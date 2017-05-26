(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Sviaz-Bank's (SB) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB-' from 'BB'. Fitch has also affirmed the Long-Term IDRs of Globexbank (GB) at 'BB-' and Eurofinance Mosnarbank (EMB) at 'B+'. The Outlooks on SB and GB are Negative. EMB has a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF), SENIOR DEBT SB and GB The downgrade of SB's IDR by one notch to 'BB-', thus equalising it with GB, reflects Fitch's view that the probability of both banks being supported by their sole shareholder state-owned Vnesheconombank (VEB; BBB-/Stable) is now broadly similar due to them being defined in VEB's new strategy as non-strategic investments to be sold by end-2017. However, in Fitch's view the sale may take longer or not happen at all due to VEB's sale price expectations, generally low investor interest in banking assets and weaknesses in the banks' stand-alone profiles, which are reflected in low Viability Ratings (VRs) of 'b' and 'b-' for SB and GB, respectively. At the same time, SB's and GB's Long-Term IDRs of 'BB-' and Support Ratings of '3' continue to reflect the moderate probability of support, in case of need, from VEB, taking into account: (i) their full ownership by VEB; (ii) the track record of equity and liquidity support to date; and (iii) potential reputational risk for VEB in case of them defaulting. However, the IDRs are three notches below that of VEB due to: (i) the banks' limited strategic importance for VEB and (ii) VEB's stated intention to sell the banks. The Negative Outlooks on both banks' IDRs reflect Fitch's view that selling the banks to highly-rated new owners, for example quasi-sovereign entities or foreign banks, is less likely than to more lowly-rated private entities. The latter would likely result in a downgrade of the banks' Support Ratings, and therefore also their Long-Term IDRs. SB's senior unsecured debt ratings were downgraded by one notch in line with the bank's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR. The rating on RU000A0JS710 local bonds was withdrawn as almost the entire issue had been repaid early. The ratings of debt issued by SB apply to debt issued prior to 1 August 2014. EMB EMB's ratings reflect the bank's standalone profile, as expressed by a VR of 'b+', and do not take into account potential support from the Russian and Venezuelan authorities. This is due to continued delays to the ratification of an intergovernmental agreement, initially signed by Russia (BBB-/Stable) and Venezuela (CCC) in 2011 to transform the bank into an international financial institution (IFI), equally owned by the two governments directly or through government agencies. Currently, EMB is owned by Gazprombank (BB+/Stable; 25% plus one share), VTB Bank (25% plus one share) and the National Development Fund of Venezuela (50% minus two shares). VRs SB and GB The affirmation of SB's and GB's VRs at, respectively, 'b' and 'b-' reflects that the moderate improvements in their credit profiles expected when the ratings were previously reviewed have largely taken place, mainly as a result of recapitalisation/clean-up undertaken by VEB in 2016-1Q17. GB's VR is one notch lower than SB's, reflecting a weaker financial position, including more vulnerable asset quality, a still high real estate exposure, weaker performance and a tighter capital position. SB's asset quality is acceptable, with non-performing loans (NPLs, overdue more 90 days) comprising a moderate 8% of gross loans at end-2016 (120% reserved). Restructured loans made up a further 5% of loans, but these are mostly performing or covered by hard collateral with reasonable loan-to-values (LTVs). GB's NPLs ratio was a higher 27% at end-2016, but reserve coverage of these was a solid 112%. However, further risks stem from 10% of impaired restructured loans (total restructured loans are a higher 26%), which are weakly reserved, and investment property (a further 0.5x Fitch Capital Core (FCC) ratio). Positively, in 2016 VEB (through its subsidiary, VEB-Capital) bought from GB a 30% stake in real-estate developer Rose Group, resulting in this entity being deconsolidated from GB's accounts; the bank's remaining 43% stake (equal to 20% of FCC) is expected to be bought out in 2017. VEB also refinanced GB's high-risk RUB7 billion loan exposure to the real estate and construction sector in 2016 and plans to refinance a further RUB4 billion by mid-2017, which will reduce the volume of restructured loans. Given the banks' asset quality problems, VEB recapitalised them in 2016, albeit with some delay, by injecting RUB15 billion of new equity into GB and converting into common equity subordinated debt of RUB15 billion in GB and RUB16 billion in SB. Consequently GB and SB's FCC ratios both improved to 10% at end-2016 from 1% and 4% at end-2015, respectively. However, GB's capitalisation is weaker, as it is undermined by a substantial share of non-provisioned restructured loans, while its pre-impairment profit was negative in 2016-1Q17. The banks' performance has been weak (both