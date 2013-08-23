Aug 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has downgraded Taurus CMBS (Pan-Europe)
2006-3 Limited's class A and affirmed class B, C and D notes as follows:
EUR33.9m class A (XS0274566420) downgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook
Negative
EUR11.9m class B (XS0274569523) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative
EUR4.2m class C (XS0274570372) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate (RE) RE90%
EUR2.1m class D (XS0274570703) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; RE0%
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of the class A reflects the notes' approaching legal final
maturity in May 2015 and some uncertainty over allocation of proceeds upon the
Triumph loan workout.
Since Fitch's previous rating action in September 2012, The K-Berg loan repaid
in full at maturity on 8 April 2013 in line with Fitch's expectations. The
Triumph loan secured by a secondary retail complex in Berlin, Germany, is now
the only remaining loan in the pool.
The Triumph loan defaulted at its maturity on 30th January 2013 and was
transferred to special servicing. The special servicer, Capita Asset Services is
currently working towards an orderly sale of the property.
Fitch still expects a full recovery of loan principal. In effect, the
transaction documents provide for a modified pro-rata pay down of the recovery
proceeds from The Triumph loan. However, in a scenario where losses are
incurred, Fitch is of the opinion that the modified pro-rata paydown (50%
sequential; 50% pro-rata) is unlikely to be applied since the loss reported by
the special servicer should be recorded by the cash manager in the principal
deficiency ledger and this will switch the waterfall to sequential. Whilst if
recoveries were sufficient to cover the securitised loan amount (EUR52.1m) and
the liquidation fee, any further losses will be absorbed by the B-note lender.
However, in a scenario where the recovery proceeds would be just above the
securitised loan amount but insufficient to cover the liquidation fee (65 basis
points of the recovered amount), the Triumph loan would still be considered as
having repaid in full. The sequential trigger would not be breached and
therefore all classes of notes would suffer from a principal shortfall stemming
from the modified pro-rata paydown. Fitch views this scenario as very unlikely.
Further, the notes' approaching legal final maturity in less than two years (May
2015) could restrict the servicer's operational flexibility and weaken its
bargaining position with potential purchasers. This is reflected in the class A
note downgrade and affirmation of the class B, C and D notes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A failure to sale the property securing the Triumph loan within the next six
months could have a detrimental effect on the notes' ratings.
A performance update report will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com.