatile, driven by sporadic
inflows of large
short-term placements by Venezuelan entities, reflecting the
bank's focus on
trade finance and settlement operations. However, these have
been prudently
covered with liquid assets. At end-2016, EMB's total available
liquidity, net of
potential debt repayments within one year, was sufficient to
repay a high 39% of
customer accounts.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SB and GB
SB's and GB's IDRs and SRs could be downgraded if (i) the
Russian Federation,
and hence VEB, are downgraded; (ii) if the propensity of VEB to
provide support
weakens; or (iii) banks are sold to lower rated/unrated
investors (in which case
the IDRs will be downgraded to the level of the banks'
respective VRs). Upgrades
are less likely, but could stem from (i) a higher propensity of
VEB to support
them, for example, if the sale does not happen and VEB
incorporates them into
its strategy, or (ii) if the banks are sold to a highly rated
strategic
investor.
SB's and GB's VRs could be downgraded in case of significant
asset quality
deterioration or weak performance resulting in material capital
erosion without
timely recapitalisation. Upside is limited and would require a
significant
improvement of the banks' asset quality and core profitability.
EMB
Should EMB become an IFI, this would likely lead to an upgrade
of its IDRs,
although the level of the ratings would depend on the ratings of
Russia and
Venezuela, Fitch's assessment of the bank's policy role and the
extent of the
shareholders' capital commitments.
Capital deterioration as a result of a significant increase in
leverage or
material losses, or contingent risks from the shareholders would
lead to a
downgrade. Upside for EMB's VR is currently limited given the
bank's narrow
franchise and moderate performance.
The rating actions are as follows:
SB
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: downgraded to 'BB-'
from 'BB';
Outlooks Negative
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Senior unsecured debt (RU000A0JS1F5 and RU000A0JS793):
downgraded to 'BB-' from
'BB'
Senior unsecured debt (RU000A0JS710): downgraded to 'BB-' from
'BB' and
withdrawn
GB
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB-';
Outlooks Negative
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
EMB
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+';
Outlooks Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Anton Lopatin (SB, GB)
Director
+7 495 956 7096
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street,
Moscow 115054
Sergey Popov (EMB)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Secondary Analysts
Ruslan Bulatov (SB, GB)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9982
Maria Kuraeva (EMB)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9901
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