reported a 66% negative return on average equity in 2016), as they created substantial reserves. However, SB's underlying profitability is somewhat better, as it was break-even on a pre-impairment basis, while GB had a small pre-provision loss. Liquidity is acceptable at both banks, although somewhat tighter in GB. Liquid assets covered, respectively, 30% and 15% of SB's and GB's liabilities at end-4M16. Refinancing risks are limited given a low share of wholesale funding. EMB The affirmation of EMB's Long-Term IDRs reflects limited changes to the bank's credit profile since the previous review in December 2016, and our expectation of stable performance and credit metrics in the next 12-18 months. EMB's ratings are constrained by a limited and concentrated franchise, moderate profitability, volatile funding and a lack of a defined alternative strategy in case the transformation plan is cancelled. At the same time, the ratings factor in EMB's solid capitalisation, ample liquidity and reasonable asset quality. Credit risk stems primarily from EMB's sizeable securities book (around 43% of assets at end-2016), interbank placements (21%), loan book (8%) and off-balance sheet contingencies (equal to 23% of assets). These are of mostly good quality, while higher-risk Venezuelan exposures (in the form of sovereign and quasi-sovereign bonds) were a moderate 17% of FCC at end-2016. The securities book is of good quality (excluding the aforementioned Venezuelan bonds) with the majority rated 'BB+' and above, and Fitch estimates that about 80% of the portfolio was repo-able with the Central Bank of Russia. Interbank exposure is entirely investment-grade. The loan book is small with NPLs (13% of gross loans) being 1.3x covered by reserves at end-2016. A further 36% of loans were restructured, but EMB received a state guarantee for more than half of these (20% of end-2016 loans) in January 2017. Off-balance sheet exposures are of moderate risk and mostly represented by covered letters of credit. EMB's tier 1 and total regulatory capital ratios were a strong 21.8% and 23.9%, respectively, at end-4M17, providing a solid buffer against market and credit risks. EMB's profitability is moderate (return on assets of 0.8% and return on equity of 2.6% in 2016) reflecting the bank's high share of low-yielding liquid assets and a high equity base. EMB's balance sheet has been volatile, driven by sporadic inflows of large short-term placements by Venezuelan entities, reflecting the bank's focus on trade finance and settlement operations. However, these have been prudently covered with liquid assets. At end-2016, EMB's total available liquidity, net of potential debt repayments within one year, was sufficient to repay a high 39% of customer accounts. RATING SENSITIVITIES SB and GB SB's and GB's IDRs and SRs could be downgraded if (i) the Russian Federation, and hence VEB, are downgraded; (ii) if the propensity of VEB to provide support weakens; or (iii) banks are sold to lower rated/unrated investors (in which case the IDRs will be downgraded to the level of the banks' respective VRs). Upgrades are less likely, but could stem from (i) a higher propensity of VEB to support them, for example, if the sale does not happen and VEB incorporates them into its strategy, or (ii) if the banks are sold to a highly rated strategic investor. SB's and GB's VRs could be downgraded in case of significant asset quality deterioration or weak performance resulting in material capital erosion without timely recapitalisation. Upside is limited and would require a significant improvement of the banks' asset quality and core profitability. EMB Should EMB become an IFI, this would likely lead to an upgrade of its IDRs, although the level of the ratings would depend on the ratings of Russia and Venezuela, Fitch's assessment of the bank's policy role and the extent of the shareholders' capital commitments. Capital deterioration as a result of a significant increase in leverage or material losses, or contingent risks from the shareholders would lead to a downgrade. Upside for EMB's VR is currently limited given the bank's narrow franchise and moderate performance. The rating actions are as follows: SB Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'; Outlooks Negative Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Senior unsecured debt (RU000A0JS1F5 and RU000A0JS793): downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB' Senior unsecured debt (RU000A0JS710): downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB' and withdrawn GB Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlooks Negative Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-' EMB Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlooks Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Contact: Primary Analysts Anton Lopatin (SB, GB) Director +7 495 956 7096 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street, Moscow 115054 Sergey Popov (EMB) Associate Director +7 495 956 9981 Secondary Analysts Ruslan Bulatov (SB, GB) Associate Director +7 495 956 9982 Maria Kuraeva (EMB) Associate Director +7 495 956 9901 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001